Kristin Cavallari grew up watching her father cook. Now, as a mom of three, the “Truly Simple” author enjoys making dinner with her own family. “Cooking is my time to zone out and enjoy having fun with the kids,” says Cavallari, who recently partnered with Rao’s Homemade to celebrate the launch of the brand’s latest sauces. “We embrace the mess.”

Cavallari, who rose to fame starring in the MTV reality show “Laguna Beach,” is also the founder of the lifestyle brand Uncommon James. With a flagship store in Nashville, customers can buy clothing, jewelry, home decor, kitchen and beauty products from her brand.

Ahead, the inspirational foodie shares her go-to kitchen essentials with CNN Underscored.

Microplane Professional Series Grater Amazon At the top of Cavallari’s list of kitchen essentials is her Microplane grater. With an easy-to-hold handle and a non-slip foot at the base, this stainless steel grater has ultra-sharp blades to finely grate veggies and cheese. “If you're zesting lemons or limes, it's the best for that,” she says. $22 at Amazon

