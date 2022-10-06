Kim Kardashian has just launched a new line of home accessories under her SKKN by Kim skin care label, and they’re just as Kim K. as you might expect: The new launch is comprised of a full slate of bathroom accessories featuring practical essentials in rounded, minimalist, neutral shapes.

The collection is made from concrete, and each item comes in one shade of neutral grayish beige. It also doesn’t come cheap: A tissue box will run you $89, and a canister to hold your Q-tips will ring up at $65. There’s also a $65 vanity tray, a $129 wastebasket and a $69 round container to hold your cotton rounds — or get the five-piece bundle for $355. Then again, concrete will last a while and the simple designs won’t go out of style.

The smooth pieces are designed to complement the shapes of the SKKN skin care line, which is the kind of detail we’d expect for Kardashian, whose Skims shapewear line has been lauded by customers and our own reviewer.

“When I designed the packaging for my SKKN by Kim skin care line, I drew inspiration from concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone. I knew I wanted to complement my skin care collection with home accessories, designed to display my products and elevate the home with modern, minimalistic elegance. When designing this collection, I wanted to bring the monochromatic interior design elements from my home to others. I’m excited to be able to share this collection with everyone.” Kardashian said in a press release.

You can shop the line (while it’s still in stock, anyway) at SKKN by Kim’s website now.