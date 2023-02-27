You might think that the greatest pro surfer of all time, Kelly Slater (who has a whopping 11 World Champion Surf Titles to his name), just knows his way around the waves, but he also happens to be one of the co-founders of Outerknown, a fashion-forward surfwear brand that gets its name from the surfer slang for the other unseen side of a wave. Inspired by surf culture, Slater and designer John Moore created the lifestyle brand with a commitment to sustainability and fair labor, and a dedication to using organic, recycled, and regenerative materials. The duo’s mission is to be fully circular by 2030.

Here, Slater and Moore share their sustainable style and daily essentials.

SunLife Organics Matcha Amazon “A friend made me a SunLife Organics Matcha at his house, so I started making it for myself and it’s become a daily habit,” says Slater. “I really like the health benefits of green tea and this one’s super high quality.” $35 at Amazon

Outerknown APEX Trunk by Kelly Slater Outerknown “When I’m surfing, I need something that’s simple and designed to stay out of the way,” Slater says. “The seams are ironed together, so they feel seamless. They’re cut slimmer and a little shorter, so they don’t ever catch on your knees. Only 5% of [recycled] plastic ever makes it into something new, so it’s huge to me that these are made from recycled plastic water bottles.” $145 From $43 at Outerknown

Manda Organic Sun Paste SPF 50 Amazon “Manda makes good, simple products with minimal ingredients,” says Slater. “It’s a physical, reef-safe paste sunscreen, which is important because I’m in the ocean a lot. You rub it in your hands first to heat it up before you apply it so it lasts longer. I wipe my nose and face a lot — it’s kind of a thing all surfers do in the water — but this stays on for a long time, sometimes all day.” $28 at Amazon

Hypervolt Go 2 Amazon “This is the ideal recovery tool,” Slater says. “I can pack it when I travel, take it on a plane, or on the road. It’s an essential that’s always in my bag for surf contests.” $199 $129 at Amazon

Outerknown Blanket Shirt Outerknown “They’re perfect for going into winter and great for an early morning in Hawaii where I spend most of the winter,” Slater says. “I’ll top it off with an Outerknown Reimagine Cashmere Beanie,made from recycled Italian cashmere.” $148 at Outerknown

Vaer S5 Standard Issue Field Watch Vaer “I always wear my waterproof S5 Standard Issue Field Vaer Watch,” Moore says. “I love that it is affordable, has a classic aesthetic, and is responsibly produced.” $159 at Vaer