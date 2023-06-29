Before Kardea Brown started hosting “Delicious Miss Brown” on The Food Network in 2018, she was a social worker. And while the two jobs may not seem related on the surface, she begs to differ. “They’re both a form of charity and you do it because you absolutely love it,” she explains. “You also need social services and food to survive. So I believe they’re always going to intersect.”

With that philosophy in mind, the Food Network star partnered with Pepcid to support the brand’s efforts to fight food insecurity with the nonprofit Meals on Wheels America. (The acid reducer brand recently donated $50,000 to the organization, which delivers meals to local communities and seniors in need.)

“As a chef,” she says, “my goal is to teach others how to cook and it’s only possible if the person I’m teaching on the other side of the camera can have access to the foods I’m preparing. Food insecurity is an issue in impoverished neighborhoods and it’s happening to the seniors that live next door to you. Everyone needs a nourishing meal, so this is very important to me.”

Brown, who was raised by a single mom in Charleston, South Carolina, adds that she purposely cooks with basic, easy-to-find ingredients on her popular Emmy-nominated series. “After watching the show, I want you to go to your pantry and make the same meal that I did,” she says. “My mom didn’t always have the funds for certain things, so I use foods that are inexpensive and accessible but nourishing.”

These days, she resides with her fiancé in Charleston near her loved ones. “I have my dream kitchen that can fill up my entire family, so I’m thankful for that,” she says. Ahead, Brown lists her eight kitchen essentials for CNN Underscored.