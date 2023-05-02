There’s nothing like great bedding for a solid night’s sleep, and while babies might not appreciate the distinction between microfiber, cotton, linen or Tencel bedding, you as a parent have a little more discernment. Now, Sijo, one of our favorite bedding brands for grownups, has launched Joi, a line meant just for little ones, and its first two drops A) made our list of product drops to watch this year, and B) are meant to help babies snooze soundly: a Sleep Sack and a fitted Crib Sheet that aren’t just super-soft but have some sleep superpowers too.

First up is the brand’s Sleep Sack, which comes in three sizes, all the same price: newborn to six months, six to 18 months and 18 months to three years. The cozy sleeping bag is made from super-soft Tencel on the outside (a sustainable material that’s super-breathable), and the inside is made with Sijo’s own temperature-regulating CLIMA technology, so tots get a smooth sleep. It’s also super-easy to maneuver around baby bodies thanks to its double shoulder snaps and double zippers, which come in handy for diaper changes.

Then there’s the fitted Crib Sheet, which comes in one size to fit standard crib mattresses (and make shopping easy). It’s made from the same material as the Sleep Sack exterior, which is that buttery Tencel fabric.

Both come in six restful colorways that will look great in the nursery — Cloud, Froggy, Night, Popcorn, Sky and Sunset — and they’re all available to shop over from Joi by Sijo now.