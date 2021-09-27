CNN —

Whether you’re in the balmy climes of Florida or crisp fall temps of New England, we all have one thing in common this time of year: Halloween!

And while parents around the world are fielding their kiddo’s costume ideas (and trying to avoid those last minute stressors), we in the interior design community are channeling all of the haunted vibes straight into our homes. That’s right, it’s time to turn our normally stately abodes into the spooktacular haunts we know they can be.

Fear not: Halloween decor doesn’t have to be all witches, skeletons and screaming bats (though we’re not mad at those over-the-top decorations!). If you’re looking for something a bit more sedate this fall, we’ve found all the things that can satisfy your holiday decoration cravings, minus the chintz.

$99.50 at Grandin Road

Halloween Gauze Mantel Scarf Grandin Road

Set a ghostly tone with this tattered cotton cheesecloth scarf that can be draped on your mantle, buffet, tabletop or even stair railings this Halloween.

$10 at Target

Hyde & EEK! Boutique 60-Inch-by-84-Inch Lace Halloween Tablecloth Target

Turn your fall dinner party into a spooky affair with this lace tablecloth that evokes a massive cobweb. It can be used solo or layered over another color to truly show every creepy detail. More to know: It comes in a runner too.

$34.99 $17.49 at Michaels

Ashland 18” Black Feather Wreath Michaels

Avant-garde, creepy and beautiful all at once, this black feather wreath from Michaels is a sleek way to gussy up a doorway in your home this Halloween season.

$19.99 at Spirit Halloween

Skull Candle Holders Spirit Halloween

It’s not really Halloween if you don’t have a few skulls involved, right? Right. We love this silly set of three, mimicking the old “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” adage, and think they’re perfect for mantels and coffee tables alike. Plus, they’re candle holders so you can really make them pop with your best flickering flames.

$20 at Target

Threshold 3” Stoneware Web Serving Platter Target

Keep the spook going with this web serving platter. In addition to having a festive vibe, this plate’s raised edges also help prevent any scary spills or stains from spoiling the fun.

$59.99 $35.99 at JoAnn

Place & Time Halloween Skeleton Hands Wine Bottle Holder Joann

Your bartender for the season? He’s not much of a talker. But he does keep the wine flowing! Trust us, this bottle holder is going to be one of your new favorite decorations.

$39.04 at Etsy

Theblackenedteeth Spine Candle Gothic Gift Box Etsy

If you’re looking for a subtle piece with a sky-high creepy factor, look no further than these spine-shaped candles. The set features three handmade candles that look like bones melting when lit. Say it with us: “Ew!”

Pumpkin Punch Bowl and Punch Cups, Set of 6 Williams Sonoma

Want to throw the most elegant Halloween soiree ever? This stunning punch bowl will ensure you’re successful. Made from mouth-blown glass, Williams Sonoma’s bowl — which is equally adept at house kid-friendly punches and adults-only cocktails — comes with six gold-rimmed glasses to boot.

$99.50 at Grandin Road

Grandin Road Gold 5-Foot Skeleton Grandin Road

Halloween isn’t complete without a skeleton and we love this glam golden option from Grandin Road. Life-size at 5 feet tall, the skeleton is fully hinged from head to toe, meaning you can position him at the piano or on your front porch’s rocking chair, or pose him enjoying a cocktail at the dining room table.

$10 at Target

Threshold Medium Ceramic Stoneware Pumpkin Black Target

A more modern take on the faux pumpkin, this decorative sculpture from Target can seamlessly blend into any decor design from your mantle to your kitchen table and anywhere in-between.

$5 at Target

Hyde & EEK! Boutique 16oz Stoneware Halloween Pumpkin Mug Target

Start your morning off with a bright pumpkin pop thanks to this mug. This piece of functional decor can travel to any room of your home, instantly giving it a sprig of spooky charm.

$6.99 at Halloween Costumes

Distressed Doll Succulent Plant Holder Halloween Costumes

How do you prove your Halloween prowess knows no bounds? With an utterly eerie succulent planter, that’s how. This one’s dark, creepy eyes will seemingly follow you wherever you go. The best part? The plant is faux and maintenance-free!

$29.99 at Oriental Trading

Light-Up Black Bat Wreath Halloween Decoration Oriental Trading

Don’t let darkness spoil the beauty of your wreath. This light-up wreath will give all your guests a wicked welcome.

$24.99 at Spirit Halloween

Wood Block Halloween Countdown Spirit Halloween

Kiddos and adults alike await Halloween with much anticipation, which is why this “countdown to” block is a fun addition to your decor. Keep “The Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed piece up year-round as you count down the days till Halloween is finally here. Bonus: The block comes with a Christmas sign, which means you can count down to that other big holiday too.

$16.99 at Spirit Halloween

Elm Street Sign Spirit Halloween

If you’re an ‘80s baby, then it’s safe to say you’re still terrified of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” villain Freddy Kreuger — and you can channel that terror right into your home now, thanks to this Elm Street sign! Place it on a bookshelf, above a bathroom or really anywhere you want to scare the pants off yourself, your family or your guests.

From $40 at Nordstrom

Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle Nordstrom

Diptyque makes some of the most delicious-smelling candles in the biz, and we’re digging the moody vibes of the Baies/Berries fragrance that smells of roses and blackcurrant leaves. The 10- to 51-ounce sizes come in a matte black glass vessel that will perfectly accent the rest of your Halloween decor.

$22.99 at Oriental Trading

Light-Up Halloween Ghosts Tabletop Decoration Oriental Trading

Sometimes you just need a few ghosts to get you in the Halloween spirit, and this simple white set will get the job done. Each includes an on/off button and requires three AA batteries to glow up — wherever you place these cuties, they’re going to spark some seasonal joy.

$39.50 at Grandin Road

Undead Crawling Hand Grandin Road

Keep everyone on their toes this Halloween with this hilarious battery-operated crawling hand. The perfect mantle and bookshelf filler, the hand also makes for a great — and surprising — table centerpiece!

$9.99 $7.99 at Halloween Costumes

13-Inch Haunted House Welcome Sign Decoration Halloween Costumes

We love the pomp and circumstance of this official sign — let your guests know up front that they’re about to enter a haunted house!

$5 at Target

Threshold Cotton Plaid Placemats Target

If you’re not into the ghoulish, darker decor, set your dinner party tone with these plaid placemats from Target — they’re subtle enough to keep on your table all season. If you want to up the festiveness of your place setting, add these cute jack-o’-lantern cloth napkins to your cart too.

Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Hand Soap & Lotion 3-Piece Set. Williams Sonoma

This we know: Williams Sonoma’s soap and lotion sets are the absolute best, whether you have them in your kitchen, your powder room or your master bath! And we’re truly stoked that they come in a Halloween-friendly scent, smelling of fresh pumpkin, butter and brown sugar mixed with notes of creamy vanilla, toasted pecans and warm spices housed in a stainless steel countertop caddy. The set is something you’ll want to be using all year long.

From $85.50 at Etsy

ElegantWreath Pumpkin Pie Fall Wreath Etsy

Maybe this is technically outdoor decor, but either way let your guests know up front — nay, out front — that they’re about to enter a Halloween house with this totally gorgeous fall wreath. Weatherproof and comprised of thousands of faux pip berries, the brightly colored wreath comes in five sizes and is from ElegantWreath, a retailer with more than 38,000 sales and 6,800 positive reviews.

From $14.99 at Etsy

WildBluYonder Vinyl Bat Stickers Etsy

Got a blank wall that needs some filling? Let these bats do the work for you this Halloween season. Whether you’re looking to arch them over a window or flock them over a fireplace, the flying bats take on an artistic look when gathered en masse on your walls. That’s right, we said it — bats are beautiful!

From $12 at Etsy

TheRainbowBarn Autumn Felt Ball Garland Etsy

Not all Halloween decor needs to be ghostly, which is exactly why we’re so into this felt ball garland. Reusable for years to come, the garland has a modern vibe that will add a festive tone to your mantel, shell or doorway!

$39.50 at Grandin Road

Grandin Road Eyeball Orbs, Set of Eight Grandin Road

Got a bowl that needs filler? Look no further than this set of eight eyeball orbs from Grandin Road. Partly sophisticated, partly freaking ghoulish, the glossy eyeballs — FYI: Each ball has two eyes, one on the front and one on the back — are super artistic and will look totally gorgeous as a table centerpiece or a vase filler.

$50 at West Elm

West Elm Skull Candy Bowl West Elm

We just found your candy bowl for trick-or-treaters, and um, yes, you’re going to be using it year-round. Made in Mexico from black-hued terra-cotta, the 11-inch bowl is accented with mini skulls that will add just the right amount of spook to your Halloween.