At CNN Underscored, our goal is to guide you to the everyday products and services that help you live a smarter, simpler and more fulfilling life, and we believe that organizing is a critical part of that mission. There are many benefits of organizing. At its most basic, the use of organizational systems can help to reduce stress. Being organized will also save you time and money, and free up valuable storage space in your home or workplace.

To guide you in organizing the physical and digital spaces in your life — a closet, the kitchen, your home office — our expert, Jolie Kerr, has sought out professional organizers, homemakers and time management experts to find the best products for organizing any type of space or thing, and to bring you their best tips and tricks for living an organized life.

20 products under $20 that will get you extra organized

Evelots Slide Under-Shelf Basket
Echogear Outlet Shelf
If oddly placed outlets mean that you have to leave your phone on the floor while it charges, an outlet shelf will give you a perfect spot to store smaller items while they're plugged in.

$20 $17 at Amazon

20 products under $20 that help organize your kitchen

kitchenorglead
YouCopia StoraLid Lid Organizer
The trick to making divided storage solutions work is to look for ones that are adjustable so that you can tailor the organizer to fit your specific needs. This organizer will keep food storage lids tidy, and its five adjustable dividers can hold round, rectangular and square container lids up to 9 inches in length or diameter.
From $16 at Amazon

50 pantry storage ideas that will help you save time and space in the kitchen

pantry org lead
mDesign Plastic Organizer Bins for Cans
Can organizers allow you to organize all your favorite canned sodas, soups, fruit and vegetables compactly and conveniently. You can use them in both the fridge and pantry.

From $22 at Amazon

20 products under $20 that will keep your fridge incredibly organized

refrigerator organization ideas under 20 lead
iDesign Linus Collection Rotating Turntable Organizer
This clear plastic turntable is small enough to grab from the fridge and place right on the table at dinnertime, so your family can easily choose their favorite condiments.
$16 From $9 at Amazon

Keep your bathroom counter tidy with these 20 organizers under $20

bathroomorglead
Command Hair Dryer Holder
Vertical wall space is also a great spot for a wall-mounted hair dryer holder. This inexpensive holster-style caddy uses 3M’s Command adhesive strips to secure the unit to the wall, so no hardware is required for installation and it won’t damage the walls.

$21 $13 at Amazon

20 products under $20 to help you rid your living room of clutter

611lro-leadimages
Joywell Armchair Caddy Remote Control Holder
The fabric organizer has six pockets that can hold tablets, planners, remotes, eyeglasses, chargers and more, keeping them tucked away but still within arm’s reach.
$21 From $19 at Amazon

Organize your bookshelves with these 16 products under $20

bookshelf organization ideas under 20 lead
Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf
If you’re a person who tends to have a big stack of books on your bedside table — where they take up valuable real estate that’s needed for a box of tissues, eyeglasses, remotes, etc. — a wall-mounted floating bookshelf will be a life- and space-saver for you.
From $18 at Amazon

Office desk organization ideas that will improve the way you work

desk organization lead
Ollieroo Natural Bamboo Desk Organizer
Amazon

Monitor stands, too, can create extra vertical space on the desk itself; models that have built-in cubbyholes or drawers offer more storage than simple shelf-style designs.

$49 $30 at Amazon

20 products under $20 to help clear the clutter out of your home office

officeorganizationlead
Eurpmask Headset Holder Mount
This clip-on headset and headphone holder attaches to the side of a desk, keeping headphones out of the way but still right there when you need them.
$15 $13 at Amazon

22 items under $25 that help organize your home gym

underscored home gym organization lead
Wallniture Guru Wall Mount Yoga Mat, Foam Roller and Towel Rack
This multi-use unit takes advantage of unused wall space to create storage space for mats, rollers and towels, and has hooks that can be used to hold resistance bands, jump ropes or even extra hair ties.


$36 $20 at Amazon

20 products under $20 that help organize your bedroom

20under20 lead
CCidea Clothes Organizers Storage Bag, Medium 3-Pack
These zippered storage boxes help store off-season clothing or extra bedding, plus they’re soft-sided, making them more flexible than hard plastic bins, but they zip fully shut to keep dirt, dust and hair out.
$16 at Amazon

Keep your dorm spotless with these 25 items under $25

organizeddormlead
Dourr Felt Bedside Caddy
Typically, dorm beds don’t come with a bedside table, and most rooms aren’t set up to accommodate one. This caddy helps solve that problem.
From $9 at Amazon

20 products under $20 to help organize your closet

closet organization ideas under 20 lead
Amazon Basics No-Slip Slim Hangers, 30-Pack
Both the hook and the shoulders of slim hangers are slimmer than standard hangers', so they truly do maximize closet space. And, unlike plastic hangers, most slim hangers are covered in a non-slip velvet so delicate items like silk blouses stay put rather than sliding off the hanger and getting rumpled — or worse, ending up on the closet floor with your shoes.

$19 at Amazon

20 products under $25 that help organize your shoes

shoe organization ideas lead
Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack
This three-tier shoe rack will give you a lot of room for storing shoes in a way that keeps them easily accessible.
$28 $18 at Amazon

20 products under $25 that help organize your bags and luggage

luggage organization under 20 lead
Longteam Hanging Purse Organizer
This hanging purse organizer borrows from those hanging shoe organizers that are so ubiquitous. We like this style because it doesn’t have any plastic detailing, so it’s more breathable than other similar fabrications.
$30 $20 at Amazon

20 products under $25 that will keep your bags organized

bagorgleadcadence
Zoppen Travel Passport Wallet
This wallet is roomy enough for not only a passport but also boarding passes and other travel documents, and it comes in a ton of colors.

From $10 at Amazon

20 products under $25 that help organize your laundry room

laundry room organization under 20 lead
Tidy-Cup Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener Gadget
This product works with economy-size liquid laundry detergent to keep drips and spills from making a huge mess.
$13 at Amazon

20 products under $25 that help organize your basement and attic

organizedatticlead
Handy Laundry Christmas Ornament Storage
The attic is prime real estate for storing holiday decorations during the off season. There are loads of holiday ornament storage options available, but the small footprint of this cube-style zippered ornament organizer — which can hold up to 64 ornaments — means it won’t take up a ton of space.

$15 $13 at Amazon

26 clever holiday decoration storage ideas, according to organizing experts

underscored Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Many bags designed for storing artificial trees can also pull double duty as protective storage options for inflatables.

$23 $18 at Amazon

Organize your garage with these 20 products, all under $25

garage lead image
Holikme Mop Broom Holder
This tool organizer can hold long-handled items like mops, brooms, rakes and grabbers in the spring-loaded gripper clamps, and the four small hooks can be used to store smaller items like scrub brushes and dustpans.

$19 $14 at Amazon

​​How to pick the best toolbox or tool organization system, according to experts

best tool organization lead
Cartman 148-Piece Tool Set With Plastic Toolbox Storage Case
For people who are just starting out or only need a few tools to do very minor repairs, a fully loaded general household tool kit is an affordable solution or a great gift. It comes with standard utility tools and a handy case so everything stays together and can be transported with ease.

$40 From $35 at Amazon

From bikes to basketballs, 19 storage solutions for all your sports equipment

storage for sports
Home-It Golf Bag Organizer Rack
This golf bag storage rack has cubbies for stashing two golf bags, plus four open shelves to hold golf shoes, towels or a bucket of balls.
$60 at Amazon

The 18 best bike storage ideas for every kind of home, according to experts

Portland Design Works Hooptie Hook Bike Hanger with Tray
Delta Cycle Michelangelo Two-Bike Stand Rack
If display is an important part of selecting a bike storage option, there's the Delta Michelangelo, a vertically oriented floor model that leans against the wall and can accommodate two bikes. This is a fantastic choice for apartment dwellers because of its small footprint and easy setup.

$67 at Amazon

20 products under $25 to keep your car clean and organized

car organizationlead
Power Tiger Hanging Car Trash Can
One of the most effective things you can do is establish a place for trash to go, so that it doesn’t go on the floor. This hanging trash can that’s designed to fit on a car’s center console does just that.

From $10 at Amazon