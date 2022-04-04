home holiday cleaning lead
iStock

Cleaning is an inevitable and important fact of life, and while most people don’t relish doing household chores, there are many benefits of cleaning; to name just a few, regularly cleaning your home promotes good health and hygiene, reduces stress and extends the lifespan of your belongings.

Our cleaning expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field — if something is in need of cleaning, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she’s called upon her extensive knowledge and sought out other experts to help you choose the right cleaning agents and tools for the job, detailing the techniques to use and explaining the science behind the mess.

Do you need help with laundry and fabric care? Check out our coverage for guidance on everything from how to wash your gym clothes so they don’t come out smelling like last week’s spin class to how often to change your sheets. Is organizing your passion (or your curse)?? We’ve got help for that too, with expert tips and product recommendations for organizing every room in the house.

Kitchen

10 kitchen cleaning products under $10 our cleaning expert swears by

kitchen cleaning products lead
iStock
Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, 12-Pack
Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Amazon

There's nothing that's more true of that than microfiber cleaning cloths. Switching from sponges, rags, paper towels, etc. to microfiber cloths will make regular kitchen chores like cleaning the stovetop faster, easier and more effective.

$7 $5 at Amazon

Are you cleaning your fridge properly? Here’s what experts recommend

refrigerator cleaning lead
iStock
Scotch-Brite Dobie All-Purpose Pads
Scotch-Brite Dobie All Purpose Pads.jpg
Amazon

When it comes to the tools used for scrubbing — sponges, rags, paper towels, etc. — our expert strongly recommends using a Dobie Pad. These non-scratch scrubber sponges are the perfect thing for scouring surfaces without causing any damage to plastic or glass.

$10 at Amazon

How should you really clean your dishwasher? Our experts weigh in

underscored dishwasher cleaning
iStock
Heinz Cleaning Vinegar
Heinz Cleaning Vinegar
Amazon

As an alternative to commercial dishwashing tablets, place a cup of white vinegar in the top rack of the dishwasher prior to running a normal cycle.


$15 at Amazon

How to actually clean your oven and stovetop, according to experts

underscored oven cleaning
iStock
Oxo Good Grips Kitchen Appliance Cleaning Set
Amazon Oxo Good Grips
Amazon

With the racks removed from the oven, mix 1/2 cup baking soda with enough water to make a spreadable paste. Apply the paste to the interior of the oven, including the door. After 12 hours, wipe the baking soda paste using a damp cloth or sponge; a scrub brush will also be helpful for removing baked-on grime.


$11 at Amazon

How to actually clean a microwave, according to experts

how to clean a microwave lead
iStock
MW Pro Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Buff Pro Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Buff Pro Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Amazon

To clean the interior of the microwave, use a microfiber cloth or nonabrasive sponge to wipe all sides of the microwave. The steam created by heating a bowl of water should loosen stuck-on food such that they can simply be wiped away.


$16 at Amazon

How to clean toasters and toaster ovens, according to experts

how to clean toaster lead
iStock
Winco Pastry Brush
Winco Pastry Brush
Winco Pastry Brush
Amazon

A pastry brush for brushing out crumbs.

$7 $5 at Amazon

How to clean every kind of coffee maker, according to experts

how-to-clean-coffee-maker lead
iStock
Bunnsaver Coffee Pot Cleaning Brush
Bunnsaver Coffee Pot Cleaning Brush
Bunnsaver Coffee Pot Cleaning Brush
Amazon

If washing the inside of a coffee carafe with a traditional sponge causes discomfort, a long-handled coffee pot cleaning brush is a great solution to the problem of washing an awkwardly shaped item.

$13 at Amazon

How to clean an air fryer, according to experts

underscored how to clean airfryer lead
iStock
Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners
Amazon Parchment Paper Liners
Amazon

Our experts like perforated parchment paper liners, which they say make air fryer cleanup super easy — but proper use is crucial.


$8 at Amazon

Cast-iron skillets can be a nightmare to clean: Here’s how to do it properly

castlead
Amazon
Lodge Polycarbonate Pan Scraper, 4-Pack
Lodge Polycarbonate Pan Scraper, 4-Pack
Lodge Polycarbonate Pan Scraper, 4-Pack
Amazon
For stuck-on food, these pan scrapers can be a big help.
$8 at Amazon

How to actually clean your nonstick cookware, according to experts

how to clean nonstick lead
GreenPan
ByKitchen Pot Pan Protectors
underscored bykitchen pot pan protectors.jpg
Amazon

Felt and silicone pot and pan protectors are another way to ensure a nonstick pan doesn’t get damaged while not in use.

$13 at Amazon

How to actually clean enameled cookware, according to experts

how to clean enamled cookware lead
Le Cruset
Full Circle Tenacious C Cast-Iron Brush and Scraper
Full Circle Tenacious C cast-iron Brush and Scraper with Bamboo Handle – Skillet Scrubber with Tough Nylon Bristles
Full Circle Tenacious C cast-iron Brush and Scraper with Bamboo Handle – Skillet Scrubber with Tough Nylon Bristles —
Full Circle Tenacious C cast-iron Brush and Scraper with Bamboo Handle – Skillet Scrubber with Tough Nylon Bristles
Amazon

A brush can be useful for removing small food deposits, or for cleaning between the ribs on grills.

$9 at Amazon

Grill looking rusty? Here’s what you need to clean it, according to experts

how to clean a grill bbq
iStock
Best Tested
Kona BBQ Grill Brush
underscored grill brush kona lead image
CNN
Our pick for the best grill brush features a durable, large stainless steel brush head that effectively and safely cleans your grill.
Read our review
$50 $20 at Amazon

18 top-rated dishcloths for easy, eco-friendly cleaning

Dream Cloths
Dream Cloths
Who Gives A Crap
Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths, 10-Pack
Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths
Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths
Amazon
These are Amazon’s most popular — and a favorite of ours too.
$24.99 $16.95 at Amazon

Bathroom

8 bathroom cleaning products under $16 our cleaning expert swears by

best bathroom cleaners lead
iStock
Scrubbing Bubbles Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner
Scrubbing Bubbles Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner
Scrubbing Bubbles Disinfectant Bathroom Cleaner
Target

Foaming cleaners like Scrubbing Bubbles can perform a great many tasks in the bathroom.


$5 at Target

Everything you need to deep clean your bathroom in 10 minutes flat

cleanbathroom1
iStock
Windex Multisurface Cleaner
Windex Multisurface Cleaner
Windex Multisurface Cleaner
Amazon
Windex Multisurface Cleaner cleans both glass and chrome, so you can use it to polish mirrors and faucets. It also works as an all-purpose cleaner that can be safely used on countertop and flooring materials from corian and formica to granite and marble.
$4 at Amazon

14 expert-approved problem solvers for a bathroom with no ventilation

underscored Lead No Bathroom Ventilation
Amazon
DampRid Moisture Absorber With Activated Charcoal
Amazon Damprid Moisture Absorber
Amazon

DampRid is a desiccant: It absorbs water from the air, helping to regulate humidity and moisture levels. Bathrooms that are prone to dampness because of environmental or design factors can be unpleasant, for one thing, and difficult to keep clean for another, as high moisture levels will encourage bacterial growth and contribute to lingering odors. DampRid addresses that problem, helping to keep moisture-borne odors like mold and mildew at bay.

$7 at Amazon

How — and how often — to wash towels, according to experts

how to wash towels lead
iStock
Tide Pods Coldwater Clean
Tide Pods Coldwater Clean
Tide Pods Coldwater Clean
Amazon
In some cases, using cold water to wash your towels is the best way to go.
$20 at Amazon

Bedroom

Want to deep clean your bedroom? This 6-step checklist makes it easy

deep cleaning bedroom lead
iStock
Oosofitt Microfiber Duster Kit
Amazon Microfiber Duster Kit 2
Amazon

Using a flexible duster with an extended wand will allow you to quickly clean ceiling fans, and the ceiling itself, with ease.

$20 at Amazon

How — and when — to clean your mattress, according to experts

underscored mattress lead
iStock
Dyson Quick Release Mattress Tool
Amazon Dyson Quick Release Tool
Amazon

Vacuum the mattress surface using an upholstery tool to agitate the fibers and loosen dust mites and other debris.

$21 at Amazon

The 2-product trick for wrinkle-free and fresh-smelling sheets

wrinkle free sheets brooklinen lead
Brooklinen
Full Circle Service Multiuse Refillable Glass Spray Bottle
wrinkle full circle
Amazon

Slept-on bed linens will benefit from this sort of light misting. With just a few sprays of a spray bottle, pillowcases that have become deeply wrinkled while being slept on will look as if they were just ironed.

$14 at Amazon

How to actually wash your pillows, according to experts

washing pillows cozy earth lead
Cozy Earth
S&T Inc. Reusable Laundry Dryer Balls, 6-Pack
washpillow S&T
Amazon

Use dryer balls to help fluff the pillows and redistribute filling while drying.

$10 at Amazon

How — and how often — to wash sheets and comforters, according to experts

how to wash comforter sheets lead
iStock
Woolite Darks Liquid Laundry Detergent
Woolite Darks Liquid Laundry Detergent
Woolite Darks Liquid Laundry Detergent
Amazon
For sheets that are dark-colored, using this sort of detergent can reduce fading.
$15 at Amazon

Bonus rooms and outdoor spaces

How to clean all your workout equipment, according to experts

gym clean lead.jpg
iStock
Lululemon Yoga Mat Spray Cleanser
Yoga Mat Spray Cleanser
Yoga Mat Spray Cleanser
Lululemon
While yoga mat sprays are not necessary, they are formulated with a mat’s grip and stickiness in mind, which can be important if you clean your mat after every use as recommended by experts.
$14 at Lululemon

How to clean outdoor furniture, according to experts

underscored clean outdoor furniture lead
iStock
QEP Extra-Large Grouting, Cleaning and Washing Sponge
Grout Sponge
The Home Depot

Dampen a sponge or soft cleaning cloth in the soapy water and wipe down the furniture, scrubbing as necessary. Rinse the furniture by spraying with the garden hose.

$5 at The Home Depot

Travel and transportation

20 products under $25 to keep your car clean and organized

car Armor All Cleaning Wipes
Amazon
Weiman Leather Wipes
cleancar weiman
Amazon
Take the stress out of leather care with these convenient nourishing wipes.
$4 at Amazon

Everything you need to clean your car

cleancar lead
iStock
VacLife Handheld Vacuum
cleaning vaclife
Amazon
The absolute best thing you can buy to keep your car clean is a handheld vacuum. It will make quick work of cleaning seats, floor mats and even the dashboard. This portable vacuum by VacLife has great reviews and a low price, a practically perfect combo
$50 $40 at Amazon

How to actually clean a bike helmet, according to experts

underscored bike helmet lead
iStock
Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap
Amazon Dr. Bronners Castile Soap
Amazon

Dr. Bronner’s is a mild soap that is especially effective at eliminating odors, and will be a good choice for people whose helmets tend to take on a sour, unpleasant smell.


$10 at Amazon

General home care

23 unique and wonderful cleaning products our cleaning expert wants you to know about

offbeat cleaning lead
Target
Soilove Laundry Soil-Stain Remover, 2-Pack
offbeat cleaning soilove
Amazon

I recently purchased a walking pad, and I was reminded of Soilove while setting it up. A bit of the silicone lubricant used to keep the belt running smoothly got on my hands, which then got on a practically-brand-new sports bra! Curses! But I'm me, and I know that Soilove is the secret to getting tricky silicone lubricants out of fabric. Now you know too.

$14 at Amazon

What — and how — to clean after someone in your household has been sick

sick cleaning lead
iStock
Lysol Disinfectant Spray
sick lysol disinfectant spray
Amazon

Start by cleaning the surface to remove dirt, grime and any other matter, like food, then disinfect. A disinfectant spray can be used to disinfect soft surfaces and fabrics that cannot be laundered, or to disinfect between washing.

$7 at Amazon

How to clean a washing machine, according to experts

clean washing machine lead
iStock
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner
Amazon

Start by cleaning the tub, using a washing machine cleaner like Affresh or 1-quart liquid chlorine bleach. Run the washer’s cleaning cycle, followed by a rinse and spin cycle, to remove residue from the cleaner. Leave the washer door open to let the tub dry.


Important note: If using bleach, do not also use products containing ammonia or vinegar, as they cause a dangerous chemical reaction when mixed with chlorine bleach.

$10 at Amazon

How to clean a dryer, according to experts

washer dryer cleaning lead
iStock
Eastman Lint Wizard Small Duct Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit
Eastman Lint Wizard Small Duct Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit
Eastman Lint Wizard Small Duct Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit
The Home Depot

If the dryer vent is too long to efficiently use a vacuum to remove the lint, buy a dryer vent kit that contains flexible brushes that clean the vent’s interior walls. Feed the brush into the duct and move it back and forth while slightly rotating it until the vents are free of dust and lint.

$15 at The Home Depot

How to clean your grout and tile floors, according to experts

underscored lead tile cleaning
iStock
HDX Tile and Grout Brush
HDX Tile and Grout Brush
The Home Depot

One our experts offers a recipe for a DIY grout cleaner that can be applied with a toothbrush or grout brush: Make a paste of 3/4 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide and 1 tablespoon of mild dish soap.

$5 at The Home Depot

How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts

The Bona Hardwood Floor Premium Spray Mop, seen in front of a wooden cabinet scrubbing a hardwood floor.
Alex Rennie
O-Cedar Hardwood Floor N More Microfiber Mop