Cleaning is an inevitable and important fact of life, and while most people don’t relish doing household chores, there are many benefits of cleaning; to name just a few, regularly cleaning your home promotes good health and hygiene, reduces stress and extends the lifespan of your belongings.
Our cleaning expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field — if something is in need of cleaning, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she’s called upon her extensive knowledge and sought out other experts to help you choose the right cleaning agents and tools for the job, detailing the techniques to use and explaining the science behind the mess.
Do you need help with laundry and fabric care? Check out our coverage for guidance on everything from how to wash your gym clothes so they don’t come out smelling like last week’s spin class to how often to change your sheets. Is organizing your passion (or your curse)?? We’ve got help for that too, with expert tips and product recommendations for organizing every room in the house.
Kitchen
10 kitchen cleaning products under $10 our cleaning expert swears by
There's nothing that's more true of that than microfiber cleaning cloths. Switching from sponges, rags, paper towels, etc. to microfiber cloths will make regular kitchen chores like cleaning the stovetop faster, easier and more effective.
Are you cleaning your fridge properly? Here’s what experts recommend
When it comes to the tools used for scrubbing — sponges, rags, paper towels, etc. — our expert strongly recommends using a Dobie Pad. These non-scratch scrubber sponges are the perfect thing for scouring surfaces without causing any damage to plastic or glass.
How should you really clean your dishwasher? Our experts weigh in
As an alternative to commercial dishwashing tablets, place a cup of white vinegar in the top rack of the dishwasher prior to running a normal cycle.
How to actually clean your oven and stovetop, according to experts
With the racks removed from the oven, mix 1/2 cup baking soda with enough water to make a spreadable paste. Apply the paste to the interior of the oven, including the door. After 12 hours, wipe the baking soda paste using a damp cloth or sponge; a scrub brush will also be helpful for removing baked-on grime.
How to actually clean a microwave, according to experts
To clean the interior of the microwave, use a microfiber cloth or nonabrasive sponge to wipe all sides of the microwave. The steam created by heating a bowl of water should loosen stuck-on food such that they can simply be wiped away.
How to clean toasters and toaster ovens, according to experts
A pastry brush for brushing out crumbs.
How to clean every kind of coffee maker, according to experts
If washing the inside of a coffee carafe with a traditional sponge causes discomfort, a long-handled coffee pot cleaning brush is a great solution to the problem of washing an awkwardly shaped item.
How to clean an air fryer, according to experts
Our experts like perforated parchment paper liners, which they say make air fryer cleanup super easy — but proper use is crucial.
Cast-iron skillets can be a nightmare to clean: Here’s how to do it properly
How to actually clean your nonstick cookware, according to experts
Felt and silicone pot and pan protectors are another way to ensure a nonstick pan doesn’t get damaged while not in use.
How to actually clean enameled cookware, according to experts
A brush can be useful for removing small food deposits, or for cleaning between the ribs on grills.
Grill looking rusty? Here’s what you need to clean it, according to experts
18 top-rated dishcloths for easy, eco-friendly cleaning
Bathroom
8 bathroom cleaning products under $16 our cleaning expert swears by
Foaming cleaners like Scrubbing Bubbles can perform a great many tasks in the bathroom.
Everything you need to deep clean your bathroom in 10 minutes flat
14 expert-approved problem solvers for a bathroom with no ventilation
DampRid is a desiccant: It absorbs water from the air, helping to regulate humidity and moisture levels. Bathrooms that are prone to dampness because of environmental or design factors can be unpleasant, for one thing, and difficult to keep clean for another, as high moisture levels will encourage bacterial growth and contribute to lingering odors. DampRid addresses that problem, helping to keep moisture-borne odors like mold and mildew at bay.
How — and how often — to wash towels, according to experts
Bedroom
Want to deep clean your bedroom? This 6-step checklist makes it easy
Using a flexible duster with an extended wand will allow you to quickly clean ceiling fans, and the ceiling itself, with ease.
How — and when — to clean your mattress, according to experts
Vacuum the mattress surface using an upholstery tool to agitate the fibers and loosen dust mites and other debris.
The 2-product trick for wrinkle-free and fresh-smelling sheets
Slept-on bed linens will benefit from this sort of light misting. With just a few sprays of a spray bottle, pillowcases that have become deeply wrinkled while being slept on will look as if they were just ironed.
How to actually wash your pillows, according to experts
Use dryer balls to help fluff the pillows and redistribute filling while drying.
How — and how often — to wash sheets and comforters, according to experts
Bonus rooms and outdoor spaces
How to clean all your workout equipment, according to experts
How to clean outdoor furniture, according to experts
Dampen a sponge or soft cleaning cloth in the soapy water and wipe down the furniture, scrubbing as necessary. Rinse the furniture by spraying with the garden hose.
Travel and transportation
20 products under $25 to keep your car clean and organized
Everything you need to clean your car
How to actually clean a bike helmet, according to experts
Dr. Bronner’s is a mild soap that is especially effective at eliminating odors, and will be a good choice for people whose helmets tend to take on a sour, unpleasant smell.
General home care
23 unique and wonderful cleaning products our cleaning expert wants you to know about
I recently purchased a walking pad, and I was reminded of Soilove while setting it up. A bit of the silicone lubricant used to keep the belt running smoothly got on my hands, which then got on a practically-brand-new sports bra! Curses! But I'm me, and I know that Soilove is the secret to getting tricky silicone lubricants out of fabric. Now you know too.
What — and how — to clean after someone in your household has been sick
Start by cleaning the surface to remove dirt, grime and any other matter, like food, then disinfect. A disinfectant spray can be used to disinfect soft surfaces and fabrics that cannot be laundered, or to disinfect between washing.
How to clean a washing machine, according to experts
Start by cleaning the tub, using a washing machine cleaner like Affresh or 1-quart liquid chlorine bleach. Run the washer’s cleaning cycle, followed by a rinse and spin cycle, to remove residue from the cleaner. Leave the washer door open to let the tub dry.
Important note: If using bleach, do not also use products containing ammonia or vinegar, as they cause a dangerous chemical reaction when mixed with chlorine bleach.
How to clean a dryer, according to experts
If the dryer vent is too long to efficiently use a vacuum to remove the lint, buy a dryer vent kit that contains flexible brushes that clean the vent’s interior walls. Feed the brush into the duct and move it back and forth while slightly rotating it until the vents are free of dust and lint.
How to clean your grout and tile floors, according to experts
One our experts offers a recipe for a DIY grout cleaner that can be applied with a toothbrush or grout brush: Make a paste of 3/4 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide and 1 tablespoon of mild dish soap.