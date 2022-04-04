Cleaning is an inevitable and important fact of life, and while most people don’t relish doing household chores, there are many benefits of cleaning; to name just a few, regularly cleaning your home promotes good health and hygiene, reduces stress and extends the lifespan of your belongings.

Our cleaning expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field — if something is in need of cleaning, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she’s called upon her extensive knowledge and sought out other experts to help you choose the right cleaning agents and tools for the job, detailing the techniques to use and explaining the science behind the mess.

Do you need help with laundry and fabric care? Check out our coverage for guidance on everything from how to wash your gym clothes so they don’t come out smelling like last week’s spin class to how often to change your sheets. Is organizing your passion (or your curse)?? We’ve got help for that too, with expert tips and product recommendations for organizing every room in the house.

Kitchen

iStock

iStock

Scotch-Brite Dobie All-Purpose Pads Amazon When it comes to the tools used for scrubbing — sponges, rags, paper towels, etc. — our expert strongly recommends using a Dobie Pad. These non-scratch scrubber sponges are the perfect thing for scouring surfaces without causing any damage to plastic or glass. $10 at Amazon

iStock

Heinz Cleaning Vinegar Amazon As an alternative to commercial dishwashing tablets, place a cup of white vinegar in the top rack of the dishwasher prior to running a normal cycle.

$15 at Amazon

iStock

Oxo Good Grips Kitchen Appliance Cleaning Set Amazon With the racks removed from the oven, mix 1/2 cup baking soda with enough water to make a spreadable paste. Apply the paste to the interior of the oven, including the door. After 12 hours, wipe the baking soda paste using a damp cloth or sponge; a scrub brush will also be helpful for removing baked-on grime.

$11 at Amazon

iStock

MW Pro Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Buff Pro Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Amazon To clean the interior of the microwave, use a microfiber cloth or nonabrasive sponge to wipe all sides of the microwave. The steam created by heating a bowl of water should loosen stuck-on food such that they can simply be wiped away.

$16 at Amazon

iStock

iStock

Bunnsaver Coffee Pot Cleaning Brush Bunnsaver Coffee Pot Cleaning Brush Amazon If washing the inside of a coffee carafe with a traditional sponge causes discomfort, a long-handled coffee pot cleaning brush is a great solution to the problem of washing an awkwardly shaped item. $13 at Amazon

iStock

Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners Amazon Our experts like perforated parchment paper liners, which they say make air fryer cleanup super easy — but proper use is crucial.

$8 at Amazon

Amazon

GreenPan

ByKitchen Pot Pan Protectors Amazon Felt and silicone pot and pan protectors are another way to ensure a nonstick pan doesn’t get damaged while not in use. $13 at Amazon

Le Cruset

iStock

Dream Cloths Who Gives A Crap

Bathroom

iStock

iStock

Windex Multisurface Cleaner Windex Multisurface Cleaner Amazon Windex Multisurface Cleaner cleans both glass and chrome, so you can use it to polish mirrors and faucets. It also works as an all-purpose cleaner that can be safely used on countertop and flooring materials from corian and formica to granite and marble. $4 at Amazon

Amazon

DampRid Moisture Absorber With Activated Charcoal Amazon DampRid is a desiccant: It absorbs water from the air, helping to regulate humidity and moisture levels. Bathrooms that are prone to dampness because of environmental or design factors can be unpleasant, for one thing, and difficult to keep clean for another, as high moisture levels will encourage bacterial growth and contribute to lingering odors. DampRid addresses that problem, helping to keep moisture-borne odors like mold and mildew at bay. $7 at Amazon

iStock

Bedroom

iStock

Oosofitt Microfiber Duster Kit Amazon Using a flexible duster with an extended wand will allow you to quickly clean ceiling fans, and the ceiling itself, with ease. $20 at Amazon

iStock

Dyson Quick Release Mattress Tool Amazon Vacuum the mattress surface using an upholstery tool to agitate the fibers and loosen dust mites and other debris. $21 at Amazon

Brooklinen

Full Circle Service Multiuse Refillable Glass Spray Bottle Amazon Slept-on bed linens will benefit from this sort of light misting. With just a few sprays of a spray bottle, pillowcases that have become deeply wrinkled while being slept on will look as if they were just ironed. $14 at Amazon

Cozy Earth

iStock

Bonus rooms and outdoor spaces

iStock

Lululemon Yoga Mat Spray Cleanser Yoga Mat Spray Cleanser Lululemon While yoga mat sprays are not necessary, they are formulated with a mat’s grip and stickiness in mind, which can be important if you clean your mat after every use as recommended by experts. $14 at Lululemon

iStock

Travel and transportation

Amazon

Weiman Leather Wipes Amazon Take the stress out of leather care with these convenient nourishing wipes. $4 at Amazon

iStock

VacLife Handheld Vacuum Amazon The absolute best thing you can buy to keep your car clean is a handheld vacuum. It will make quick work of cleaning seats, floor mats and even the dashboard. This portable vacuum by VacLife has great reviews and a low price, a practically perfect combo $50 $40 at Amazon

iStock

Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Soap Amazon Dr. Bronner’s is a mild soap that is especially effective at eliminating odors, and will be a good choice for people whose helmets tend to take on a sour, unpleasant smell.

$10 at Amazon

General home care

Target

Soilove Laundry Soil-Stain Remover, 2-Pack Amazon I recently purchased a walking pad, and I was reminded of Soilove while setting it up. A bit of the silicone lubricant used to keep the belt running smoothly got on my hands, which then got on a practically-brand-new sports bra! Curses! But I'm me, and I know that Soilove is the secret to getting tricky silicone lubricants out of fabric. Now you know too. $14 at Amazon

iStock

Lysol Disinfectant Spray Amazon Start by cleaning the surface to remove dirt, grime and any other matter, like food, then disinfect. A disinfectant spray can be used to disinfect soft surfaces and fabrics that cannot be laundered, or to disinfect between washing. $7 at Amazon

iStock

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Amazon Start by cleaning the tub, using a washing machine cleaner like Affresh or 1-quart liquid chlorine bleach. Run the washer’s cleaning cycle, followed by a rinse and spin cycle, to remove residue from the cleaner. Leave the washer door open to let the tub dry.

Important note: If using bleach, do not also use products containing ammonia or vinegar, as they cause a dangerous chemical reaction when mixed with chlorine bleach. $10 at Amazon

iStock

Eastman Lint Wizard Small Duct Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Eastman Lint Wizard Small Duct Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit The Home Depot If the dryer vent is too long to efficiently use a vacuum to remove the lint, buy a dryer vent kit that contains flexible brushes that clean the vent’s interior walls. Feed the brush into the duct and move it back and forth while slightly rotating it until the vents are free of dust and lint. $15 at The Home Depot

iStock

HDX Tile and Grout Brush The Home Depot One our experts offers a recipe for a DIY grout cleaner that can be applied with a toothbrush or grout brush: Make a paste of 3/4 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide and 1 tablespoon of mild dish soap. $5 at The Home Depot