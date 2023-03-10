Spring cleaning tasks deviate from day-to-day cleaning in that they tend to be jobs that aren’t done regularly, such as cleaning and performing routine maintenance on household appliances.

It can be easy to overlook cleaning the things we use to clean other things, like the dishwasher and washing machine, but it’s important to maintain them to ensure that neglect doesn’t cause permanent damage to these expensive appliances, and to keep them in good working order. If deep cleaning an appliance like a washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher or kitchen range is on your list of spring cleaning tasks, we’ve got all the resources you need to do the job.

In addition to major household appliances, small appliances like the microwave or coffee maker need routine upkeep. We have guides that can help you perform these simple but important cleaning jobs.

Cleaning a washer will prevent the buildup of laundry products and soil that can leave clothes dingy, even right out of the wash, and prevent odors from taking root in the machine — and in your laundry. We spoke to experts about how, and how often, to clean top loading washers and front loading washers, to keep those machines running at peak performance, giving you the cleanest possible laundry.

Like washers, electric and gas dryers need routine maintenance to keep them running smoothly and safely. Ensuring that the dryer’s venting system is free of lint and other buildup will keep your machine running safely and efficiently, and greatly reduce the risk of a dryer fire.

A dishwasher needs regular cleaning and maintenance to operate properly, and to prevent foul odors from developing. An off-smelling dishwasher can indicate a problem with a dirty filter, a clogged drain, trapped food particles or mold and mildew growth in the gasket seals, all of which can be addressed in a few simple steps. To break the process down, we consulted experts who explained how, and how often, to clean a dishwasher.

Cleaning ovens, cooktops and vent hoods are dirty jobs, but regularly cleaning and maintaining a range is critical to keeping your home safe and your food tasting great. With the help of experts, we created a guide to cleaning a kitchen range from top to bottom, including gas and electric stovetops, ovens, vent hoods and filters to keep them looking their best and operating at peak performance.

If you’re finding spring cleaning inspiration from #fridgegoals, a major refrigerator cleanout may be on your list of chores. After all, before you can even think about organizing apples and juice pouches into matching plastic bins, you’ll need to deep clean your refrigerator in order to achieve the desired effect. We have everything you need to do the job.

Spring cleaning doesn’t need to be limited just to cleaning — organizing projects also have their place in spring cleaning plans. Once you’ve cleaned out your refrigerator, why not invest in a few pieces that will help to make it display-worthy? We rounded up 20 of the best fridge organizers, for everything from leftovers to wine, all priced at $20 or less.

Large household appliances like the refrigerator and oven aren’t the only ones that need routine care and cleaning — small kitchen appliances like the microwave should be cleaned as well. We’ve got loads of tips for how to tackle this pretty gross but also pretty easy chore.

Cleaning and maintaining a toaster or toaster oven is an important kitchen chore, but it’s easy to overlook — making it a candidate for some TLC come spring cleaning time. Routine maintenance of these small appliances will keep them in good working order and, more importantly, will keep your family and home safe from fires.

Air fryers need to be cleaned regularly, and they need to be cleaned the right way to prevent damage. This guide has everything you need to know about keeping your air fryer clean and in good working order, including the best methods for addressing common problems, from sticky buildup to funky odors.

In addition to regular cleaning, coffee makers need to be deep cleaned and descaled. We’ve broken down all the steps you need to know to keep every type of coffee maker in tip-top shape, from regular cleaning recommendations to deep cleaning and descaling instructions, including the tools you need for the job.

Spring cleaning season also brings the beginning of grilling season in many locales. If your grill is in need of some attention after being stored for the winter, or if you’re a year-round outdoor chef who has deep cleaning the grill on the list of spring cleaning chores, our guide has all the tools, cleaning agents and pro tips you need to get the job done right.

Small appliances to add to your spring cleaning checklist aren’t limited to the kitchen — if you use a humidifier or a dehumidifier in the home, chances are it needs to be cleaned and inspected to ensure they’re running efficiently and safely.

In addition to cleaning your major appliances, you might also want to press them into service come spring cleaning time. We consulted with experts and pulled on our own knowledge to round up 23 surprising ways your washer can help you tackle spring cleaning jobs.

A vacuum cleaner can be used on more than floors — and it should be, especially during spring cleaning season. A vacuum is the right tool for tasks as varied as cleaning a mattress and keeping a dryer vent duct in good working order. We talked to vacuum manufacturers to round up 15 surprising jobs your vacuum can do for you — including vacuuming the dog!