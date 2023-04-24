Marble and granite are beautiful materials that are popular choices for kitchen countertops, tabletops, bathrooms and more. But natural stone has a reputation for being high-maintenance — water spots are common, it is prone to pitting and etching and, in the case of marble, because it is a porous stone, it stains easily. The good news is there isn’t much to learning how to clean your granite countertops.

For all its temperamental qualities, natural stone is quite easy to clean; regular soap and water is truly all you need to keep marble and granite surfaces clean and looking their best. Ahead, with the help of experts, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about caring for the marble and granite surfaces in your home.

What you need to clean granite and marble

Natural stone surfaces don’t require a lot of fancy cleaning products — and, in fact, when it comes to cleaning them, less is more.

What to avoid when cleaning granite and marble

Natural stone, while easy to clean, can easily become damaged by the improper use of cleaning agents and tools. The experts we spoke to provided this list of things to avoid when cleaning granite, marble and other natural stone surfaces:

• Do not use acid-based cleaning agents, including homemade cleaners that contain white vinegar or lemon juice.

• Avoid the use of abrasive powders or creams.

• Marble, granite and other natural stones should not be cleaned with abrasive sponges, scouring pads or scrub brushes.

• After cleaning, dry the surface well and do not leave water or cleaning agents on natural stone surfaces, as they can cause water spots.

How to clean granite and marble

For soap and water: Wet a soft cloth or microfiber cloth with a little bit of soap applied to your clean cloth or your countertop directly. Periodically freshen up your cloth to avoid spreading residue such as dirt or grease. Finish cleaning with a dry cloth to limit water spots and use a buffing motion for the surface to shine.

To clean marble and granite using soap and water:

• Wet a microfiber cloth with warm water, add a drop of mild dish soap and wring it out so that it is damp but not dripping, and slightly sudsy.

• Wipe the entire surface thoroughly, rinsing and reapplying soap as needed to avoid spreading filth picked up by the cloth.

• Rinse the rag well and wipe the surface with clean water to remove soap residue.

• Immediately dry the surface with a clean microfiber cloth to avoid water spots or streaks.

To clean marble and granite using stone cleaner:

• Apply the stone cleaner directly to the surface.

• Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe the stone.

How to remove stains from granite and marble

Granite and marble, while typically easy to maintain, sometimes may require deeper cleaning to remove set-in stains. Use these expert-approved tips to remove stains without damaging the natural stone.