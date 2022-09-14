Catching up with friends or family over drinks and nibbles out is welcome fun, but having them over to your home allows for even more quality time without distractions. And when out-of-town guests choose to stay with you over a hotel, it can lead to even better connecting. If you’ve got a spare room and are feeling host-y, that’s all the preparedness you need, right? Level up your overnight hosting game with a few additions to your home — your guests will thank you (with gifts and future visits).

In order to find every host’s must-haves, we spoke with a few professionals to find out how to properly welcome your overnight guests. “Put yourself in the shoes of your guest, and try to anticipate what they might need, before they even ask for it,” explain Matthew Powell and George Trinovitch, who run The Pentagoet Bed and Breakfast in Castine, Maine. “The little touches go a long way — extra toiletries, chargers, perhaps a glass of wine or their favorite cocktail waiting upon arrival.”

Storage

CB2 Acrylic and Leather Luggage Rack $299 at CB2 CB2 Acrylic and Leather Luggage Rack CB2 Clutter can be the enemy of relaxation. A luggage rack or bench for unpacking bags and purses helps guests keep organized, rather than creating disorder their stay, says Bella Manicini, of Bella Mancini Design, who designs homes in New York City and the Hamptons and has hosted many a guest in her home over the years.

Winsome Luggage Rack $60 $50.51 at Amazon Winsome Luggage Rack Amazon A more affordable version you can fold up and leave in the closet or toss in the trunk of a car for your own trips.

Mawa Handcrafted Beechwood Hangers From $80 at Food52 Mawa Handcrafted Beechwood Hangers Food 52 “Remember to leave your guests with empty drawers and an empty closet with plenty of hangers,” says Mancini, who loves these handcrafted beechwood ones that elevate a closet to a true experience.

Amazon Basics Slim Clothes Hangers, Pack of 30 $20.24 $17.99 at Amazon Amazon Basics Slim Clothes Hangers Amazon Even basic slim hangers, though, will keep your guests from having to push aside your stuff during their own time away from home.

Furniture

South Shore Evane Desk $119.99 at Wayfair Evane Desk Wayfair Particularly in a time of work-from-wherever, Mancini recommends a small desk for light work or to be used as a vanity. This one is a bargain and folds up for easy storage in smaller rooms.

W-Lite 6W LED USB Clip Lamp $18.99 $12.61 at Amazon W-Lite 6W LED USB Clip Lamp Amazon This clip-on light doesn't just make sure your Zoom calls are well-lit, it also comes in handy for late-night reading.

Wrought Studio Kenton Tall 1-Drawer Nightstand From $39.99 at Wayfair Wrought Studio Kenton Tall 1-Drawer Nightstand Wayfair Though it may seem obvious, Mancini says to make sure that you have a proper nightstand to make sure your guests have a place for their phones, chargers and more overnight.

NeuType Full-Length Mirror $59.99 at Amazon NeuType Full-Length Mirror Amazon Guests may want to make sure their weekend-away look is en pointe with a full-length mirror.

Toiletries & linens

Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towel From $25.20 at Frontgate Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towel Frontgate “Get some good-sized, fluffy, fresh towels,” says Trinovitch. “You want people to feel like they’re being wrapped in a cloud, not like they’re struggling to dry their bodies.” We named these the best plush bath towels on the market.

Target Threshold Performance Bath Towel $9 at Target Target Threshold Performance Bath Towel Target Stock your linen closet with extra affordable a la carte towels, too, like these which we named our favorite affordable bath towels.

Threshold Performance Texture Washcloth Set, 4-Pack $10 at Target Threshold Performance Texture Washcloth Set, 4-Pack Target Extra washcloths are always helpful for quick touch-ups of whatever kind. Affordable ones ensure you won’t be annoyed when they remove their makeup with them.

Malin + Goetz Essential Starter Kit $34 at Amazon Malin + Goetz Starter Kit Amazon “When we think of must-haves for a room, our minds immediately go to Malin + Goetz soaps, shampoos, conditioners and body lotions,” says Powell. “They’re a little more high-end, but they immediately tell your guest that they're here for a spa-like experience, even in a small way. Get ready to luxuriate!”

Toiletry Travel Convenience Kit $32.99 $28.99 at Amazon Toiletry Travel Convenience Kit Amazon “Don’t forget extra toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, floss,” adds Trinovitch. “From experience, there’s nothing worse than being in an unfamiliar environment and having corn stuck in your teeth... without floss! The stuff of nightmares.”

Sleep essentials

Frette Hotel Classic Sheets From $140 at Bloomingdale's Frette Hotel Classic Sheets Bloomingdales “Our dream brand for bed linens has always been Frette,” share the Maine B&B owners and consummate hosts. “It is the ultimate in luxury bedding. It makes such a big difference, especially on that first day after traveling, when you slip into bed and you feel the sheets, and your thought is, ‘OMG, these SHEETS!’ And then you slip into a dreamland of sleep wonder.”

L.L.Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set From $119 at L.L.Bean L.L.Bean 280-Thread-Count Pima Cotton Percale Sheet Set L.L.Bean We named these sheets the absolute best cotton sheets on the market. They're breathable and crisp, great at regulating temperature throughout the night, and the eyelet hem along the top sheet and pillowcases made these sheets feel straight out of a hotel.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set From $189 at Parachute Parachute Linen Sheet Set Parachute If you're looking for something a little more luxe, linen sheets are the answer. We named these the best linen sheets thanks to the ultra-luxe feeling and wide range of color options.

Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow $96 at Amazon Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow Amazon “A good place to lay your head is the most essential thing for a guest bedroom,” says Powell. And this one from Coop is definitely a good place to start, as we named it the best pillow on the market due to the fact that you can adjust its fill to accommodate your preferences for height and firmness, making it the best, most versatile pillow we tested.

L.L.Bean Organic Cotton Blanket From $139 at L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Organic Cotton Blanket LL Bean Extra blankets are a must for Powell and Trinovitch, especially in Maine — and it’s fun to keep your supplies local (L.L.Bean is a longtime Maine-stay).

King Koil Luxury Air Mattress $129.95 From $119.95 at Amazon King Koil Luxury Air Mattress Amazon If you don’t have a spare bed, keep a decent air mattress in a closet to elevatee sleeping on the floor. We named this one the best air mattress of the year thanks to its built-in pump for quick and convenient inflation, and a raised pillow that helps mimic the feel of a real bed.

3M Disposable Earplugs $7.90 $6.92 at Amazon 3M Disposable Earplugs Amazon Keep ear plugs and disposable eye masks (plucked from business-class flights, or from Amazon) in the drawer next to the guest bed to ensure an undisturbed night of rest, Mancini says.

Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask $19.99 $9.98 at Amazon Mavogel Sleep Eye Mask Amazon Our pick for the best sleep mask around, the Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask features a genius nose wire, so it blocks all — and we mean all — of the light. The mask is soft on the eyes and comfortable on the head, and it never so much as budged during the night, no matter our sleep position.

Bee & Willow Home Fluted Water Carafe $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond Bee & Willow Home Fluted Water Carafe Bed Bath & Beyond Everyone likes a little drink of water before bedtime, right? Make it easy for your guests with a carafe so they don’t have to get up in the middle of the night and stumble around your kitchen in the dark.

Riedel O Water Glasses, Set of 2 $35 $25.97 at Amazon Riedel O Water Glasses, Set of 2 Amazon “Your guest rooms need glassware,” reminds Powell. For water, wine, cocktails, whatever! “It's a perfect opportunity to show off your style with a unique find. We source much of our glassware and tea sets from vintage shops around Maine. For wine and water we love a Riedel glass — they’re lighter than air.”

Belkin 6-Outlet Power Strip $7.79 at Staples Belkin 6-Outlet Power Strip Staples So they can keep their phone/camera/earbuds/laptop/everything electric at full charge.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Best Buy “Being able to play your own music makes you feel right at home,” says Powell. “We first found these for our own home use, but they are such excellent speakers that we are looking to use them for guest rooms. In a dream scenario, we're planning to hide the Bluetooth-enabled speakers in vintage radio tables. A little old-meets-new moment.”

Aioneus iPhone Charger Cord, 4-Pack $12.99 at Amazon Aioneus iPhone Charger Cord 4-Pack Amazon Spare chargers. Enough said.

Courant Catch:3 Essentials $99.99 at Amazon or $100 at Courant Courant Catch:3 Essentials Courant Mancini has one of these in her home guest room — even a guest’s wires shouldn’t be all tangled up for their stay.

Fun stuff

Kind Nut Bars Favorites Variety Pack From $15.99 at Amazon Kind Nut Bars Favorites Variety Pack Amazon If guests are in a hurry to get out in the morning or aren’t sit-down-breakfast type of people, Powell and Trinovitch leave a few breakfast bars in each room along with a couple of portable, easy-to-eat snacks. Think of it as a minibar your guests won’t have to pay extra to explore.

Happy Hoos Notebook Journal, 8-Pack $19.99 $16.99 at Amazon Happy Hoos Notebook Journal (8 Pack) Amazon “We once stayed in a B&B and each room had its own collection of notebooks, filled with previous guests' memories of what they did while at the inn. It was so personal, and lovely, and gave us ideas about what to do in the area. It inspired us to carry on the tradition.”

Junior Mints $1.69 at Target Junior Mints “Everyone knows the classic mint/chocolate on a pillow as you come into your room. But we've put a unique Maine spin on that tradition,” says Trinovitch. "We're working with the bakers over at Cape Whoopie (an artisanal whoopie pie bakery in Portland) to make mini whoopettes for our guests' pillows! It's perfectly quirky and Maine-y! Having a funny touch like that puts such personality into your space and the overall experience! Your guest won't forget it.” Pick your own little treat with a personal touch (don’t @ us, a classic is a classic).

Vita Bone Artisan-Inspired Dog Biscuits $19.90 $18.97 at Amazon Vita Bone Artisan-Inspired Dog Biscuits Amazon “We’ve been to inns in the past that have special treats for dogs: custom "pupcones," ice cream cones made with peanut butter and bacon bits,” say the Maine B&B owners, who are dog lovers. “If your guest has a pet, try to incorporate them into the experience too!”