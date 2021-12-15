If you’re a color obsessive, your Super Bowl has arrived. That’s right, Pantone recently announced its 2023 color of the year, and it’s a doozie, folks. Dubbed “Viva Magenta,” the color institute describes it as being “a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family.” Read: Viva Magenta is a powerful, deep color that harkens ripe berries, burgundy wine, fuschia flowers and everything in between. “I love bold color and Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year is just that,” says Amber Guyton of the Atlanta-based design firm Blessed Little Bungalow. “Viva Magenta is a rich shade of red that is both daring and warm. I typically don’t use too much red in my designs, but the purple undertone of this shade gives it a warmth that sets it apart and makes it more versatile.”

Blessed Little Bungalow

The antithesis of the creamy, neutral palettes designers have been leaning into in recent years, Viva Magenta could also signify the return of color — or at least more color — into our aesthetics. “Homeowners are definitely emerging from the neutral pre-Covid palette and adding much-needed happiness and color to their lives,” says Malka Helft of New York-based Think Chic Interiors. “Magenta is quite an amazing color, especially because it lends itself to both warm and cool tones, and as such can be used in any room.”

A Design Partnership

Incorporating such a bold color into your rooms, however, can be a bit daunting — which is why we turned to the experts for some tips. “Magenta can be used as a pop of color in a piece of artwork or throw pillows, but would be incredible as a large velvet sofa, as well,” says Helft. Adds Northern California-based designer Courtney B. Smith, “I’m always in favor of incorporating vibrant color in spaces — they bring energy and interest to a room. My rule of thumb is to repeat them, at least subtlety, which weaves a story and ties things together. Viva Magenta is not your typical pink — it’s more sophisticated and plays well with greens (especially hits of chartreuse), browns, and blues.”

The great news is that Viva Magenta is a happy hue — which is exactly what our collective consciences need this time of year! “This color will immediately elevate your mood,” says Sabra Ballon of BallonStudio. “It’s stylish and vibrant, but retains a certain level of sophistication as well. In a home, this color will transform any room into a powerful and energetic environment, no matter the lighting. It’s actually a wonderful option to consider when creating a moodier, sexier space, such as a den, library or dressing area.”

A Design Partnership

Whether you’re contemplating Viva Magenta in a big way (wallpaper!) or small (candles!), the resounding opinion is that it’s a color that can only elevate your space. To get you there, we’ve rounded up our favorite magenta(ish) décor, entertaining and furniture options below.

Viva Magenta home decor

Tempaper Hydrangea Peel And Stick Wallpaper Peel And Stick Wallpaper Tempaper Nothing screams “design savvy” quite like wallpaper, and we love the flexibility that peel and stick offers — giving you all wow factor without the commitment. This stunning hydrangea pattern is awash in shades of dark and light reds, fitting right in with Pantone’s color of the year. $40 at Tempaper

Seville Fountain by Heather Deffense Minted Filling your walls with art is a must, and this beautiful photograph from Minted artist Heather Deffense will add a hefty dose of magenta — and wanderlust — to your space. Available in a print or canvas, the piece comes in myriad sizes and can be framed, or not, the choice is yours! From $26 at Minted

ChappyWrap Brewster Scallops Cranberry Blanket ChappyWraps One of our favorite cozy blanket brands, ChappyWrap’s pattern offerings range from nautical maps to preppy plaids — not to mention this scallop shell-inspired print that comes in a vibrant cranberry hue. $135 at ChappyWrap

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Polka Dot Bowl Red Target Whimsical and bold all at once, this playful bowl from Opalhouse designed with Jungalow is going to make a magenta-hued splash on your bookshelf or tabletop. Bonus: It’s the perfect size for catching keys and mail in an entryway. $35 at Target

Ruggable Vintage Daisy Bordered Fuchsia Rug Ruggable Swapping an old rug for a new one is a surefire way to reinvigorate your space, and we love this pretty option from washable rug brand Ruggable. Available in seven sizes, the rug incorporates hints of magenta alongside peach, purple and neutral hues — allowing you to incorporate the color of the year in a minimal way that will still have an impact. From $89 at Ruggable

Grandin Road Haley Hydrangea Wreaths Grandin Road Channel all the goodness of spring with this hydrangea wreath from Grandin Road that is bursting with faux fuchsia hydrangea blossoms, providing just the pop of color your door is looking for. $219 at Grandin Road

Nestl Deep-Pocket Sheet Set Amazon More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers can’t be wrong, right? Right. These ultra-affordable sheets are beloved not only because they can fit 10- and 12-inches deep mattresses, but also for their ultra-soft fabric. Did we mention they come in magenta? From $20 at Amazon

Pink Sky Over the Water by Renee Anne Bouffard Minted Moody, broody and oozing with magenta hues, this watercolor is part of Minted’s new customizable program where consumers can work with artists to tweak, crop or rotate the piece to better fit their space or aesthetic (for free!). From $24 at Minted

Momeni Isabella Area Rug Houzz If your take on Viva Magenta skews pink, then this is the rug for you. Girly and stately at the same time, the Momenia beauty comes in 11 sizes — from runners to sprawling 9’3 x 11’10 options — all at palatable prices that won’t break the bank. From $61 at Houzz

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Oversized Chunky Woven Textured Square Throw Pillow Target Throw pillows are great, but oversized throw pills? Well, they’re the best. Cozy and inviting, this colorful 24-inch option from Justina Blakeney’s Target collection not only has a removable cover, but it’s also big enough to use as a floor pillow, too. $30 at Target

Pink Strawflower Bouquet, Set of 2 Williams-Sonoma Brighten your space with these air-dried blooms that were picked at their peak and will thusly provide long-lasting (magenta) splendor wherever they land. More to know: Two bouquets for under 25 bucks means your vase will be spilling over! $25 at Williams-Sonoma

Best Tested Frontgate Resort Collection Bath Towels Frontgate Fear not, magenta has a place in the bathroom, too, thanks to these ultra-plush Turkish towels from Frontgate, which we named the best towels on the market. Available in more than two dozen hues — including the magenta-esque “dahlia — the towels can also be monogrammed. From $27 at Frontgate

Otherland Adorned Boudoir Rouge Candle Otherland A candle inspired by downtown discotheques is right up our alley — and not surprisingly it's swathed in a sexy, magenta jar. Toxin-free, vegan and made from coconut and soy wax, the Boudoir Rouge has a 50-hour burn time and smells of vintage lipstick, cherries and violet. $36 $29 at Otherland

Kartell FL/Y Pendant Lamp West Elm Modern and imaginative, this fuschia pendant lamp from Kartell is made in Italy and could work in kitchens, offices and powder rooms alike. Boasting an adjustable hanging height, the bubble-inspired lamp also comes in nine additional colors. $440 at West Elm

Viva Magenta entertaining essentials

Estelle Colored Glass Stemless Wine Glass, Set of 6 West Elm Vibrant wine glasses are having a moment, and these bold stemless options from West Elm are the true embodiment of Viva Magenta. Hand-blown by glass artisans, the set gives off an eye-catching iridescence to boot. $170 at West Elm

Our Place Main Plates, Set of 4 Our Place Magenta plays a subtle role in these hand-painted ceramic plates from Our Place, accenting the high-gloss speckled base. Color aside, we love that the plates are stackable, lightweight and scratch- and chip-resistant. $50 at Our Place

Fortessa Jupiter Double Old Fashioned Glass, Set of 6 Nordstrom Textural and radiating with spicy vibes, these beaded old-fashioned glasses from Fortessa look like vintage pieces scored in a European flea market. Available in seven colorways, the red hue falls right in line with Pantone’s color of the year. $48 at Nordstrom

Best Tested Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven Le Cruset Greet your guests with a simmering stew — and when they spot the Le Creuset on your stovetop, they’ll know they’re in good culinary hands. Backed by a lifetime warranty, Le Creuset’s Dutch Oven is a must-have for every chef out there, novices and experts alike. We even named it the best splurge Dutch oven on the market. Available in three sizes and a rainbow of colors — including “Rhone,” which is pretty darn close to Viva Magenta — the enameled cast iron cookware can slow cook, sear, roast, bake and fry, making it the soon-to-be hero of your kitchen. From $260 at Le Cruset

Alexandra Von Furstenberg Magenta Tray ABC Carpet & Home One can never have too many trays in their space, and this one from Alexandra Von Furstenberg is worth the splurge. Whether you treat it like art or, ya know, like a catchall tray for TV remotes and books, this will be a piece everyone notices thanks to that smoke-like magenta streak. $360 at ABC Home

Kuhn Rikon Colori Non-Stick Straight Paring Knife Amazon The Swiss know what they're doing when it comes to knives, and that includes this essential pairing option from Kuhn Rikon. The ultimate kitchen prep knife, we love the unlikely pairing with a bright pink hue. $12 at Amazon

Best Tested KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-Qt Williams-Sonoma Another kitchen hero product? The revered KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, which we named the best stand mixer of the year. Whether you’re whipping up big batches cookies, cakes or pasta from scratch, this mixer will expertly assist you — and look good on your counter while doing so, thanks to that regal Empire Red colorway. $400 at Williams-Sonoma

Viva Magenta furniture

Lulu & Georgia Tate Stool Lulu & Georgia Waterfall silhouettes are majorly on trend right now and this Lulu & Georgia stool captures the look in six colorways, including the deep red hue dubbed “Paprika.” Pairing two together at the base of your bed or in a living space will add extra seating in the most stylish way possible. $798 at Lulu and Georgia

Interior Define Graham Upholstered Bed with Storage Option Interior Define Clean lines and piping details make Interior Define’s Graham Upholstered Bed a seriously chic addition to your bedroom. Available in a magenta-hued “Berry” fabric that is a performance vintage velvet, the bed also comes with built-in drawers that are — wait for it — upholstered as well. Now that’s luxurious. $1,945 at Interior Define

The Inside Cabana Chair The Inside Infuse your outdoor space with some Viva Magenta vibes via The Inside’s take on the sling chair. Anchored with a mildew- and water-resistant polyester fabric — that comes in red, natch — the chair has three position settings and folds flat when not in use. $129 at The Inside

Cobble Hill Hannah Chair ABC Carpet & Home The phrase “go big or go home” has never been more alive than in this velvet chair, which is available exclusively at ABC. Overstuffed with foam, down and feathers, the Hannah pairs slim track arms and brass legs with this striking magenta colorway. $1,875 at ABC Carpet & Home

Serena & Lily Miramar Chaises Serena & Lily Leave it to Serena & Lily to have a Viva Magenta offering, but in the most preppy way possible. Enter: The Nantucket Red fabric. Available in more than a dozen upholstered pieces, the pre-washed Belgian linen is ultra-soft and has a well-worn look we absolutely love. Consider getting it on the brand’s best selling Miramar chaise that is perfect in living and bedroom spaces alike. $3,298 at Serena & Lily

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams Cooper Leather Swivel Chair Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams A ’70s-inspired chair that swivels, too? Yeah, we’re on board with that, especially when it comes in a performance leather in a hue dubbed “Chianti” that just so happens to be the color of a deep red wine. More to know: The Cooper is also diminutive in size, making it great for small spaces. $3,594 at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Polywood Modern Adirondack Chair in Sunset Red Wayfair Polywood makes some of the best outdoor furniture out there, and if you’re looking to score a few Adirondack chairs for your patio or pool area, look no further. Made from recycled water bottles, the Polywood “lumber” has a wood grain texture and comes in a vibrant red hue that will become the focal point of your seating area. $410 $289 at Wayfair

Arhaus Abbot Chair Arhaus A chair that’s worth the investment, Arhaus’ Abbot is simultaneously traditional and timeless in design thanks to its gentle curves and generous cushioning. Built in North Carolina, the ultra-soft velvet lounge chair comes in a bold red hue dubbed “Vance Paprika” that is right on trend. $3,799 $2,599 at Arhaus

Design House Stockholm Knot Cushion 2Modern Let us count the ways we love this oversized knot cushion! An eye-catching accent, the 11.8-inch Swedish-inspired piece is perfect for propping your feet up or using as a doorstop, and it comes in a Bordeaux colorway to boot. $145 at 2Modern