underscored Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Amazon

When the holiday season comes to a close, one dreaded chore still looms: Putting away all that festive decor. Kate Pawlowski and Ann Lightfoot, professional organizers and the authors of “Love Your Home Again,” know that packing up and organizing the decorations at the end of the holiday season can be a real drag.

“The best tip we have is to be mindful and intentional to your future self when you pack up your decor at the end of the season,” they say. “You think you’ll remember where you put the velvet pumpkins and holiday wreaths, but we guarantee that a year from now, you’re going to be searching through your storage area with frustration and angst if you didn’t store things properly.”

To help you face the task of putting away all those holiday decorations and other seasonal pieces, we asked storage and organization experts for their best tips on safely packing, storing and labeling everything from holiday lights to family heirlooms.

Holiday ornament storage

mDesign Fabric Stripe Large Storage Box

underscored mDesign Fabric Stripe Large Storage Box
Target
"Properly storing ornaments is essential," Ryane Montanez, a senior director of marketing and creative at mDesign, says, "so that you can avoid them getting damaged, rusting or fading in color." She recommends this lidded storage box with dividers that keep ornaments neatly separated and a reinforced exterior that protects ornaments from breaking.
$25 at Target

Iris USA 46.6-Quart Weatherpro Plastic Storage Box

underscored Iris USA 46.6-Quart Weatherpro Plastic Storage Box
Amazon
"If you are going to purchase bins," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say, "we suggest clear waterproof bins with locking lids to ensure your treasured items stay safe year after year."
$63 at Amazon

Skytogether 7 Rolls Colored Masking Tape

underscored Skytogether 7 Rolls Colored Masking Tape
Amazon
"However, if you already have colored bins a great system for identification is colored masking tape," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say. "Use orange for Halloween, red for Christmas or blue for Hanukkah so that you can easily pull a specific season of decor from the rest."
$27 $24 at Amazon

mDesign Square Gift-Wrap and Ornament Storage Box, 2-Pack

underscored mDesign Square Gift-Wrap and Ornament Storage Box, 2-Pack
Amazon
Montanez says, "An easy way to keep your holiday décor organized is to use matching storage containers for individual holidays." mDesign's buffalo plaid holiday set also includes coordinating tree bags and wreath holders.
$17 at Amazon

mDesign Stackable Bin With Hinge Lid

underscored mDesign Stackable Bin With Hinge Lid
Amazon
"The clear container makes it easy to see what holiday décor is inside," Montanez says, "and these bins can be stacked, which saves space in a closet or attic."
$20.50 at Amazon

Iris USA Ornament Storage Box With Hinged Lid and Dividers, 2-Pack

underscored Iris USA Ornament Storage Box With Hinged Lid and Dividers, 2-pack
Amazon
"To make things easier on yourself, bins made specifically for ornaments can be helpful," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say. They like these clear plastic bins because the hinged lids are stackable and they allow for easy removal.
$75 at Amazon

Handy Laundry Store Christmas Ornament Storage

underscored Handy Laundry Store Christmas Ornament Storage
Amazon
Bins that are designed to hold ornaments come in all shapes and sizes, like this cube that can hold up to 64 ornaments in individual compartments.
$15 at Amazon

Zober Super Rigid 2-in-1 Christmas Ornament Storage Box

underscored Zober Super Rigid 2-in-1 Christmas Ornament Storage Box
Amazon
The experts we spoke to emphasized looking for storage pieces that are sturdy, and that offer protection for highly breakable items like ornaments.
$65 $60 at Amazon

Gladiator 5-Tier Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit

underscored Gladiator 5-Tier Steel Garage Storage Shelving Unit
Wayfair
"One of our favorite tips at Gladiator," says Blake Bancroft, a Gladiator GarageWorks brand manager for Whirlpool Corporation, "is to get your gear off the ground and give it a permanent solution. When it comes to storing holiday decor, there’s nothing wrong with keeping holiday gear out of sight and out of mind until you need it."
$180 at Wayfair

How to store holiday lights

Santa's Bags Install N Store Light Storage Reels and Wire Spool

underscored Santa's Bags Install N Store Light Storage Reels and Wire Spool
Amazon
To avoid what Lightfoot and Pawlowski call "a tangled impossible mass shoved into a box" when storing strands of holiday lights, invest in a light spool and carrier. "You can easily roll up entire strands of lights or extension wires," they say, "which can then be unrolled without a bit of frustration."
$30 at Amazon

Comche Christmas Lights Storage Box

underscored Comche Christmas Lights Storage Box
Amazon
For a stackable light storage solution, this lidded box that is fitted with three spools for winding strands of holiday lights is a great choice.
$10 at Amazon

Simetufy White Tissue Paper Bulk, 84 Sheets

underscored Simetufy White Tissue Paper Bulk, 84 Sheets
Amazon
"The most efficient way to store holiday lights," Montanez says, "is to wrap tissue or cardboard around them so they don’t break or get damaged." Wrapped sets of lights can be stored in bins with other holiday decorations.
$8 at Amazon

Sewanta Christmas Lights Storage Holder, Set of 4

underscored Sewanta Christmas Lights Storage Holder, Set of 4
Amazon
Inexpensive spools designed for holiday light storage are a great way to get organized on a budget. This light holder is as simple as it gets, simply wind the strand of lights around it and store it with the rest of your holiday gear.
$10 at Amazon

Storage for artificial trees, garland and wreaths

mDesign Extra Large Gift-Wrap Storage Bag With Handles

underscored mDesign Extra Large Gift-Wrap Storage Bag With Handles
Amazon
This extra large storage bag can hold an artificial tree, rolls of wrapping paper, lengths of garland and loads of other large, bulky or oddly shaped holiday items. It has handles to make it easy to transport from room to storage space.
$19 at Amazon

mDesign Round Wreath Storage Bag With Handles, 2-Pack

underscored mDesign Round Wreath Storage Bag With Handles, 2-Pack
Amazon
If you're looking to complete a matching set of holiday storage, mDesign offers wreath storage bags, which can also be used to hold coiled garland, in buffalo plaid that coordinate with the tree bag and ornament organizer boxes.
$15 at Amazon

Iris USA Wreath Storage Container With Latches and Handle, 2-Pack

underscored Iris USA Wreath Storage Container With Latches and Handle, 2-Pack
Amazon
Wreaths that are especially fragile — including ones with glass ornaments that can easily sustain damage — will be safe in this heavy duty latching plastic wreath storage container.
$57 at Amazon

How to store delicate items and family heirlooms

Jadens Label Maker Machine With Tape

underscored Jadens Label Maker Machine With Tape
Amazon
The experts we spoke to all emphasized the importance of labeling holiday storage boxes so you can easily determine what's inside. This is especially important when it comes to storing delicate or irreplaceable items, because the label will remind you to take extra care when taking a family heirloom out of its storage place.
$50 $24 at Amazon

Mighty Gadget Cushioning Foam Sheets, 100-Pack

underscored Mighty Gadget Cushioning Foam Sheets, 100-Pack
Amazon
Before putting delicate or very precious items like family heirlooms into storage bins, Montanez says that it's important to use protective packing materials, "Bubble wrap, foam sheets, peanuts, stretch wrap or packing paper," she says, "can help keep precious items and family heirlooms safe when not in use."
$10 at Amazon

Bubblefast! FunPak MiniPack Plant Based Biodegradable Packing Peanuts, Christmas Trees

underscored bubblefast
Amazon
Who said packing materials have to be boring?! These plant-based biodegradable packing peanuts in the shape of Christmas trees bring some whimsy and fun to the task of putting away holiday decorations.
$10 at Amazon

Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Roll

underscored Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Roll
Amazon
"Our best advice for any delicate items," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say, "whether it's the family menorah or your grandmother's crystal candy dish, is to use plenty of packing materials." They prefer bubble wrap with the smaller bubbles because it fits better into nooks and crannies and gives a more secure fit. "Don't skimp on the empty areas in a box or bin either," they add. "Make sure that the item itself is wrapped securely and then use more bubble wrap or packing paper to ensure that delicate items won't move around."
$26 $22 at Amazon

Simple Shine Anti-Tarnish Storage Bag

underscored Simple Shine Anti-Tarnish Storage Bag
Amazon
When it comes to storing menorahs or kinaras, first wrap the piece in protective packing materials. "It is important to store menorahs and kinaras in soft paper first and then inside a closable bag to protect the pieces from tarnishing," Montanez says. "Once inside the bag, menorahs and kinaras should then be placed in a plastic bin for extra protection."
$20 at Amazon

Ranpak Ready Roll Natural Packing Paper

underscored Ranpak Ready Roll Natural Packing Paper
Amazon
Honeycomb packing paper can be used to wrap delicate items, including glass or porcelain holiday pieces, before they go into storage bins to add a sturdy layer of protection.
$20 $10 at Amazon

The Linen Lady's Acid Free Archival Tissue Paper

underscored The Linen Lady's Acid Free Archival Tissue Paper
Amazon
Fine or delicate textiles like holiday table linens or handmade decorations should be wrapped in acid-free archival tissue prior to going into storage bins, to help protect them from yellow and to deter pests.
$15 $13 at Amazon

Outdoor holiday decoration storage

Reli SuperValue 55-Gallon Trash Bags, 50-Pack

underscored Reli SuperValue 55-Gallon Trash Bags, 50-Pack
Amazon
When it comes to storing large outdoor holiday decorations like inflatables or animatronics, Lightfoot and Pawlowski say, "we would recommend making sure they are wiped down if you are bringing them in from the outside, deflating any inflatable decorations, and storing them in either large bins or wrapping them in clear contractor bags to keep them clean until next year."
$23 at Amazon

Gladiator GearLoft Adjustable Height Overhead Garage Storage Rack

underscored Gladiator GearLoft Adjustable Height Overhead Garage Storage Rack
Wayfair
When it comes to storing large outdoor holiday decorations, Bancroft says, "things can potentially get tricky, purely for the fact that these are often light but large! We would recommend utilizing an overhead storage system to get these bulky items out of the way and in a spot that is sturdy and secure."
$180 at Wayfair

Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag

underscored Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag
Amazon
Many bags designed for storing artificial trees can also pull double duty as protective storage options for inflatables.
$24 at Amazon

Tips and tricks for storing holiday decor

The experts we spoke to also offered some general tips and tricks, as well as things to avoid, when it comes to dismantling, packing and storing holiday decorations.

  • Have a central storage area: A mistake people often make is storing everything in separate places in their home rather than in one space,” Bancroft says. “Having dedicated areas in your garage that are specific for holiday gear will make it easier to find your favorite ornaments, lights and other decorations.”
  • Create zones: “We often see people store holiday décor items by type,” Montanez says, “but not by room.” She suggests sorting holiday items in zones, “With zones,” she says, “you can organize like items together – like lights with decorations and baking materials with dishes, and so on.”
  • Think vertically: “People often think about floor or wall storage,” Bancroft says, “but don’t realize how much vertical space they have, which can be maximized by adding overhead storage in their garage.”
  • Don’t forget labels: “People also tend to forget to label their bins and rely on one type or size of storage bin, making it more difficult to figure out what’s in each box,” Montanez says.
  • Level up your label system: “We recommend detailed labeling with a number system,” Lightfoot and Pawlowski say. “For example, instead of just “Fall” take the time to write “Fall Velvet Pumpkins 1/10” so you not only know what exactly is in the bin but how many more bins you have to pull out of storage.”
  • Create new traditions: “If possible,” Lightfoot and Pawlowski say, “try to make the putting away of decorations as much of a tradition as pulling them out. It’s not as exciting, of course, because the holidays are over and you’ve been looking at elf on a shelf for what seems like years, but taking the time to carefully pack and label everything for next year will only make every holiday easier and more joyful in the future.”