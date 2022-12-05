When the holiday season comes to a close, one dreaded chore still looms: Putting away all that festive decor. Kate Pawlowski and Ann Lightfoot, professional organizers and the authors of “Love Your Home Again,” know that packing up and organizing the decorations at the end of the holiday season can be a real drag.

“The best tip we have is to be mindful and intentional to your future self when you pack up your decor at the end of the season,” they say. “You think you’ll remember where you put the velvet pumpkins and holiday wreaths, but we guarantee that a year from now, you’re going to be searching through your storage area with frustration and angst if you didn’t store things properly.”

To help you face the task of putting away all those holiday decorations and other seasonal pieces, we asked storage and organization experts for their best tips on safely packing, storing and labeling everything from holiday lights to family heirlooms.

Holiday ornament storage

mDesign Fabric Stripe Large Storage Box Target "Properly storing ornaments is essential," Ryane Montanez, a senior director of marketing and creative at mDesign, says, "so that you can avoid them getting damaged, rusting or fading in color." She recommends this lidded storage box with dividers that keep ornaments neatly separated and a reinforced exterior that protects ornaments from breaking. $25 at Target

Iris USA 46.6-Quart Weatherpro Plastic Storage Box Amazon "If you are going to purchase bins," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say, "we suggest clear waterproof bins with locking lids to ensure your treasured items stay safe year after year." $63 at Amazon

Skytogether 7 Rolls Colored Masking Tape Amazon "However, if you already have colored bins a great system for identification is colored masking tape," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say. "Use orange for Halloween, red for Christmas or blue for Hanukkah so that you can easily pull a specific season of decor from the rest." $27 $24 at Amazon

mDesign Square Gift-Wrap and Ornament Storage Box, 2-Pack Amazon Montanez says, "An easy way to keep your holiday décor organized is to use matching storage containers for individual holidays." mDesign's buffalo plaid holiday set also includes coordinating tree bags and wreath holders. $17 at Amazon

mDesign Stackable Bin With Hinge Lid Amazon "The clear container makes it easy to see what holiday décor is inside," Montanez says, "and these bins can be stacked, which saves space in a closet or attic." $20.50 at Amazon

Iris USA Ornament Storage Box With Hinged Lid and Dividers, 2-Pack Amazon "To make things easier on yourself, bins made specifically for ornaments can be helpful," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say. They like these clear plastic bins because the hinged lids are stackable and they allow for easy removal. $75 at Amazon

Handy Laundry Store Christmas Ornament Storage Amazon Bins that are designed to hold ornaments come in all shapes and sizes, like this cube that can hold up to 64 ornaments in individual compartments. $15 at Amazon

How to store holiday lights

Santa's Bags Install N Store Light Storage Reels and Wire Spool Amazon To avoid what Lightfoot and Pawlowski call "a tangled impossible mass shoved into a box" when storing strands of holiday lights, invest in a light spool and carrier. "You can easily roll up entire strands of lights or extension wires," they say, "which can then be unrolled without a bit of frustration." $30 at Amazon

Comche Christmas Lights Storage Box Amazon For a stackable light storage solution, this lidded box that is fitted with three spools for winding strands of holiday lights is a great choice. $10 at Amazon

Simetufy White Tissue Paper Bulk, 84 Sheets Amazon "The most efficient way to store holiday lights," Montanez says, "is to wrap tissue or cardboard around them so they don’t break or get damaged." Wrapped sets of lights can be stored in bins with other holiday decorations. $8 at Amazon

Sewanta Christmas Lights Storage Holder, Set of 4 Amazon Inexpensive spools designed for holiday light storage are a great way to get organized on a budget. This light holder is as simple as it gets, simply wind the strand of lights around it and store it with the rest of your holiday gear. $10 at Amazon

Storage for artificial trees, garland and wreaths

mDesign Extra Large Gift-Wrap Storage Bag With Handles Amazon This extra large storage bag can hold an artificial tree, rolls of wrapping paper, lengths of garland and loads of other large, bulky or oddly shaped holiday items. It has handles to make it easy to transport from room to storage space. $19 at Amazon

mDesign Round Wreath Storage Bag With Handles, 2-Pack Amazon If you're looking to complete a matching set of holiday storage, mDesign offers wreath storage bags, which can also be used to hold coiled garland, in buffalo plaid that coordinate with the tree bag and ornament organizer boxes. $15 at Amazon

Iris USA Wreath Storage Container With Latches and Handle, 2-Pack Amazon Wreaths that are especially fragile — including ones with glass ornaments that can easily sustain damage — will be safe in this heavy duty latching plastic wreath storage container. $57 at Amazon

How to store delicate items and family heirlooms

Jadens Label Maker Machine With Tape Amazon The experts we spoke to all emphasized the importance of labeling holiday storage boxes so you can easily determine what's inside. This is especially important when it comes to storing delicate or irreplaceable items, because the label will remind you to take extra care when taking a family heirloom out of its storage place. $50 $24 at Amazon

Mighty Gadget Cushioning Foam Sheets, 100-Pack Amazon Before putting delicate or very precious items like family heirlooms into storage bins, Montanez says that it's important to use protective packing materials, "Bubble wrap, foam sheets, peanuts, stretch wrap or packing paper," she says, "can help keep precious items and family heirlooms safe when not in use." $10 at Amazon

Bubblefast! FunPak MiniPack Plant Based Biodegradable Packing Peanuts, Christmas Trees Amazon Who said packing materials have to be boring?! These plant-based biodegradable packing peanuts in the shape of Christmas trees bring some whimsy and fun to the task of putting away holiday decorations. $10 at Amazon

Duck Brand Bubble Wrap Roll Amazon "Our best advice for any delicate items," Lightfoot and Pawlowski say, "whether it's the family menorah or your grandmother's crystal candy dish, is to use plenty of packing materials." They prefer bubble wrap with the smaller bubbles because it fits better into nooks and crannies and gives a more secure fit. "Don't skimp on the empty areas in a box or bin either," they add. "Make sure that the item itself is wrapped securely and then use more bubble wrap or packing paper to ensure that delicate items won't move around." $26 $22 at Amazon

Simple Shine Anti-Tarnish Storage Bag Amazon When it comes to storing menorahs or kinaras, first wrap the piece in protective packing materials. "It is important to store menorahs and kinaras in soft paper first and then inside a closable bag to protect the pieces from tarnishing," Montanez says. "Once inside the bag, menorahs and kinaras should then be placed in a plastic bin for extra protection." $20 at Amazon

Ranpak Ready Roll Natural Packing Paper Amazon Honeycomb packing paper can be used to wrap delicate items, including glass or porcelain holiday pieces, before they go into storage bins to add a sturdy layer of protection. $20 $10 at Amazon

The Linen Lady's Acid Free Archival Tissue Paper Amazon Fine or delicate textiles like holiday table linens or handmade decorations should be wrapped in acid-free archival tissue prior to going into storage bins, to help protect them from yellow and to deter pests. $15 $13 at Amazon

Outdoor holiday decoration storage

Reli SuperValue 55-Gallon Trash Bags, 50-Pack Amazon When it comes to storing large outdoor holiday decorations like inflatables or animatronics, Lightfoot and Pawlowski say, "we would recommend making sure they are wiped down if you are bringing them in from the outside, deflating any inflatable decorations, and storing them in either large bins or wrapping them in clear contractor bags to keep them clean until next year." $23 at Amazon

Gladiator GearLoft Adjustable Height Overhead Garage Storage Rack Wayfair When it comes to storing large outdoor holiday decorations, Bancroft says, "things can potentially get tricky, purely for the fact that these are often light but large! We would recommend utilizing an overhead storage system to get these bulky items out of the way and in a spot that is sturdy and secure." $180 at Wayfair

Elf Stor Christmas Tree Storage Bag Amazon Many bags designed for storing artificial trees can also pull double duty as protective storage options for inflatables. $24 at Amazon

Tips and tricks for storing holiday decor

The experts we spoke to also offered some general tips and tricks, as well as things to avoid, when it comes to dismantling, packing and storing holiday decorations.