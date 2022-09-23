Welcome to CNN Underscored, an online shopping guide for the best in style, tech, health and travel. Our editors hunt the Web to find you the products and services we think you’ll love.
Here, as seen on HLN, are some of the best barbecue-related products we’ve tested so far in 2022.
We were impressed by the sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution that came with each piece in this all-inclusive set.
Made from moisture-resistant teak, the Teakhaus Professional is beautiful, durable, stain-resistant, and is the easiest wooden board to care for.
The Kona BBQ Grill Brush features a durable, large stainless steel brush head that effectively and safely cleans your grill.
The improved Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. If you're serious about your cooking, then it's worth the price.
For one-fifth the price of our top picks, the Kizen provides accurate readings in under four seconds and super-easy calibration; its interface and styling are slightly clunky but it's a solid buy.