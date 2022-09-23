Welcome to CNN Underscored, an online shopping guide for the best in style, tech, health and travel. Our editors hunt the Web to find you the products and services we think you’ll love.

Here, as seen on HLN, are some of the best barbecue-related products we’ve tested so far in 2022.

ThermoWorks Thermapen One Best meat thermometer overall ThermoWorks The improved Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. If you're serious about your cooking, then it's worth the price. Read our review $105 at ThermoWorks