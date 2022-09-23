best grills cnn underscored
Here, as seen on HLN, are some of the best barbecue-related products we’ve tested so far in 2022.

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Knife Block Set
Best knife set overall
We were impressed by the sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution that came with each piece in this all-inclusive set.

$129.99 $116 at Amazon
Teakhaus Professional Cutting Board
Best cutting board overall
underscored_best tested products_cutting board_teakhaus professional cutting board.jpeg
Made from moisture-resistant teak, the Teakhaus Professional is beautiful, durable, stain-resistant, and is the easiest wooden board to care for.

$117.97 $107.95 at Amazon
Kona BBQ Grill Brush
Best grill brush overall
The Kona BBQ Grill Brush features a durable, large stainless steel brush head that effectively and safely cleans your grill.

$19.25 at Amazon
ThermoWorks Thermapen One
Best meat thermometer overall
The improved Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. If you're serious about your cooking, then it's worth the price.

$105 at ThermoWorks
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer
Best budget instant-read thermometer
For one-fifth the price of our top picks, the Kizen provides accurate readings in under four seconds and super-easy calibration; its interface and styling are slightly clunky but it's a solid buy.

$24.99 $9.58 at Amazon
Weber Original Premium Kettle Grill
Best charcoal grill overall
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill
Charcoal grilling consistently gave us the best results, and the classic Weber Original Premium Kettle Grill is our favorite. It's easy to use, straightforward venting makes temperature control a breeze and it's affordable too.

$232.80 $219 at Amazon