Whether they live in a studio apartment or a suburban house, book lovers everywhere dream of a reading room in which they can curl up into a comfy armchair, armrests just high enough, prop their feet up on a footrest and lean back into the pages of a good read. Now, Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club and Havenly are pairing up to launch the home collection of our dreams: A Reading Room collection featuring pillows, throw blankets, reading lights and cheery wallpaper to create a space perfect for diving into the pages of a good book.

It just launched today, and already there’s the perfect oyster-colored, club-shape-y chair for cozying up in, a lemon-speckled wallpaper for some style and a woven lamp to shed some light on the pages. The collection is the first of what is going to be a “multi-year” collaboration, so expect more goodness from the partnership to come our way.

We’ve picked out some of our favorite pieces from the new collection—shop them below, and then create your own nest to kick back and tune out in.

$912 at Havenly

Hannah Swivel Chair Havenly

With arms to hug you and a back high enough to snuggle up against, the Hannah chair makes for a great reading companion — and has a swivel base for optimal ottoman foot-resting.

$150 at Havenly

Annotate Floor Lamp Havenly

With a minimalist shape and a burnished brass finish, this reading lamp will illuminate your pages and add a library-like touch to your reading nook.

$290 at Havenly

Folio Bookcase Havenly

Give your books the home they deserve with this open bookshelf that goes great with farmhouse interiors.

$259 at Havenly

Chapter Ottoman Havenly

Prop your feet up and get comfy with this solid pouf, which does triple-duty as seating for friends as well as a stylish place for your to-read stack.

$84 at Havenly

Lemons Peel & Stick Wallpaper 2 x 10 Havenly

A sweet lemon print takes front and center with this wallpaper, which is just as easy-off as it is easy-on.

$75 at Havenly

Textured Throw Havenly

A throw blanket is pretty much an essential when you’re cozying up to a great new read, and this warm cotton blanket is all the temptation you need to read “just one more” chapter.

$297 at Havenly

Anthology Etagere Havenly

If you need a place to shelve some capital-L literature, nothing less than this sophisticated etagere will do, in our humble opinions.

$599 at Havenly

Daisy Chair Havenly

With a midcentury look and a wide seat for nesting into, this Daisy Chair adds a pop of color to your reading room (and puts a smile on your face, too).

$84 at Havenly

Floral Leaves Peel and Stick Wallpaper 2 x 10 Havenly

Add a little background to your novel with this cool wallpaper, which you can peel off the backing of and stick straight to your wall—no mess involved.