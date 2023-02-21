Fellow’s line of aspirational coffee wizardry tools just got an addition to its line with the sleek new Opus Conical Burr Grinder, which just dropped today.
The maker of one of the best electric kettles we’ve tested is coming for your coffee beans with a completely revamped grinder. Price-wise, this grinder is on the splurge end of the spectrum, but it’s still less expensive than our current favorite Baratza grinder.
It’s a treat-yourself moment for Serious Coffee People, with more than 41 precision settings for your preferred grounds consistency — more than any other machine we tested. (Safe to say, we’ve personally been looking forward to this one for a while now.) If you like to dial in your grounds precisely for your drink, or like to switch it up — Cold brew? French press? Espresso? — depending on the time of day or your mood, this is the machine to get a little nerdy with.
The design also makes it easy to measure out beans early in the morning, thanks to a volumetric dosing lid. And it boasts a high-powered motor and sets of smooth blades to get up to 110 grams of your grind ultra-smooth (unless, of course, you want it coarse).
It also comes with the inclusion of a handy guide for those of us who need help getting started — and can we just add it’s really pretty for the countertop? Shop it now over at Fellow for $195.