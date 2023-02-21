Fellow’s line of aspirational coffee wizardry tools just got an addition to its line with the sleek new Opus Conical Burr Grinder, which just dropped today.

It’s a treat-yourself moment for Serious Coffee People, with more than 41 precision settings for your preferred grounds consistency — more than any other machine we tested. (Safe to say, we’ve personally been looking forward to this one for a while now.) If you like to dial in your grounds precisely for your drink, or like to switch it up — Cold brew? French press? Espresso? — depending on the time of day or your mood, this is the machine to get a little nerdy with.

The design also makes it easy to measure out beans early in the morning, thanks to a volumetric dosing lid. And it boasts a high-powered motor and sets of smooth blades to get up to 110 grams of your grind ultra-smooth (unless, of course, you want it coarse).

It also comes with the inclusion of a handy guide for those of us who need help getting started — and can we just add it’s really pretty for the countertop? Shop it now over at Fellow for $195.