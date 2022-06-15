Whether you work remotely or prefer to spend your off hours being productive at your laptop, one thing remains the same: going outside makes said tasks infinitely more enjoyable than staying confined to an office.

Taking your work outdoors offers numerous benefits — recent research from the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychology found the change of scenery enhanced test subjects’ cognition, mood and creativity. Sitting outside also provided respondents with a greater sense of freedom and autonomy, which ultimately helped boost work productivity and enjoyment.

While working outside comes with its own set of challenges — you’ll need to be prepared for inclement weather and low device battery, for example — you can easily set up a practical work station that makes you look forward to tearing through your to-do list. Whether you’re working in your backyard, your favorite café’s patio or at the park, here are 24 essentials to help you work outdoors from retailers like REI, Overstock and Best Buy.

$49.99 $37.99 at Amazon

Huanuo Lap Laptop Desk Amazon

With this bestselling lap desk, turn virtually any seat into a proper workstation. It features an anti-slip ergonomic wrist pad, supports laptops up to 15.6 inches wide, comes with a handy pocket to store your belongings (which doubles as a carrying handle!), and features a slit in the elegant wood material to prop up your tablet, phone or notebook.

From $35 at Amazon

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Straw Cup Amazon

Staying hydrated is crucial for your brain while you work, and that rings especially true while you’re sitting in the sun. Opt for this popular portable Yeti rambler that’s double-wall vacuum insulated to keep your drinks ice cold or piping hot. Its straw lid with a built-in stopper makes it easy to take a swig without spilling, and its generous 26-ounce capacity helps you stay hydrated all day long.

$59.99 at Amazon

Olens Technology Laptop Tent Sun Shade Amazon

If there’s one thing that needs protecting when you’re working outside, it’s your precious laptop. Keep it safe (and your eyes from squinting) with this water-resistant foldable laptop shade. It’s designed to protect your laptop from the elements, reduce screen glare and overheating, and offer you more privacy as you work.

$27.77 $17.86 at Amazon

Filmext Anti-Glare Anti-Blue Light Screen Amazon

For a sleeker option that’ll also enhance visibility and reduce eye strain in sunny areas, opt for this bestselling anti-glare and anti-blue light screen two-pack with a bubble-free silicone design. It’ll also prevent dirt and oil from reaching your screen, making it a solid way to extend its lifetime. The screens are compatible with MacBook Air and Pro, but if you’re working with another type of laptop, check the brand’s offerings for the perfect fit.

$169.99 $77.43 at Walmart

Keter Cool Bar Gray Resin Outdoor Accent Table and Cooler in One Walmart

You’re already working hard — let your outdoor furniture get on your level. This convenient two-in-one Keter accent table and cooler is ideal for storing your belongings while keeping your drinks or snacks cool for up to 12 hours (and away from bugs). It’s made of weather-resistant resin and fits perfectly into tight spaces.

$11.99 $8.97 at Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Sunscreen Lotion Amazon

It’s no secret that even a few minutes of unprotected sunlight a day can lead to serious skin damage over time. Make applying sunscreen part of your work-from-outside routine with this popular matte Neutrogena sunscreen with SPF 70. It absorbs quickly, so you don’t need to worry about any grease seeping into your keyboard or getting all over your devices. It provides 80 minutes of water-resistance, so you can sweat it out for quite some time before it’s time to reapply. Check out more of our favorite sunscreens here.

$410 From $299 at Overstock

Polywood Nautical Outdoor Stackable Chaise Lounge Overstock

The best part about working outside? You can ditch those stuffy office chairs in favor of something a little more festive and comfortable, like this Polywood chaise made of sustainable recycled polywood. It has the look and feel of wood while requiring no maintenance, and its contoured slatted back is adjustable for personalized comfort and all-day lounging.

$430.65 $336.59 at Overstock

Christopher Knight Home Grand Cayman Hammock Overstock

Working from a hammock is a great way to infuse your busy day with a sense of calm and luxury. Christopher Knight Home’s top-rated free-standing hammock comes in several beachy hues, and sits on a sturdy wooden base with a teak finish. The canvas and rope hammock is UV-protected so it’ll look as bright as you do for years to come.

$74.95 at Kammok

Kammok Roo Single Camping Hammock Kammok

If you want to take your hammock with you to the park so you can work in ultimate comfort, check out this durable camping hammock from Kammok. It’s made from 100% recycled fabric, can support up to 500 pounds and is easy to set up. Just remember to bring some straps or a hammock stand with you.

$300 at Yeti

Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair REI

You can’t have your collapsible chair collapsing under the weight of all your responsibilities. Keep this heavy duty Yeti option in tow whether you’re headed to the backyard or park. It folds into a slim two-strap carry bag for easy transportation and features an adjustable cup holder you can position on either side of your chair. With its superior grip, you won’t be slipping and sliding on any terrain.

$40 at REI

The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat REI

Hats off to hats that, well, stay on. This North Face brimmer hat with a 4.8-star rating will keep your face and head protected from all angles (including those oft-forgotten tops of the ears), while its adjustable chin strap will keep it secured. Its recycled UPF 40 fabric is also moisture-wicking, so you’ll stay dry all day.

From $137 at Amazon

Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Amazon

Screens and suns are no match. Instead of squinting your way through your work day — and potentially contributing to headaches and eye strain — grab these square Oakley sunglasses with nearly 3,000 reviews. They come in 24 lens and frame variations, flatter all face shapes, and provide 100 percent protection against UV rays and harmful blue light emitted by your screens.

$177.99 at Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Kayden 106.3-Inch Market Umbrella Wayfair

Sitting under an umbrella, be it on your patio or at the beach, is the pinnacle of luxury. But when the sun is blazing down on your screen, it becomes essential. This Kelly Clarkson Home umbrella available in nine colors comes with a base to keep it affixed to the ground. It features a crank opening and tilts in any direction, and it has a polyester canopy that protects you from drizzles to downpours.

$718.79 $592.44 at Overstock

Havenside Home Surfside Eco-friendly 5-piece Wood Outdoor Dining Set Overstock

One of the main challenges inherent in working remotely is the feeling of isolation. Hold yourself accountable—and feel connected to like-minded folks in the process—by inviting them to work with you outdoors. This eco-friendly Havenside Home five-piece patio set comes with four comfortable armchairs and a table made with decay- and mildew-resistant eucalyptus wood that’ll work perfectly as an outdoor desk.

$5.99 $3.88 at Amazon

Coleman Scented Outdoor Citronella Candle Amazon

Don’t let bugs bully you out of working outside well into the evening. Instead, arm yourself with this Coleman citronella candle with over 1,500 reviews. The six-ounce candle burns for up to 25 hours and boasts a pleasant pine scent (that, fortunately, mosquitos will find unpleasant).

$10.95 at Amazon

Rite in the Rain All-Weather Top-Spiral Notebook, 3 Pack Amazon

If you’ve ever avoided bringing your notebook outdoors out of fear it might get wet from rain, grease or mud, this water-proof spiral notebook with 15,000 reviews is here to change that. Each notebook contains 100 pages, and is compatible with standard pencils or all-weather pens for fuss-free note taking whenever, wherever.

$75.99 at Overstock

Mr. Heater Portable 3800 BTU Little Buddy Propane Heater Overstock

If you’ve got a portable heater on deck, you can set up shop outdoors well into chilly fall nights. This small-yet-mighty option from Mr. Heater uses 3,800 BTUs of propane to heat an area of 95 square feet. It features an auto shut-off function in case it tips over and a handle for easy portability.

$16.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Gulaki Hands Free Portable Neck Fan Amazon

In a perfect world, we’d all get someone to fan us while feeding us grapes when we’re overheated. This rechargeable mini fan is the next best thing. The hands-free fan sits around your neck for an instant refreshing breeze, features three speeds to choose from, and adjusts to keep you cool from numerous angles.

$179.95 $149.95 at Amazon

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon

Crisp, surround sound is a must when working outdoors. With its 20-hour battery life, waterproof design, and ability to pair with other JBL speakers for enhanced sound, this ultra-popular wireless Bluetooth speaker adds to the ambiance in more ways than one. Plus, you can use ‘em as a paperweight so your documents don’t fly away.

$14.99 at Amazon

Baloray Lunch Bag Amazon

Sad desk salads are over. Treat your tastebuds to something hearty in this practical lunch bag with over 35,000 reviews, padded handles, interior and exterior pockets, and an insulated material that’ll keep your food warm or cold for up to four hours. Thanks to its sleek design and 20 pattern options from leopard to floral, it looks far more like an everyday bag that’ll add to any outfit.

$7.89 at Amazon

Forito Universal Keyboard Cover Amazon

What good is your laptop if the wind toppled your coffee cup all over your keyboard? Opt for peace of mind with this universal keyboard protector made of non-slip dust- and water-proof polyurethane. It fits keyboards between 15 to 17.3 inches and comes in clear or blue.

$349.95 $216.99 at Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Best Buy

There’s ambient white noise from birds and waves that contribute to productivity, and then there’s noise pollution from traffic and lawnmowers that deter from it. Stay in the zone with these noise-canceling Beats By Dre headphones, one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones. With up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, you’ll be able to listen to your favorite albums on repeat without all those distracting “outdoor” sounds.

$20 at Amazon

Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup With Straw Amazon

Instead of single-use plastic bottles, pack this leak-proof Stojo travel cup with over 5,00 reviews for that ever-necessary beverage while you work. Ideal for both hot and cold drinks, the silicone cup collapses down into two inches so you can throw it in your bag or back pocket and continuously refill it.

$69.95 at REI

BioLite Charge 80 PD Power Bank REI

Spare yourself the anxiety of running low on battery when you’re in the great outdoors with this powerful portable power bank from BioLite. With a battery storage capacity of 20,000 milliamp hours, it has enough juice to charge a 13-inch laptop or the equivalent of smaller devices like phones, tablets, and headphones. Check out some of our other favorite portable chargers here.