HGTV home renovation experts Erin and Ben Napier approach each project with a singular goal: Forget the singular goal. “Every home is different because of the people that live there,” Erin says. “We make the house deeply personalized to the needs and budget of the homeowner while preserving the history and integrity of the house.”

Still, she adds that anyone can benefit from one quick fix. “Paint makes a noticeable difference because color palettes can add personality! Or have a neutral backdrop for all the furniture and accessories.”

The couple lends their knowledge and helping hands in the second season of their HGTV series, “Home Town Takeover” (airing Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern). Along with “Fixer to Fabulous” stars Dave and Jenny Marrs, the Napiers restore 18 locations in and around Fort Morgan, Colorado, ranging from a local hero’s house to the seating area of a beloved coffee shop, to show off the destination’s natural charm.

The Napiers, who also restore residences in their home base of Laurel, Mississippi (as seen in HGTV’s “Home Town”), bring special talents to the kitchen table. Erin, an artist, started her career in corporate graphic design; her husband of 14 years is a woodworker with a degree in history who loves to preserve and renovate classic locales. “Erin’s strength is finding the emotional element of a project and finding a way to make the owners feel understood,” Ben says. His wife chimes in, “Ben is great at problem-solving and executing ideas. He truly does design the furniture without my input. He’s so creative!”

The pair banded together to give their list of home essentials to CNN Underscored.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 14-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker Walmart Coffee break! Ben says the couple “just love” the sleek touch-activated coffee maker that enables regular, bold and gourmet brews and can be programmed up to 24 hours in advance with an automatic shut-off. During tea time, they use a kettle from Rabbit Hill — a lifestyle entity specializing in vintage kitchenware copper restored on a farm in Normandy, France. Its online pop-up shop opens once a month for just 24 hours. $59 $50 at Walmart

Laurel Mercantile Co. Maple Bread Board Laurel Mercantile Co. Rock on, wood. The Napiers are proud of the cutting boards and serving trays crafted in their Scotsman Manufacturing factory in Laurel, Mississippi. Each one is made by hand from American hardwood and oil-finished, and they vary in grain, pattern and color. This .75-inch-thick bread board is available in three sizes and can be custom engraved. “They’re beautiful, useful and make great gifts,” Ben says. From $45 at Laurel Mercantile Co.

Pinkcityhandlooms Handmade Vintage Kantha Quilt Etsy For cozy bedroom staples, Erin favors bohemian and bright kantha quilts from Etsy. “This is my favorite way to introduce color and pattern in an otherwise neutral design,” she says. From $35 at Etsy

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Air Fryer Toaster Oven Walmart In her kitchen, Erin uses this elegant air fryer toaster oven to make her favorite snack: toasted Triscuits. The appliance features 11 touch-activated preset functions and includes a wire rack, bake pan, mesh basket and crumb tray to feed up to seven people. (The Napiers have two kids.) As for her easy-peasy recipe? “Original Triscuit crackers, toast on level 2 and spray with olive oil.”

$117 $99 at Walmart

Avo Pure Natural Distilled White Vinegar, 1 Gallon Amazon The Napiers’ go-to cleaning product? Old-fashioned white vinegar, an acid so powerful that it can dissolve mineral deposit, dirt, grease, grime and bacteria. “We wash towels in it to keep them super-fresh and fluffy,” Erin says. Pro tip: Vinegar is not recommended for use on natural stone, waxed wood, cast iron or aluminum. $17 at Amazon

Laurel Mercantile Co. Ouida’s Garden Candle Laurel Mercantile Co. This spring, “I am burning this Garden candle,” Erin says. Available in four sizes, the candle boasts fragrance notes of rose petals, fresh ivy and sandalwood. Burn times range from 20 to 60 hours. “Each scent is tied to a specific memory,” she explains. “This one reminds me of my grandmother and her tea roses and four o’clocks that grew around her back porch.” From $12 at Laurel Mercantile Co.

Ballard Designs Leighton Pleated Buffet Shade Ballard Designs When shopping for lamps, Erin says, “My general rule is that they should have a pleated shade.” She picks this handmade cotton-blend option, which is available in three colors and patterns — Cornflower for tailored sophistication, Marine for a laidback and coastal-inspired vibe and Stone for a light and neutral look. “The Marine blue pleated shade is lovely,” she adds. $79 $67 at Ballard Designs

Sonos Two-Room Set With One SL Sonos “We play music all day long and use our Sonos speakers in every room,” Ben says. “Bluetooth speakers are a great way to curate the mood in your home.” Note that this powerful pair of speakers allows for music, media, radio, podcast and audiobook-listening in two rooms. Or place them in the same room to create a stereo effect and immersive surround sound. $398 $378 at Sonos

