Elizabeth Chambers comes from a long line of cooking pros and culinary entrepreneurs. Her grandmother had her own catering company and was “the Martha Stewart of this tiny little town in Mississippi,” she says. Her mom owned and operated one of the first health food stores in Texas, and her sister attended the French Culinary Institute. The longtime “Today” show and Food Network contributor officially carried on the tradition back in 2012 when she opened BIRD Bakery in San Antonio, Texas. “I really wanted to just keep my grandmother’s recipes and her spirit alive,” she says. “She had these beautiful chiffon cakes and lemon bars that I wanted to Americanize.” BIRD bakery has since expanded to Dallas and Denver, and a new outpost recently opened in the Cayman Islands. Each location is known for its fresh, from-scratch ingredients and offerings such as cupcakes, pies, sandwiches and granola. (Fear not: Its cookies, bars and jams can be shipped.) “I love the hospitality aspect of it,” she says. “There’s something about a bakery that really lends itself to celebrations and milestones. We’re a part of our customers’ lives in a visceral way that is very special.” Chambers says she developed her love of the craft in college when she began her career as a model and TV personality while studying journalism at the University of Texas. “I was living alone and started baking hundreds and hundreds of cookies,” she says, adding that she tweaked her grandmother’s and mom’s recipes. “I just loved it. It was my therapy, like the way some people garden.” To this day, “Cookies are my happy place!” Ahead, Chambers shares her seven favorite baking tools and tips with CNN Underscored. Related: These silicone baking mats have made us quit tinfoil for good. Related: The essentials list: Food Network star Kardea Brown lists her kitchen must-haves Related: The best juicers in 2023, tested by editors Related: Under $25 scores: These Dual-Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons revolutionize kitchen prep Related: The best hand mixers of 2023 Related: Under $25 scores: The Oxo 3-Piece Squeeze & Pour Silicone Measuring Cup Set is an unsung kitchen hero Related: The best kitchen scales of 2023