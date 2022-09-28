TikTok and Instagram can be great resources for discovering new products, but sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s worth it and what just looks good on your social feed. We’ve done some of the legwork for you, trying out popular viral products that have popped up on our own For You Pages. From kitchen favorites to trending fashion finds, we believe these 17 Internet-famous products pass the vibe check.

Viral home products

Statement Home Jack of All Trays From $55 at Statement Home Statement Home Jack of All Trays Hannah Lauson/CNN This tray is so cute but also really practical! It comes with tons of different inserts that you just slide into the tray to make it work for any occasion or just use as a decoration in your home. They also have an insert to make charcuterie boards on. — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist

Our Place Perfect Pot & Always Pan $165 & $145 at Our Place Our Place Perfect Pot Lindsey Smith/CNN Everyone has heard of the Our Place Always Pan by now and you’d be hard pressed not to see it all over social media. Once Selena Gomez announced her collab with the brand I knew I had to finally grab myself the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in Azul. They’re now my kitchen staples. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Clevr Frother for Perfect Prep $18 at Clevr Clevr Frother for Perfect Prep Sophie Shaw/CNN As many of us learned during the Dalgona coffee craze, a milk frother is such a simple tool that can make your morning coffee so much more satisfying and tasty. I love how easy this one is to clean, store and charge. I usually go for a normal cup of joe topped with almond milk foam, and this little whisk whips it up into a beautiful fluffy froth every time. I’ve also tried using it with Clevr’s turmeric Golden SuperLatte, which is delicious and creamy. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

H&M Small Stoneware Tray $9.99 at H&M H&M Small Stoneware Tray Hannah Lauson/CNN I kept seeing H&M home products, so while I was redecorating my apartment I picked up a few items like this little tray, some vases and curtains. This is one of my favorites because it’s so cute and small but fits all of my jewelry. Everything from H&M Home is also really affordable, so I highly recommend it! — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist

Viral fashion

Parade Matching Sets From $16 at Parade Double Strap Micro Crop Cami and FreeFlex High Rise Brief Sophie Shaw/CNN Parade has become my go-to loungewear and lingerie brand. You’ve probably seen some cool kids on your Instagram wearing their pieces. The fabrics are so, so soft (and sustainable) and they have new colorways and drops to browse all the time. While their underwear is just as cute and comfy, it’s their loungewear that I really love. They have a bunch of mix and match options that are great for your base layer or just wearing at home. The Double Strap Micro Crop Cami and FreeFlex High Rise Brief are a couple of my latest and favorite Parade purchases. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Hillhouse The Crepe Ellie Nap Dress $150 at Hillhouse Hillhouse The Crepe Ellie Nap Dress Lindsey Smith/CNN Nap dresses have been all over my Instagram Explore page for years and I finally caved — then proceeded to yell at myself for not buying one sooner. I, of course, went with the OG of nap dresses and bought myself a Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress and it was a summer staple. I’m also toying with the idea of throwing a turtleneck under it to wear into fall. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Abercrombie & Fitch Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress From $120 $79.99 at Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress Sophie Shaw/CNN Before this little black dress went viral on the stunning Gym Tan (who I’ve followed since her early days on TikTok), Olivia McDowell’s show-and-tell video showed up on my For You Page and it was all that was needed to convince me to immediately order it from my phone. It’s the perfect balance of dressy and casual, and the lightweight poplin still looks breezy even in black. I was thrilled that it’s available in petite sizes since finding a maxi dress as a 5-foot-2-inch person can be challenging. The Size Small/Petite goes all the way to my ankles so I’d like to get it hemmed a couple inches for a more cropped look, but I'm glad I can still wear it for now without it dragging on the ground. The first time I wore it out to an event for work, I got tons of compliments and yes, a couple people stopped to ask me if I was wearing “the Abercrombie dress.” While it’s often sold out, it comes in a few other colorways that I’m sure are just as cute. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Terrelique Relaxation Slippers $48 at Terrelique Terrelique Relaxation Slippers Lindsey Smith/CNN I’ve raved about Terrelique slippers before, and I’m still just as obsessed with them. The bright colors caught my eye on my Explore Page and since I have a “no shoes” policy at my apartment I was so happy to find cute slides to wear. They’re recycled and fully recyclable and are also ethically made. There are a lot of dupes out there, but the real thing is worth it. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights $59 at Sheertex Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resistant Tights Sophie Shaw/CNN Tights are a fall and winter staple, but every year I found myself having to buy multiple new pairs because of the inevitable rips and runs that would appear — until I tried Sheertex’s rip-resistant tights. The Instagram ads of the tights being pulled at and poked with scissors — and never tearing! — convinced me to give them a try. I have both the classic and the Shaping tights, and they both look and feel great. Two years later, and I’ve never had so much as a snag appear. They are a bit pricey, but they’ll last you (hopefully) forever. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Viral beauty products

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand $40 at Charlotte Tilbury and Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Stephanie Griffin/CNN Six months, a 50,000-person waitlist (and probably a prayer or two) later, I finally got my hands on Madison Beer’s can’t-live-without beauty product — the Beauty Light Wand — and I can confirm it’s well worth the wait. This shimmering rosy pink highlighter-blush hybrid is incredibly easy to use, packed with pigment, blends perfectly into the skin and can be built up to make more of a statement, which is what myself, Madison and pretty all of TikTok does to really give you that lit-from-within glow. Mercury Retrograde must really be lifting because currently, the product is in stock and you can buy up to five at a time! Don’t walk, run!!! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead

Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant $13.99 at Target Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant Lindsey Smith/CNN I could barely go a day without seeing the MegaBabe Rosy Pits deodorant in videos. After users swore by it and the incredible scent I caved and bought it. I was already a huge fan of the brand’s Thigh Rescue so it’s no surprise I ended up loving this too. The Rosy Pits candle is next on my list. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Kov Essentials Daily Clip From $20 at Kov Essentials Kov Essentials Daily Clip Sophie Shaw/CNN Claw clips are such a cute trend, but it's always been difficult for me to find ones that can actually keep my very long and thick hair up all day. I saw one of Kov's videos on TikTok and was influenced to give it a try. Their large clip is literally the only claw clip I've tried that keeps my hair up, and they even have an XL for even thicker and more textured hair. Kov's clips, which come in four sizes, are super durable and even have a six-month warranty in case your does break. I've had mine for a year now and it hasn't let me (or my hair) down. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 $15.99 at Target Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sarai Thompson/CNN Let's be honest — and our TikTok sunscreen tests prove it every time — not all sunscreens are made with people of color in mind. When I found out through an Instagram ad that Black Girl Sunscreen exists, I was super excited to try for myself! I've tested the Broad Spectrum on my body and the Make It Matte sunscreen for the face, and it's so nice to know that I can protect my skin without looking like chalk. I use this sunscreen every day, whether I'm inside or outside my apartment, and I've even convinced my dad to give it a try. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

Ouai Detox Shampoo $30 at Amazon and Sephora Ouai Detox Shampoo Hannah Lauson/CNN I’ve been seeing a ton of people on my FYP raving about clarifying shampoos to remove product build up from your hair, so I did a little research and found that many people loved this one. I use it once every two to three weeks and I’ve definitely noticed a difference in my hair since I started about three months ago! — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Light Mask $435 at Sephora Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Light Mask Stephanie Griffin/CNN Beloved by TikTokers and celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Charlotte McKinney, I regret to inform you that this viral LED mask (which I was 100% influenced to try) is absolutely worth the hype. Aside from the steep price tag and petrifying my pup every time I use it, there is pretty much nothing I dislike about this product after owning it for over a year. It uses 162 LED lights over your entire face to target both wrinkles and breakouts, works in just three minutes, is FDA-cleared, comes with a detachable head strap and storage bag and, best of all, actually works. As someone who is acne-prone, I use it consistently every single night and have noticed a major improvement in my uneven complexion and acne scarring, and have even experienced less breakouts. This is your sign to treat yourself! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil $30 at Amazon and Sephora Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil Hannah Lauson/CNN I’ve repurchased this bottle three to four times now and it’s my favorite hair care product. It’s the only thing that I’ve been able to find that tames my frizzy hair and keeps it hydrated all day. Plus, a little goes a long way so each bottle lasts me a couple of months. — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist