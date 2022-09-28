TikTok and Instagram can be great resources for discovering new products, but sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s worth it and what just looks good on your social feed. We’ve done some of the legwork for you, trying out popular viral products that have popped up on our own For You Pages. From kitchen favorites to trending fashion finds, we believe these 17 Internet-famous products pass the vibe check.
Viral home products
From $55 at Statement Home
This tray is so cute but also really practical! It comes with tons of different inserts that you just slide into the tray to make it work for any occasion or just use as a decoration in your home. They also have an insert to make charcuterie boards on. — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist
$165 & $145 at Our Place
Everyone has heard of the Our Place Always Pan by now and you’d be hard pressed not to see it all over social media. Once Selena Gomez announced her collab with the brand I knew I had to finally grab myself the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in Azul. They’re now my kitchen staples. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
$18 at Clevr
As many of us learned during the Dalgona coffee craze, a milk frother is such a simple tool that can make your morning coffee so much more satisfying and tasty. I love how easy this one is to clean, store and charge. I usually go for a normal cup of joe topped with almond milk foam, and this little whisk whips it up into a beautiful fluffy froth every time. I’ve also tried using it with Clevr’s turmeric Golden SuperLatte, which is delicious and creamy. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
$9.99 at H&M
I kept seeing H&M home products, so while I was redecorating my apartment I picked up a few items like this little tray, some vases and curtains. This is one of my favorites because it’s so cute and small but fits all of my jewelry. Everything from H&M Home is also really affordable, so I highly recommend it! — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist
Viral fashion
From $16 at Parade
Parade has become my go-to loungewear and lingerie brand. You’ve probably seen some cool kids on your Instagram wearing their pieces. The fabrics are so, so soft (and sustainable) and they have new colorways and drops to browse all the time. While their underwear is just as cute and comfy, it’s their loungewear that I really love. They have a bunch of mix and match options that are great for your base layer or just wearing at home. The Double Strap Micro Crop Cami and FreeFlex High Rise Brief are a couple of my latest and favorite Parade purchases. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
$150 at Hillhouse
Nap dresses have been all over my Instagram Explore page for years and I finally caved — then proceeded to yell at myself for not buying one sooner. I, of course, went with the OG of nap dresses and bought myself a Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress and it was a summer staple. I’m also toying with the idea of throwing a turtleneck under it to wear into fall. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
From
$120 $79.99 at Abercrombie & Fitch
Before this little black dress went viral on the stunning Gym Tan (who I’ve followed since her early days on TikTok), Olivia McDowell’s show-and-tell video showed up on my For You Page and it was all that was needed to convince me to immediately order it from my phone. It’s the perfect balance of dressy and casual, and the lightweight poplin still looks breezy even in black. I was thrilled that it’s available in petite sizes since finding a maxi dress as a 5-foot-2-inch person can be challenging. The Size Small/Petite goes all the way to my ankles so I’d like to get it hemmed a couple inches for a more cropped look, but I'm glad I can still wear it for now without it dragging on the ground. The first time I wore it out to an event for work, I got tons of compliments and yes, a couple people stopped to ask me if I was wearing “the Abercrombie dress.” While it’s often sold out, it comes in a few other colorways that I’m sure are just as cute. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
$48 at Terrelique
I’ve raved about Terrelique slippers before, and I’m still just as obsessed with them. The bright colors caught my eye on my Explore Page and since I have a “no shoes” policy at my apartment I was so happy to find cute slides to wear. They’re recycled and fully recyclable and are also ethically made. There are a lot of dupes out there, but the real thing is worth it. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
$59 at Sheertex
Tights are a fall and winter staple, but every year I found myself having to buy multiple new pairs because of the inevitable rips and runs that would appear — until I tried Sheertex’s rip-resistant tights. The Instagram ads of the tights being pulled at and poked with scissors — and never tearing! — convinced me to give them a try. I have both the classic and the Shaping tights, and they both look and feel great. Two years later, and I’ve never had so much as a snag appear. They are a bit pricey, but they’ll last you (hopefully) forever. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
Viral beauty products
$40 at Charlotte Tilbury and Sephora
Six months, a 50,000-person waitlist (and probably a prayer or two) later, I finally got my hands on Madison Beer’s can’t-live-without beauty product — the Beauty Light Wand — and I can confirm it’s well worth the wait. This shimmering rosy pink highlighter-blush hybrid is incredibly easy to use, packed with pigment, blends perfectly into the skin and can be built up to make more of a statement, which is what myself, Madison and pretty all of TikTok does to really give you that lit-from-within glow. Mercury Retrograde must really be lifting because currently, the product is in stock and you can buy up to five at a time! Don’t walk, run!!! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead
$13.99 at Target
I could barely go a day without seeing the MegaBabe Rosy Pits deodorant in videos. After users swore by it and the incredible scent I caved and bought it. I was already a huge fan of the brand’s Thigh Rescue so it’s no surprise I ended up loving this too. The Rosy Pits candle is next on my list. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor
From $20 at Kov Essentials
Claw clips are such a cute trend, but it's always been difficult for me to find ones that can actually keep my very long and thick hair up all day. I saw one of Kov's videos on TikTok and was influenced to give it a try. Their large clip is literally the only claw clip I've tried that keeps my hair up, and they even have an XL for even thicker and more textured hair. Kov's clips, which come in four sizes, are super durable and even have a six-month warranty in case your does break. I've had mine for a year now and it hasn't let me (or my hair) down. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor
$15.99 at Target
Let's be honest — and our TikTok sunscreen tests prove it every time — not all sunscreens are made with people of color in mind. When I found out through an Instagram ad that Black Girl Sunscreen exists, I was super excited to try for myself! I've tested the Broad Spectrum on my body and the Make It Matte sunscreen for the face, and it's so nice to know that I can protect my skin without looking like chalk. I use this sunscreen every day, whether I'm inside or outside my apartment, and I've even convinced my dad to give it a try. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator
$30 at Amazon and Sephora
I’ve been seeing a ton of people on my FYP raving about clarifying shampoos to remove product build up from your hair, so I did a little research and found that many people loved this one. I use it once every two to three weeks and I’ve definitely noticed a difference in my hair since I started about three months ago! — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist
$435 at Sephora
Beloved by TikTokers and celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Charlotte McKinney, I regret to inform you that this viral LED mask (which I was 100% influenced to try) is absolutely worth the hype. Aside from the steep price tag and petrifying my pup every time I use it, there is pretty much nothing I dislike about this product after owning it for over a year. It uses 162 LED lights over your entire face to target both wrinkles and breakouts, works in just three minutes, is FDA-cleared, comes with a detachable head strap and storage bag and, best of all, actually works. As someone who is acne-prone, I use it consistently every single night and have noticed a major improvement in my uneven complexion and acne scarring, and have even experienced less breakouts. This is your sign to treat yourself! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead
$30 at Amazon and Sephora
I’ve repurchased this bottle three to four times now and it’s my favorite hair care product. It’s the only thing that I’ve been able to find that tames my frizzy hair and keeps it hydrated all day. Plus, a little goes a long way so each bottle lasts me a couple of months. — Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist
$58 at Amazon and Credo
I am a skin care enthusiast in pursuit of glazed donut skin so naturally, I turn to Hailey Bieber for pretty much everything product-related. Recently on her YouTube channel, she raved about the Mara Beauty cleansing oil in her nighttime routine (that has over 2 million views) and I added it to my cart faster than I’ve ever done anything in my life. After just one use, it truly blew me away; it’s a makeup-dissolving cleanser-meets-mask and is a velvety soft, gentle formula that includes a mix of algae extract, jojoba, chia, papaya, pineapple, grapefruit and pumpkin enzymes. It melts away makeup in seconds and after cleansing twice — because that’s what Hailey does! — my sensitive skin is left soft, supple and clear. The true testament, though, is how glowy and hydrated my skin looks and feels the next morning. — Stephanie Griffin, social lead