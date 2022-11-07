One has to ask — is there anything Drew Barrymore doesn’t do? While she’s been enjoying runaway success with her daytime talk show since its launch in September 2020, she’s had so many other business ventures over the years it’s almost hard to count.

Of course, as an actress, she’s starred in 56 movies since kicking off her career at age 6 in 1982. Over the past five years, she founded Flower Beauty, the extremely popular cruelty-free beauty line (which took its name from her production company Flower Films) and the Dear Drew clothing line with Amazon. In 2021 alone, she launched Drew, a quarterly lifestyle publication for women, along with her very own cookbook, “Rebel Homemaker,” as well as her own home brand with Walmart, Beautiful by Drew, which just released a 12-piece cookware set and lots of other gorgeous kitchen gadgets.

On top of all that, Barrymore is also a mom to daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, so there’s pretty much no rest for the former child star. (Like, ever!) Below, she walks us through the products she relies on to simplify her life — or just to get her through her tireless schedule.

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet with Accessories Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Expandable Skillet with Accessories Walmart Ready to free up some counter space by putting away all of your other kitchen gadgets? Barrymore swears by this 5-in-1 electric skillet from her own line that sautées, steams, simmers and more. (You can even put a whole chicken in it.) “Apologies in advance to your stove and your slow cooker,” she says. “This electric skillet is about to become your go-to tool for making breakfast, lunch and dinner.” $59 at Walmart

Tejava Black Tea Tejava Black Tea Amazon “I’m not a coffee drinker, but I do love my morning and afternoon — and sometimes evening — jolt of caffeine,” Barrymore says of this pre-bottled iced tea, which is made from microbrewed black tea leaves from Java. Barrymore adds, “I drink it over lots of ice in a tall travel mug — with a reusable straw, please!” $40 at Amazon

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water & Garnier Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water & Garnier Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads Amazon As a talk show host in front of the camera five days a week, Barrymore is pretty much an expert when it comes to wearing makeup. But as much as she loves playing with beauty products, she also loves the feeling of having a clean face.





“After a long day loaded with makeup, there’s no better feeling than getting to take it all off,” she says. She loves using these eco-friendly cleansing pads, which can be used up to 1,000 times, eliminating so much useless cotton pad waste. Plus, the microfiber texture, along with the cleansing water is gentle on skin — no scratching or harsh rubbing. “This combo of micellar water and reusable cleansing pads is gentle but very effective,” Barrymore says. $8 at Amazon $9 at Amazon

Flower Beauty Ionic Travel Dryer Flower Beauty Ionic Travel Dryer Walmart Barrymore takes pride in her thick, long locks, and she uses this ultra-light compact hair dryer from her Flower Beauty line both at home and in her dressing room. And it’s always in her suitcases when she has to head out of town. “This tiny-but-mighty hair dryer isn’t just for travel,” she says of the powerful gadget. “It’s the perfect size for anytime you’re on the go and need to freshen up.” $27 at Walmart

