Creating a functional home workspace is a small project that will yield big rewards. Whether you’re setting up a work-from-home space, classroom or studying area, these smart space savers and organizing tips will help you create a desk that works for your needs.
Rachel Hoffman, an organizing expert and the author of “Unf*ck Your Habitat” and “Cleaning Sucks,” has some general advice for setting up a small desk area at home. “People tend to look at the desk itself as the only available storage space, without considering the areas above, below and next to it, which all create extra space for storage,” she says.
To help inspire some desk organization ideas of your own, we’ve rounded up some products to get you started. Whether you’re still trying to get your work from home gadgets in order or want to keep your office essentials tidy, here are 27 ideas to help keep your desk from looking a mess.
Bello Pegboard
$24.99 at The Container Store
For people who can’t install anything on their walls, leaning a pegboard with storage accessories can help to get a lot of items up off the desk while keeping them close at hand
Bello Pegboard Shelf
$9.99 at The Container Store
Bello Pegboard Long Bin
$13.99 at The Container Store
Wall Control White Metal Pegboard Pack
$59.99 $56.90 at Amazon
Pegboard Hooks Assortment, 80 Pieces
$19.99 $16.99 at Amazon
Desk shelf organizer
Creating more space on a desk can be as simple as investing in a narrow tabletop shelf that can sit atop a desk. Look for styles that offer open shelving for storing paper planners, notebooks and mailing supplies as well as some drawers for holding smaller items like phone chargers.
Tribesigns Desktop Bookshelf With Drawers
$41.99 at Amazon
Ollieroo Desk Organizer With Extendable Storage
$48.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Monitor stands, too, can create extra vertical space on the desk itself — models that have built-in cubbyholes or drawers offer more storage than simple shelf-style designs.
Sundale Monitor Stand With Storage Drawers
$42.99 at Amazon
Valen Monitor Stand With Organizer Drawer
$34.99 at Amazon
Clip-on desk storage
Another way to free up valuable desktop space is to invest in storage that clips to or hangs from the desk or other nearby furniture. These products can also help to solve very specific problems you may have, like where to store a pair of headphones when not in use.
Elevation Under-Desk Storage Shelf
$24.95 at Amazon
Eurpmask Headset/Headphone Holder Mount
$14.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Stand Steady 3-in-1 Clamp-On Desk Organizer
$29.99 at Amazon
Jgstkcity Desk Clamp Power Strip With USB Ports
$43.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Desk drawer organizer
If your desk has a drawer, you can easily tidy it up with a drawer organizer. That way, you can keep things separate and find things quickly.
Cantara Multipurpose Drawer Organizer
$29.99 $23.99 at Wayfair
Seville Classic 5-Piece Bamboo Storage Box Set
$29.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond
Three by Three Seattle Drawer Organizer Pack
$20 $12.27 at Amazon
Dylan Organizer Set
$55.99 $44.99 at Wayfair
mDesign Expandable Divided Office Desk Drawer Organizer Tray
$15.99 at Target
DIY desk organizer
Hoffman offers another smart storage solution — one that you may already have in your home. “I’m a big fan of utilizing space that isn’t necessarily the desk itself like a small bookshelf, rolling cart, chest of drawers, side table with storage or even a nightstand on the floor under or next to your desk, which will immediately expand your storage options,” she says.
Holly Homer, a blogger at One Crazy House, says she uses a rolling cart to store her printer, scanner and paper supplies as well as phone charging cords and earbuds.
Walsport 4-Tier Metal Rolling Utility Cart
From $62 at Wayfair
Leaning Bookshelf
$249 at Urban Outfitters
5-Shelf Loring Leaning Bookshelf
$110 at Target
Romoon 4-Drawer Fabric Dresser
$59.99 at Amazon
Desk organizer tray
Desk organizer trays that hold pens, scissors, sticky notes and other office supplies are typically designed for use on the desktop, but wall-mounted systems are available and are a good solution for freeing up space.
Perch Magnetic Modular System Components
From $10.99 at The Container Store
5-Piece Vertical Storage System
$53.99 $29.48 at WalMart
If using vertical space to put up shelves isn’t an option, look for a desk organizer tray with a small footprint that won’t take up a lot of surface area.
Office Oasis Office Accessories Caddy
$49.95 $29.95 at Amazon
Coolbros Elephant Pencil Holder With Phone Holder Desk Organizer
From $8.99 at Amazon
Homer has one last tip for people who are serious about streamlining their home workspace. “Something that changed my life forever was to get an easy-to-use scanner and get organized with my digital files,” she says. “When you can eliminate that pile of papers on your desk, you will be amazed at how few things you really need.”