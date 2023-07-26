If the midsummer night’s heat has prevented you from getting anything but sweet dreams, don’t sweat it: Coop Sleep Goods recently released The Cool+ Collection — a set of cooling bedding pieces including everything from pillowcases to throws — has everything you need to fight off night sweats and stay comfortable both in the heat of summer and year-round. The new cooling bedding collection is designed to help regulate your body temperature so you fall asleep — and stay asleep. We already love Coop for its top-tier adjustable pillow and great pillows for side and back sleepers, so we called in the new lineup for a firsthand look, and you can shop them all right here. Coop Sleep Goods Cool+ Collection pillows Coop Sleep Goods Cool+ Collection sheets and pillowcases Coop Sleep Goods Cool+ Collection blankets