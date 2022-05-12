Thus far, 2022 fashion styles have been dominated by low-rise pants and anything with a cutout — but the current trend taking over Tiktok and Instagram is pretty much the exact opposite. Enter: Coastal grandmother. Coined by influencer Lex Nicoleta, a coastal grandmother is anyone who “loves Nancy Meyers movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten and cozy interiors.”

Fear not, you don’t have to be a grandma to achieve this aesthetic, nor do you have to be a mom… or even in your later years. Coastal grandmother is an aspirational lifestyle, as seen in many a Meyers movie, a la “Something’s Gotta Give.” Epitomized by Diane Keaton’s linen- and cashmere-loving character, who shopped at farmer’s markets and drank wine in the all-white kitchen in her oceanfront Hamptons manse, the coastal grandmother’s look is highbrow, but comfortable, and her home is luxe, but cozy.

Clearly the masses are ready for this style shift, because Nicoleta’s original TikTok post explaining the “coastal gran” trend has garnered some 450,000 likes and been viewed more than a billion times — not to mention lauded by Meyers and Diane Keaton themselves.

Need more IRL inspo? Think of Oprah harvesting glorious vegetables in an oversized wicker basket at her Montecito mansion, or Ina Garten hosting stunning alfresco dinner parties at her East Hampton abode. Anne Hathaway also jumped on the trend, posting a photo of herself in full coastal grandmother attire — white jeans, white button down, straw hat and big sunglasses — writing, “May this moment never end.”

Basically, coastal gran is a living-your-best life vibe. Sure, it’s an escapist aesthetic — who doesn’t want to sip Sauvignon Blanc while staring at the ocean from your overstuffed white couch with “This Will Be (an Everlasting Love)” playing in the background? But we’re confident the coastal grandmother trend is also achievable IRL, too.

What is coastal grandmother home decor?

When it comes to a coastal grandmother’s home, it’s all about layering comfortable and sophisticated pieces to create an utterly cozy space. At a bare minimum, you need a big white couch. From there — we’re following Meyers’ lead from films like “Father of the Bride” and “The Holiday” here! — you’re going to want to add thoughtful details like ginger jars, soft throws, chic lamps and seating galore in muted tones and various textures. While Meyers sets are often cluttered with décor, the mostly-white spaces still look pristine because the overall color palette is oh so airy. Mainly though, you’re going to want to invest in fresh flowers galore — ideally hydrangeas, which are a coastal grandmother favorite — for your kitchen, your living room, your office and anywhere else your eyes might linger.

Pottery Barn York Slope Arm Sofa Pottery Barn

If it were up to Meyers, coastal grandmothers would perpetually be surrounded by gleaming white slipcovered sofas, just like this beauty from Pottery Barn. Cozy and chic, the hardest part will be keeping it white, but don’t worry, it comes in dozens of performance fabrics that repel stains.

Creative Co-op Decorative Blue and White Ceramic Ginger Jar with Lid Amazon

Nicoleta says ginger gars are a key home décor piece for all coastal grandma wannabes, and we love the price point of this one on Amazon — whether you place it on a shelf or fill it with flowers, it’s going to look gorgeous.

Libbey Acaciawood Flat Round Wood Server Cake Stand with Glass Dome Amazon

If you want to be buried in Meryl Streep’s kitchen from “It’s Complicated,” you’re not alone. Elegant yet cozy, the kitchen was cluttered with hanging pots, utensils and — you guessed it — cake stands galore. Don’t have one? Scoop this one up, which has tons of positive reviews and only costs 40 bucks.

Serena & Lily Hanging Rattan Chair Serena and Lily

Infusing natural texture into your décor scheme is always a good idea, and this hanging rattan chair will also add a fun perch without taking up any floor space. A fan favorite among Serena & Lily devotees, the chair is perfect for porches — hopefully yours is overlooking the ocean.

Threshold designed with Studio McGee Ceramic Table Lamp with Rattan Shade White Target

What do we love about this lamp? The fact that it looks way more expensive than it actually is! Mixing materials and textures, the lamp’s ceramic, rattan and brass details result in a vibe that is beachy and elevated all at once.

Minted Tidepools by Caryn Owen Minted

Your cozy home won’t be complete without a luxe-looking piece of art adorning the walls, and we love this option by Minted artist Caryn Owen. Dubbed, “Tidepools,” the piece can be purchased as a print or canvas, with or without a frame, in sizes starting at 5 x 7 and going all the way up to 48 x 70. More to know: Minted offers a free styling service where you can text them a photo of your wall and they’ll text back with fine art recommendations.

Capri Blue Wrapped Seastone Jar Candle Anthropologie

Candles are a coastal grandma must, and this one, with its twine and glass detailing, will look beautiful wherever it lands.

Avocado Wooden Bath Tray Avocado Mattress

This simple beechwood caddy tray from Avocado Mattress can corral all your bath time essentials, while also managing to look utterly chic.

Williams-Sonoma Striped Flour Sack Towel, Set of 4 Williams-Sonoma

A set of pristine dish towels is a quick way to elevate your kitchen’s overall look and Williams-Sonoma makes the best on the market. Comprised of 100% Turkish cotton, these flour sack towels come in three colorways and never, ever pill.

J.R. Watkins Trigger Spray Foaming Dish Soap Target

Coastal grandmothers insist on delicious scents pervading their home, and that includes the kitchen. We’re huge fans of clean apothecary brand J.R. Watkins’ latest launch — a foaming dish soap that, wait for it, has a spray trigger and smells like delicious lemons! The best part? It looks pretty on your counter, too.

EvresotInteriors Hand Carved Bowl Etsy

Consider corraling your lemons — that’s right, coastal grans always have a bowl of lemons lying around — in these beautiful, hand-carved bowls from Tennessee-based Etsy seller EvresotInteriors. Available in three sizes, the bowls will add warmth and uniqueness to your space.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Nordstrom

Coziness is key to achieving peak coastal gran vibes at home, and this beloved Barefoot Dreams blanket will help you get there. With nearly 500 positive Nordstrom reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the 54 x 72-inch blanket is softer than soft, and perfect for cuddling up under on a chilly night… with a glass of Chablis, of course.

Tempaper Beige Grassroots Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon

Add a hefty dose of wild beach grass to your walls — while staying well within the coastal grandmother color wheel — with this peel-and-stick wallpaper from Tempaper. Also available in a light blue and green, the soothing pattern is a great option for big and small spaces alike.

Polywood Vineyard Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair Wayfair

Channel all those “Something’s Gotta Give” scenes with Keaton and Jack Nicholson via these ultra-summery Adirondack chairs from Polywood. Made from fade-resistant HDPE recycled plastics — approximately 30,000 milk jugs are recycled per hour to create the brand’s all-weather “lumber” — come in a dozen colors, but clearly the grans are going to pick white.

What is coastal grandmother style?

Utterly chic, coastal grandmother style is meant to be both effortless and timeless — classic wardrobe staples that will last forever. It’s white jeans and straw hats and knit sweaters in silhouettes both fitted and relaxed. It’s denim, cashmere, linen and cotton. It’s lots (and lots) of white, with blues, creams and khakis hues mixed in. As Nicoleta says, anything that gives off “major come have a glass of wine in my garden energy” is going to be a fit, from a straw bucket hat and the perfect white tee, to white jeans, a snuggly cashmere cardigan or a linen dress.

J.Crew Slim-fit Stretch Cotton Poplin Shirt J.Crew

A crisp white button down is primo coastal grandmother style and this option from J.Crew is great for wearing solo — the “slim fit” means less material, making it easier to tuck into jeans or chinos — or under a cozy sweater. Available in four colors and three fits (classic, petite and tall), the shirt also has a bit of stretch to it.

Vineyard Vines Linen Pintuck Dress Vineyard Vines

“You’re going to need a go-to white dress, something simple and beautiful,” advises Nicoleta, and we think this easy, breezy option from Vineyard Vines will do the trick. Also available in navy, the mini has a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt, which is perfect for sunsets on the beach.

Naked Cashmere Rylee Cardigan Naked Cashmere

The fictional closet of a Nancy Meyers movie heroine is likely chock full of cashmere, and this cozy cardigan from Naked Cashmere would be right at home. Oversized and easy to layer over a T-shirt, the pure-cashmere, open-front sweater has a luxe, ribbed-knit texture and comes in three cozy hues.

Goodlife Slub Everyday Classic Crewneck T-Shirt Nordstrom

Did someone say T-shirt? We thought so — meet our fave! Made from a midweight fabric, the Goodlife Slub’s silhouette is simultaneously fitted and boxy, and great news, it gets better with each wash, making it well worth the investment.

J.Crew 10” High-Rise Toothpick Jean in White J.Crew

J.Crew knows a thing or two about making a good pair of denim, and that includes this high-rise skinny pair that is perfect for summer — and for coastal granning! Whether you pair the Toothpicks with sandals or heels, a sweater or a camisole, your look will be flawless, simply add a glass of white wine. More to know: The brand makes a smokin’ pair of white jean shorts, too, which you can check out here.

Madewell Straw Bucket Hat Madewell

Bucket hats are a coastal gran must, and this one is Nicoleta-approved (the influencer also owns it!). We love its floppy frame and the fact that you can toss it in your bag without worrying about ruining its form.

Dudley Stephens Park Slope Fleece Turtleneck Dudley Stephens

Coastal grandmothers loooove a crisp turtleneck, and Dudley Stephens is here with the (fleece) answer. Famous for their taut, funnelnecks, the Connecticut-based brand offers several turtleneck silhouettes in dozens of hues (including lots of white and cream options) and in both soft and matte fleece. Our favorite style is the Park Slope, which is slightly boxy and hits at the waist, and comes in 30 colors and patterns.

Ayr The Deep End Ayr

Meet Oprah’s favorite button-down! Oversized and packed with stretch, the shirt from AYR, which stands for All Year Round, is a classic that will elevate a casual look and can be worn, you guessed it, all year round.

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant Spanx

Chinos… but make them fashion! Spanx is to our rescue with these cropped, wide-leg pants that are perfect for pairing with a fitted tank or sweater. Boasting four-way stretch, tummy-flattening technology and a pull-on design, the pants are super soft and comfortable, too — and they’re available in six colors (including white!), three inseams and sizes XS to 3X.

Everlane The Texture Cotton Crew Everlane

A classic crewneck sweater is going to be eternally in style, and Everlane pretty much nailed it with this one. Oversized with batwing sleeves and dropped shoulders, the relaxed sweater is perfect for throwing over a T-shirt as you hop in your vintage Ford Bronco and head out to the buy fresh flowers at the market.

Wildfox Baggy Beach Jumper Wildfox

An oversized sweatshirt is always a good idea, and this one from Wildfox is soft as butter — we love the scooped-neck design and banded hem that shows off your silhouette. Available in 10 colors, the sweatshirt is, in our humble coastal grandmother opinion, best worn in white.

Gray Malin x illesteva Sunglasses illesteva

Coastal grans need a big ol’ pair of sunglasses — just ask Hathaway! — and this brand-new pair from Illesteva’s collab with photographer Gray Malin are really great. Unisex in design, the oversized black frames feature Malin’s iconic aerial beach and ocean photos printed on the inside and they’re sure to shield your eyes as you sashay down the beach.

Birdies The Dove Slide Birdies

Perfect for all the walking we coastal grandmothers gotta do, these vegan leather slides are not only incredibly chic — and guaranteed to match the white jeans and twill pants above — but they’re also wildy comfortable, thanks to Birdie’s ultra-cushioned seven-layer sole. Read: No blisters!

Machete Apple Watch Band in Alabaster Machete

Gussy up your Apple Watch in a coastal grandmother color with this acetate band from Machete. Available in two case sizes and with three hardware color options (black, silver or rose gold), the band instantly adds a luxe look to your favorite tech accessory.

Levi’s The Trucker Denim Jacket Dillards

We thought there was nothing better than a blue denim jacket… until we met this white option from Levi’s. Simultaneously boxy and fitted, the jacket is packed with stretch and is perfect throwing over a linen dress for a wine tasting in your garden… with all your coastal gran friends.

MZ Wallace Crossbody Sling Bag MZ Wallace

Part fanny pack, part crossbody, this sling bag from MZ Wallace is about to be your new favorite — and it even comes in a coastal grandmother-approved hue! Big enough to store all your necessities (wallet, phone, balm, sanitizer and even a water bottle), but small enough that it doesn’t weigh you down, the Crossbody Sling Bag is the ultimate twofer. Did we mention it comes with three straps for wearing multiple ways? And that it’s hands-free? Done and done.

Printfresh Hydrangea Hideaway Long Sleep Set Printfresh

You know what coastal grandmothers are absolutely obsessed with? Hydrangeas, that’s what. And this crisp-yet-cozy set from Printfresh will harken summer days forevermore. Made from 100% cotton, the lightweight pajamas have a stately vibe to them, and they wash like a dream — no wrinkles, we promise. If you’re digging the pattern, but would prefer a different style, Printfresh has tons of options, from short sets to sleepshirts, that you can check out here.

ShopEvren Rectangle Link Paperclip Necklace Etsy

ShopEvren is a treasure trove for quality jewelry on Etsy, including this chic paperclip necklace that can be worn solo or stacked alongside other chains. Perfect for that simple/elegant look coastal grandmas want give off, the necklace is available in sterling silver or 14k gold filled and comes in five lengths, too.