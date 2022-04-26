Spring is the perfect time to revamp your space, and if you’re sick of looking at the same bed all the time — or you want to finally add a headboard to your bed frame for a more polished look — mattress-in-a-box brand Casper has the solution for you.

Switch up the look of your bed in a snap with the brand’s new attachable headboards. They’re made specifically for Casper beds but can also be used with universal headboard brackets, so you don’t necessarily have to buy a whole new setup to get in on the new designs.

The new headboards come in two new styles: The Bliss Attachable Headboard, which starts at $595 for queen, comes in both ash (a deep charcoal gray) and cream, and its paneled boucle look goes great with a range of bedroom vibes, from midcentury to more traditional decor. There’s also the Drift Attachable Headboard, starting at $395 for queen, which has a textured woven look in slate (another deep gray), taupe (says it all) and fog (a light, warm gray).

Drift Attachable Headboard Casper

Each of the styles is compatible with the Adjustable Bases, starting at $795, as well as the Metal Bed Frame + Foundation, $149 for queen.

To complete the look, you’ll just need to pick up a $45 universal headboard bracket (there’s an option to add it to your cart when you pick your headboard) that will help you get it attached to the base you already have. Of course, if a Casper bed is on your wishlist, the new headboards might just be all the excuse you need to get a whole redesign underway.