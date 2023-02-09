threshold candle
Target

We love giving the gift of a candle — and if that gift is sometimes to ourselves, that’s okay! — but candles, especially the ones that feel worthy of giving as a gift, can be wildly expensive. Which is why, when we come across a great candle at an affordable price, we want everyone to know about our great find. So we’ve rounded up the absolute best candles to give as gifts, all under $25.

To separate the wheat from the chaff, we created guidelines for what constitutes a winning “cheap” candle; to qualify, a candle has to meet three criteria. The first is the candle has to be at least 3 ounces, which is a standard votive size, and offer a burn time of at least 20 hours. The second is that the suggested retail price has to be $25 or less — sale prices don’t count here, these are true under-$25 candles! And lastly, it had to feel giftable.

Then, we considered what factors go into selecting a scented candle, and provided that information in an easy-to-scan format. Those details include the candle’s price, naturally, but also its primary scent notes, the container type or candle style, and the candle’s size and burn time. Ahead, for all your gift-giving needs, you’ll find giftable candles that meet our exacting standards.

Anecdote Candles Comfort Zone

underscored anecdote candles comfort zone
Anecdote Candles

Scent(s): Coffee, cedarwood fir, jasmine, orange blossom, vanilla, patchouli

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 7.8ounces/50 hours

$24 at Amazon

Project 62 Birthstone Ceramic Jar Amethyst Candle

birthstone candle
Target

Scent(s): Bergamot, grass, jasmine, patchouli, clove

Container Type: Ceramic

Size/Burn Time: 7 ounces/40 hours

$8 at Target

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Salt Soy Blend Mini Cement Candle

stone candle
Target

Scent(s): Sea Salt, fresh

Container Type: Cement

Size/Burn Time: 5 ounces/20 hours

$6 at Target

La Jolie Muse Ruby Grapefruit Travel Tin Candle

grapefruit tin candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Grapefruit, orange, mandarin, black currant, plum, orange flower

Container Type: Tin with lid

Size/Burn Time: 6.5 ounces/45 hours

From $14 at Amazon

Rakle Patchouli Lavender Scented Candle

lavendar candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Bergamot, cedarwood, ylang ylang and orange blossom

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 16.9 ounces/44 hours

$11 at Amazon

Threshold Crackling Wooden Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle

threshold candle
Target

Scent(s): Moss, lime, sea mist

Container Type: Glass jar with lid

Size/Burn Time: 9 ounces/36 hours

$13 at Target

Teamas Scented Candles, Lavender + Lemon, 2-Pack

temmas 2 pack
Amazon

Scent(s): Lavender, lemon

Container Type: Glass jar with lid

Size/Burn Time: 12 ounces/60 hours

$16 at Amazon

Lotot Rum & Coffee Natural Soy Candle

rum and coffee candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Rum, coffee

Container Type: Tin with lid

Size/Burn Time: 7 ounces/50 hours

$14 at Amazon

Project 62 Glass Jar Wellness Aloe and Bergamot Candle

project 62 glass candle
Target

Scent(s): Bergamot, aloe

Container Type: Glass pillar

Size/Burn Time: 10.5 ounces/70 hours

$10 at Target

76008CandleCo Palo Santo Candle

palo santo candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Cardamom, citrus, palo santo, violet, saffron, smoke, wood, sandalwood, amber

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 8 ounces/40 hours

$19 $15 at Amazon

The Collection By Chesapeake Bay Brown Sugar Chestnut Candle

brown sugar candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Cinnamon, maple, vanilla, brown sugar, chestnut

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 12 ounces/35 hours

$16 at Amazon

Printed Glass Pillar Candle

pillar candle
Urban Outfitters

Scent(s): Lemon, pink citrus, wildflowers, solar musk, blonde woods

Container Type: Glass pillar

Size/Burn Time: 16.75 ounces/118 hours

$20 $14 at Urban Outfitters

Capri Blue Mini Volcano Jar Candle

capri blue
Anthropologie

Scent(s): Tropical fruits, sugared citrus

Container Type: Mercury glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 5 ounces/25 hours

$16 at Anthropologie

Kedtui Scented Candles Gift Set

candle gift set
Amazon

Scent(s): Lavender, jasmine, vanilla, rose

Container Type: Tin with lid

Size/Burn Time: 14 ounces/65 hours

$17 at Amazon

Craft & Kin White Sage Candle

white sage candle
Amazon

Scent(s): White sage

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 8 ounces/45 hours

$18 $20 at Amazon

Aromatique The Smell of Spring Textured Glass Candle

textured glass candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Pineapple, green hyacinth, jasmine, rose, balsamic, vanilla

Container Type: Textured glass

Size/Burn Time: 6 ounces/40 hours

$18 at Amazon

Craft & Kin Wood & Vanilla Scented Candle

craft and kin candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Smoke, vanilla

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 7.6 ounces/45 hours

$20 $19 at Amazon

Bvhdia Cinnamon Apple and Lemongrass Eucalyptus Candles, 2-Pack

cinnamon apple candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Cinnamon, apple; lemongrass, eucalyptus

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 7.2 ounces/45 hours

$18 at Amazon

Le Cadeau Cacti Flor Scented Candle

cacti flor candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Cactus flower, orange

Container Type: Ceramic

Size/Burn Time: 7 ounces/35 hours

$18 $15 at Amazon

Lulu Candles Fresh Linen

fresh linen candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Fresh linen

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 6 ounces/45 hours

$15 at Amazon

Sjluhs Candles Natural Soy Wax Jar Candle

underscored Sjluhs Candles Natural Soy Wax Jar Candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Sandalwood, amber, musk, jasmine, peach, rose, pineapple, lemon, floral, lily

Container Type: Ceramic

Size/Burn Time: 9.5 ounces/46 hours

$20 at Amazon

Bvhdia Scented Candles Gifts Set, 3-Pack

bdhuvi 3 pack
Amazon

Scent(s): Teakwood, rose; lavender; orange blossom, vetiver

Container Type: Tin with lid

Size/Burn Time: 10 ounces/70 hours

$24 at Amazon

Chloefu Lan Fruit Goji & Tarocco Orange Scented Candle

chloefu lan 2 pack
Amazon

Scent(s): Goji fruit, Tarocco orange

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 8 ounces/55 hours

$22 at Amazon

Hidden Label Zesty Bergamot Scented Candles

zesty label candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Bergamot

Container Type: Textured glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 7.4 ounces/40 hours

$20 at Amazon

ContinueGood Customizable Happy Birthday Candle

happy birthday candle etsy
Etsy

Scent(s): Cake

Container Type: Glass

Size/Burn Time: 11 ounces/50 hours

$22 at Etsy

Fall Boulangerie Jar Candle

fall boulangierie
An

Scent(s): Nutmeg, vanilla bean, cinnamon crust

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 6 ounces/35 hours

$22 at Anthropologie

WitchyWicksCandleCo Liquid Luck 100% Soy Wax Candle

liquid luck candle
Etsy

Scent(s): Citrus, peach

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 16 ounces/100 hours

From $15 at Etsy

Simon & Tom Highly Scented Premium Green Rose Candle

simon and tom
Amazon

Scent(s): Green rose

Container Type: Glass

Size/Burn Time: 10 ounces/100 hours

$23 at Amazon

Calyan Wax Soy Wax Candle, Cedar & Tobacco

caylan wax candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Cedarwood, warm vanilla, oak, patchouli

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 7.2 ounces/57 hours

$23 at Amazon

EightHandsFarms Mountain Man Candle

eight hands farm candle
Etsy

Scent(s): Sage, orange, grapefruit, lavender, oakmoss, amber, tonka bean

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 14 ounces/65 hours

$24 at Etsy

P.F. Candle Co. Amber Jar Soy Candle

pf candle
Urban Outfitters

Scent(s): Teakwood, tobacco

Container Type: Glass with lid

Size/Burn Time: 7.2 ounces/40 hours

$24 at Urban Outfitters

Anthropologie Nostalgia Candle

nostalgia candle
Anthropologie

Scent(s): Cardamom, ylang ylang, coconut

Container Type: Glass

Size/Burn Time: 9.5 ounces/48 hours

$24 at Anthropologie

BowAndArrowCandleCo Natural Soy Candle Jasmine Scented

bow and arrow candle
Amazon

Scent(s): Jasmine

Container Type: Glass

Size/Burn Time: 15 ounces/70 hours

$25 at Etsy