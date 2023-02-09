We love giving the gift of a candle — and if that gift is sometimes to ourselves, that’s OK! — but candles, especially the ones that feel worthy of giving as a gift, can be wildly expensive. Which is why, when we come across a great candle at an affordable price, we want everyone to know about our great find. So we’ve rounded up the absolute best candles to give as gifts, all under $25.

To separate the wheat from the chaff, we created guidelines for what constitutes a winning “cheap” candle; to qualify, a candle has to meet three criteria. The first is the candle has to be at least 3 ounces, which is a standard votive size, and offer a burn time of at least 20 hours. The second is that the suggested retail price has to be $25 or less — sale prices don’t count here, these are true under-$25 candles! And lastly, it had to feel giftable.

Then, we considered what factors go into selecting a scented candle, and provided that information in an easy-to-scan format. Those details include the candle’s price, naturally, but also its primary scent notes, the container type or candle style and the candle’s size and burn time. Ahead, for all your gift-giving needs, you’ll find giftable candles that meet our exacting standards.