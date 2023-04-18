Just in time for Earth Week, Brooklinen has launched its first Organic Collection, which includes bedding, towels, robes and bath mats.

The sheets are woven from 100% long-staple cotton and have a 300 thread count, while the toweling is made from Turkish cotton at 560 GSM. Each item is GOTS-certified, which is the gold standard for organic textiles, as well as OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety.

The sheets come in the bundles you know and love, starting at $219 but are currently 15% off. Or, pick up the pieces on their own if you just want to add onto an existing collection.

You can also pick up towels with narrow ribbing and vibrant colors, whether you go for a combo like a bath sheet bundle (two bath sheets and two hand towels) or you choose to just pick one item up at a time.

Other accessories for the bath are available in the organic ribbed material, too.

Shop the new collection over at Brooklinen before colors, styles and sizes sell out.