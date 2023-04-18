Just in time for Earth Week, Brooklinen has launched its first Organic Collection, which includes bedding, towels, robes and bath mats.
The sheets are woven from 100% long-staple cotton and have a 300 thread count, while the toweling is made from Turkish cotton at 560 GSM. Each item is GOTS-certified, which is the gold standard for organic textiles, as well as OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety.
The sheets come in the bundles you know and love, starting at $219 but are currently 15% off. Or, pick up the pieces on their own if you just want to add onto an existing collection.
This set of bedding comes with the essentials: fitted and flat sheets, plus a duo of pillowcases.
The extra-luxe bundle of Brooklinen includes the Core sheet set plus a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.
You can also pick up towels with narrow ribbing and vibrant colors, whether you go for a combo like a bath sheet bundle (two bath sheets and two hand towels) or you choose to just pick one item up at a time.
This bundle has the essentials to outfit a bathroom: two bath towels and two hand towels.
Round off your toweling with this set of organic bath towels, with a pair of white, vanilla, blue or rust in a set.
Other accessories for the bath are available in the organic ribbed material, too.
Wrap up in this cozy robe to start and end your days in plush comfort.
This bath mat makes for a soft landing after a shower.
Shop the new collection over at Brooklinen before colors, styles and sizes sell out.