Brooklinen

Just in time for Earth Week, Brooklinen has launched its first Organic Collection, which includes bedding, towels, robes and bath mats.

The sheets are woven from 100% long-staple cotton and have a 300 thread count, while the toweling is made from Turkish cotton at 560 GSM. Each item is GOTS-certified, which is the gold standard for organic textiles, as well as OEKO-TEX certified for chemical safety.

The sheets come in the bundles you know and love, starting at $219 but are currently 15% off. Or, pick up the pieces on their own if you just want to add onto an existing collection.

Organic Core Sheet Set
brooklinen organic core sheet set cnnu.jpg
Brooklinen

This set of bedding comes with the essentials: fitted and flat sheets, plus a duo of pillowcases.

$219 From $186 at Brooklinen
Organic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
brooklinen organic hardcore sheet bundle cnnu.jpg
Brooklinen

The extra-luxe bundle of Brooklinen includes the Core sheet set plus a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.

$493 $314 at Brooklinen

You can also pick up towels with narrow ribbing and vibrant colors, whether you go for a combo like a bath sheet bundle (two bath sheets and two hand towels) or you choose to just pick one item up at a time.

Organic Ribbed Bath Towel Bundle
brooklinen organic ribbed bath towel bundle cnnu.jpg
Brooklinen

This bundle has the essentials to outfit a bathroom: two bath towels and two hand towels.

$144 $104 at Brooklinen
Organic Ribbed Bath Towels
brooklinen organic ribbed bath towels cnnu.jpg
Brooklinen

Round off your toweling with this set of organic bath towels, with a pair of white, vanilla, blue or rust in a set.

$99 $76 at Brooklinen

Other accessories for the bath are available in the organic ribbed material, too.

Organic Ribbed Robe
brooklinen organic ribbed bath robe cnnu.jpg
Brooklinen

Wrap up in this cozy robe to start and end your days in plush comfort.

$119 $101 at Brooklinen
Organic Ribbed Bath Mat
brooklinen organic ribbed bath mat cnnu.jpg
Brooklinen

This bath mat makes for a soft landing after a shower.

$45 $38 at Brooklinen

Shop the new collection over at Brooklinen before colors, styles and sizes sell out.