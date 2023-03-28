Brooklinen’s checkerboard towels made a splash last summer when they debuted for the seasonal pool scene, and now they’re back for another summer. You can pick them up in shades of orange, pink and green right now — and they’re already going fast.

The limited-edition (and editor-favorite) collection has reprised for another season, with star color Mango Pop, one of the hottest sellers yet, along with Mint Pop and Pink Pop colorways that feature perfectly contrasting cool and warm tones, respectively. They’re made for indoor or outdoor use, so you can have them hanging pretty in your bathroom or chilling out poolside — and they’re just as lush and plush as you’d expect, thanks to the 460 GSM Turkish Cotton.

They’re available in all sizes of toweling, from normal bath towels to hand towels and bath sheets — or if you prefer, you can buy them in bundled sets. The set of two bath towels, for example, is $75.

But it’s not just toweling: The checkerboard robes are also a hot item and back in stock for $125 — no matter which colorway you choose.

Pick up your new colorful checkerboard towels (or robes!) from Brooklinen now — before they’re all sold out again.