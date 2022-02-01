If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s how to be more thoughtful about the brands we support, whether it’s supporting a good cause or choosing to shop from small businesses.

We’ve found a ton of Black-owned businesses that provide superior products that we can use every day, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you below. From a brand that makes paint shopping easy to streetwear for dogs to fashionable swimwear, we believe these are the Black-owned businesses you should shop now for your daily essentials.

BeautyStat

Founded by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, BeautyStat is quickly becoming an industry-favorite skin care brand for its expert-created beauty products that really get the job done. One such product is the Universal C Eye Perfector ($65 at Nordstrom), a vitamin C-based formula that’s meant to brighten the sensitive skin around the eye while utilizing CMH repair complex to soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. We love the lightweight application and how it visibly firms under the eye while diminishing puffiness.

Kahmune

Jamela Acheampong started Kahmune after quite literally painting a pair of white pumps to match her skin tone to create her true nude shoe. After all, everyone’s “nude” is not a shade of beige or tan. The brand is on a mission to offer footwear styles to match everyone’s nude no matter their complexion. For instance, these stylish flats ($235 at Kahmune) are available in your choice of ten shades to find your perfect shoe.

ByChari

Chari Cuthbert founded Bychari as a way to create unique and modern jewelry pieces influenced by her personal approach to fashion. Since its launch, the brand’s handmade pieces have been donned by notable figures, from Michelle Obama’s iconic “Vote” necklace to influencers like Chiara Ferragni. Despite being spotted on our favorite A-listers, the brand nonetheless has affordable yet stunning offerings too, such as the Sade Hoop ($75 at Bychari) that’s surely going to become a staple in our jewelry collection.

Nordstrom

Melissa Gardner, founder of Melissa Simone Swim, designs some of the most trendsetting swimwear we’ve seen, which is why you’ve likely seen the brand all over your Instagram feeds. Like how cool is this one-piece ( $180 $126 at Revolve)?

Target

Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson founded specialty coffee and tea brand Blk & Bold to bring people together through delicious beverages while giving back 5% of its profits to initiatives that support youth community programs, youth homelessness and workforce development. So when you shop the brand, not only are you supporting a great cause, but you’re also enjoying a superb brew — like the Limu Ethiopia Natural Processed, Light Roast Whole Bean ($13 at Target) that tastes of honey, chocolate and blueberry. Check out more of its offerings at Target here.

Amazon

If you’re in the market for some high-quality cookware to upgrade your old faithfuls after endless hours in the kitchen this quarantine, you should consider Ayesha Curry’s Collection ASAP. Known for her culinary aptitude, the actress and author’s assortment of kitchenware (the cast-iron Dutch oven, to be exact) even landed itself as part of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020. We’d recommend getting your hands on the Nonstick 9-Piece Cookware Set ( $100 $89 at Amazon) to handle nearly any dish.

Nude Barre

Motivated by her frustrations with finding hosiery that matched her skin tone while working as a professional dancer, Erin Carpenter founded Nude Barre to provide proper undergarments for women of color. Now you can shop the brand’s collection of hosiery for adults and children with ease, like the Footed Opaque Tights ($35 at Macy’s) that are made of a soft, stretchy fabric perfect to move around in.

Target

Strolling down the snack aisle of your local Target, you’ve likely spotted these vegan, gluten-free and allergy-friendly treats. Founded by Denise Woodard in an effort to provide healthy snacks that were delicious to eat for her daughter who suffered from severe allergies, Partake wants to make sure those with dietary restrictions can enjoy their food too. So if you have a sweet tooth and want to consume only the best ingredients, give the brand’s Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies ($4 at Target) a try during your next shopping trip, and check out more of the goods at Target here.

Gilded

Blair Armstrong’s Gilded makes self-care a No. 1 priority by supplying products that make taking care of yourself easy and luxurious, leaving you feeling rejuvenated. What better way to set the self-care mood than with a candle? Get your hands on the brand’s Pink Onyx Marble Candle ($88 at Gilded Body) in your choice of 11 fragrances that will smell as good as this candle looks.

Nordstrom

Co-founded by NFL star Russell Wilson, Good Man Brand set out to provide clothes that are stylish and comfortable and have a modern athletic fit, all while supporting the football player’s Why Not You Foundation that focuses on youth empowerment. The brand offers a selection of menswear essentials, like the Slim Fit Henley ($98 at Nordstrom) that will seamlessly transition from winter to spring.

Amazon

In Areial Lomack’s Twelve AM Co. shoe marketplace, you’re sure to find a pair to complete your next look, whether it be an everyday pair of sandals or that heel you might wear only once. We have our eyes on the So Good Fluffy Slippers ($48 at Amazon), available in three colors, that look and feel luxurious.

Target

If you’re from the DMV, mambo sauce is likely a quintessential part of your diet. The sweet and tangy sauce, known to be poured all over chicken wings, can give you a taste of the region’s most notorious condiment. Founded by Arsha Jones and her late husband, Charles Jones, Capital City even offers a Sweet Hot Mambo Sauce ($7 at Target) that delivers just the right amount of heat — so good it has a 5-star rating at Target. Looking for more spice? Check out our roundup of the spiciest foods on Amazon too.

Target

Founded by Ray Phillips, SoapSox has an assortment of products that turn bath time into playtime. From your child’s favorite cartoon characters to an adorable Jackson the Whale ($10 at Macy’s), the brand offers a selection of bath mitts that allow you to insert liquid or bar soap into the compartment of the stuffed animal to keep your kid entertained while they bathe.

Target

Eunique Jones Gibson created the CultureTags Card Game ($16 at Target) as a way to bring people together and celebrate culture. To play virtually or in person, you divide into teams to guess the hashtag or acronym on the card without saying what it is, with categories from Black Twitter to song lyrics. Reviewers love it because it’s perfect to play with family.

Nordstrom

Elann Zelie founded Zelie for She to celebrate individuality and tell the stories of travel, friendship and self-empowerment through plus-size clothing. With sizes XL through 3X and recently available at Nordstrom, the brand’s offerings include everything from velvet robes to vibrant bell-bottom pants. We’re fawning over this floral wrap dress ( $139 $42 at Nordstrom) that’s a must-have wardrobe piece.

Target

Streetwear for dogs? Yes, please. Grab your furry friend some drip to match yours like this Tie-Dye Adjustable Mesh Dog Harness ($33 at Target) that’s seriously fun. Founded by Christopher Cargnoni, Fresh Pawz aims to provide fashion for dogs unlike anything you’ve ever seen before — products that are high-quality without sacrificing modern style. Be sure to check out our vet-approved picks of everything else your dog needs too.

Telfar

Telfar is without a doubt one of the most notable names in fashion right now for the brand’s iconic vegan leather Shopping Bag totes that require plenty of patience to get your hands on and are redefining what it means to be a luxury brand. The eponymous label, founded by Telfar Clemens, offers an array of unisex products that celebrate community and individuality. As part of a collaboration with Converse, Telfar dropped these vintage athleticwear-inspired Mary Janes ($140 at Telfar) that we love the look of.

Target

Founded by Darnell Jones and Danyel Surrency Jones, Powerhandz provides athletic and rehabilitation gear that enhances the performance of athletes, coaches and fitness enthusiasts. Reviewers of the brand’s Anti-Grip Basketball Weighted Training Gloves ($70 at Target) rate these 5 stars at Target for significantly improving their strength, handling and overall ball control on the court.

Clare

Looking to spruce up that unfinished room with a pop of color? Look no further than Clare, a brand that hopes to make your paint shopping easy. Founded by interior designer Nicole Gibbons, Clare not only offers high-quality and highly pigmented paint options, but also technology, paint swatches and practically anything else you need to guide your next project. Whether you’re into Current Mood Wall Paint ($64 per gallon at Clare) that’s an intense green or just want a bright white, Clare offers low-odor, washable and self-priming paints that resist dirt, grime and mildew.

Goodee

The online marketplace Goodee, founded by Byron and Dexter Peart, wants to empower both creators and consumers to make a positive impact through items at the intersection of good design and good purpose, as shown by the brand ensuring its supply chain workers receive a living wage and even donating a portion of proceeds to marginalized communities. The Botero Vase ($83 at Goodee) which doubles as a candle holder is sure to add a unique touch to any space.

54 Thrones

54 Thrones, founded by Christina Funke Tegbe, is committed to providing ethically sourced beauty products that pay homage to the diverse array of cultures across Africa by using botanicals grown amongst the continent’s 54 countries. The brand’s Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint Beauty Butter ($24 at Nordstrom) is one of its top-rated products for being a calming and soothing facial or body moisturizer with a delightful scent to match.

Scotch Porter

Calvin Quallis’s brand Scotch Porter has all the tools you need for a superior grooming experience that’s sure to leave you feeling more confident — a feeling that inspired him to create products in the first place. Whether you rock a beard or prefer a clean shave, you should consider adding the Daily Face Care Bundle ($23 at Scotch Porter) to your routine. The set includes a face wash and lotion for essentials that support healthy-looking and -feeling skin.

Revolve

It’s never too early to start shopping for that vacation you’ve been dreaming about all quarantine. Be sure to check out Nigerian fashion designer Andrea Iyamah’s eponymous label for swimwear and ready-to-wear statement pieces inspired by ethnic culture and elements in nature, celebrating her own African roots. We’ve long obsessed over the brand’s artful swim collections, especially the Menasa Bikini Top ( $105 $69 at Intermix) that’s sure to turn heads.

Wrap Life

Nnenna Stella founded Wrap Life out of her exploration of her individuality and personal style. She loved wearing head wraps to accentuate her natural hair, yet she found it difficult to shop for them, so she created her own. Now the brand offers a collection of head wraps, bandies and turbanettes like this gorgeous soft pink version ($16 at Target).

Amazon

Representation really matters to young people who deserve to see themselves accurately depicted in everything from movies to the toys they play with. That’s why Dr. Lisa Williams created The Fresh Dolls (through her company, World of Epi) — so that every girl around the world could see her own beauty through the dolls she collected, thus building her self-esteem. Reviewers rave about dolls like the Mia Fresh Doll ($12 at Amazon) that portray realistic beauty standards from their skin tones to their hairstyles.