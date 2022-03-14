This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.

Restless sleepers know that the bedtime struggle is real. They’ve tried everything from meditation apps to white noise machines in their efforts to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. But could the trick to better sleep lie with your blanket choice? Those who swear by weighted blankets think so.

Weighted blanket benefits

True to the name, these are heavy blankets (usually from 10 to 25 pounds total) filled with pellets that help distribute weight evenly across your body while you sleep. The thought is that this weight mimics the pressure of being held, which helps release anxiety to let you fall asleep faster. Some studies, including a 2015 one in the Journal of Sleep Medicine and Disorders, back this up. The research found that weighted blankets did in fact provide a “beneficial calming effect” for those experiencing insomnia.

Bearaby

While they’ve been gaining popularity recently, weighted blankets have been around for a few decades now in the occupational therapy field, where they’ve been used as aids for children on the autism spectrum. They’re even the basis for products such as ThunderShirts, which help your pup stay calm during thunderstorms, fireworks shows or other anxiety-inducing events.

What to know before you buy

There are a few things you’ll want to consider if you’re shopping for a weighted blanket of your own. First, you’ll want to make sure you find a blanket made from a material that’s comfortable for you, whether it’s a soft plush, lightweight cotton or cooling bamboo. You should also be on the lookout for a weighted blanket that’s about 10% of your body weight. If you’re planning on sharing your blanket with a partner, aim for a blanket that’s between 20 and 30 pounds.

Another major factor is cost, as these blankets usually don’t come cheap. We’ve gathered up some of the most popular weighted blankets on the market at a range of price points, though the price of each blanket is largely based on the size and weight you’re going for as well as the materials used that can make the blanket machine-washable, ultra breathable and so on. Cooling weighted blankets, for example, can be made of materials that are cool to the touch and moisture-wicking. Prices can range from around $50 all the way up to around $200.

Weighted blankets for adults

From $250 at Gravity

Gravity Blanket

• Available weights: 15 pounds to 35 pounds

This well-known blanket has the awards to back up its claims, from being named one of Time’s Best Inventions of 2018 to being one of Mattress Advisor’s Top-Rated Weighted Blankets of 2020. It comes in two colors, and the luxurious-looking gridded stitching isn’t just for aesthetic purposes; it also ensures the fine-grade beads get distributed evenly throughout the blanket. And the company’s got a robe we love too.

From $200 at Bearaby

Bearaby

• Available weights: 10 pounds to 25 pounds

A weighed blanket like nothing you’ve ever seen, Bearaby’s braided blanket is among the best weighed blankets we’ve ever tried. The braided effect is not only gorgeous, but it also provides airflow so you don’t get too hot while wrapped up in it. And while our favorite Velvet Napper is often sold out, the Cotton Napper is just as soft and available in lots of jazzy colors. Want something a little cooler? The brand’s Tree Napper is one of our favorite ultra-cool weighted blankets too.

From $45 at Amazon

Amazon

• Available weights: 5 pounds to 30 pounds

This 100% cotton weighted blanket is one of the more affordable options on our list, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality. With a 4.6-star rating from over 21,000 reviews, this blanket has been tested by customers and comes out on top. It comes in a ton of fun colors and patterns, plus it’s versatile, since the blanket can be used along with a duvet cover or on its own.

Cooling weighted blankets

From $50 at Amazon

Amazon

• Available weights: 7 pounds to 30 pounds

This cooling weighted blanket is a summer-friendly version of our pick above. It’s made from a super-soft 300-count bamboo viscose material, which aims to not only help with breathability and moisture-wicking but is also an anti-allergy and antibacterial material. All in all, it helps to keep you drier and cooler while you stay cozy.

From $30 at Amazon

Amazon

• Available weights: 7 pounds to 30 pounds

This blanket comes in a lot of different weights, sizes and colors, giving you the option to pick up one for everyone in the family — which, at just around $50, is something you just might want to do. It’s made from 100% cotton fabric, making it a comfortable and breathable option.

From $65 at Target

Walmart

• Available weights: 12 pounds to 20 pounds

We’ve tried out this cooling weighted blanket ourselves, and let us just say: wow. After years of wrestling with getting too hot under our seasonal weighted blankets, this one held up to its claim of being significantly cooler to sleep under. On one side of this blanket is truly cool-to-the-touch material, with the other side being an ultra-soft plush.

From $52 at Amazon

Amazon

• Available weights: 5 pounds to 30 pounds

If you prioritize keeping cozy, and if you want your weighted blanket to really feel like a hug, this option from Quility comes with a super-soft plush duvet cover that you can put on or take off the blanket. From warm summer afternoon naps to a chilly movie night, you won’t have to deal with buying an additional duvet cover with this purchase.

$49 at Target

Target

• Available weight: 12 pounds

One of the more affordable blankets on the list, we’ve used the Tranquility blanket ourselves and love it. It’s super soft and cozy, and it provides just the right amount of comforting pressure. Plus, its simple, quilted design can match any decor.

From $75 at Amazon

Amazon

• Available weights: 15 pounds to 20 pounds

This 400-thread-count lightweight blanket is hypoallergenic and made from a natural, sustainable cotton that’s free from any harmful chemicals. It’s filled with medical-grade glass beads — which are more durable and comfortable than plastic beads — that evenly weigh down your blanket. It comes with a 365-night money-back guarantee, so if you decide a weighted blanket isn’t for you, you can send it back for a full refund. But you probably won’t want to — this blanket has more than 10,000 5-star reviews.

Weighted blankets for kids

From $60 at Amazon

Amazon

• Available weights: 5 pounds to 30 pounds

This lighter weighted blanket from YnM is perfect for kids and even comes with two interchangeable, machine-washable duvet covers. One cover is soft and cozy to keep your kids warm on cold nights, and the other is made from cooling materials to ensure they don’t wake up sweaty when summer rolls around.

From $30 at Amazon

Amazon

• Available weights: 5 pounds to 30 pounds

Another 5-pound option for kids, this ZonLi weighted blanket will help your little one calm down at the end of a long day. It has small squares that distribute the glass beads inside evenly, so there aren’t any heavy spots. Plus, it has more than 12,000 5-star reviews, so you know your children will love it.