Lazy susans are a go-to expert pick, and they come in many sizes to fit all sorts of spaces. Organizing expert Lisa Kron, who documents the process of organizing her small space on the site Smallish Home, says of this 12-inch turntable, "I use these everywhere." She likes the turntable for storing cleaning products under the sink to maximize storage space and make it easy to get to the product you need when you need it.