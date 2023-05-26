Cleaning a toilet is typically not a household chore that makes it to the top of people’s list of favorite activities, but it’s an important job.

“Cleaning a toilet is one of the many ways you can make your home a healthier place,” says Kristen Little, a senior merchant, cleaning at The Home Depot. “I recommend cleaning your toilet with a disinfectant solution at least once a week to get rid of bacteria and viruses.”

Cleaning the toilet on a weekly basis is ideal, but with so many different products on the market, it can be hard to know what type of cleaning agent to choose — and which to avoid. With the help of experts, ahead we’ve broken down the types of toilet cleaning products there are to choose from, the pros and cons of each, and the tools you’ll want to get to be on your way to a clean bathroom.

Toilet cleaning agents

There are many different kinds of toilet cleaners on the market, and understanding the difference between formulas can be confusing. “The most common toilet cleaners come in liquid, gel or powder form,” says Bill Strang, the President of Corporate Strategy, eCommerce, and Customer Experience at Toto USA. “They are specifically designed to clean and disinfect the inside of the toilet bowl, removing stains, dirt and bacteria.”

With the help of Strang and Little, we’ve broken down the most common types of toilet cleaners to help you choose the right one for your household cleaning needs.

Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Toilet Bowl Cleaner Amazon Toilet rim cleaners are applied to the rim of the toilet bowl, and are designed to cling to the bowl, dissolving stains, odor-causing bacteria and other buildup. They typically come in either a gel or liquid formula; according to Strang, liquid cleaners are the most common type of toilet cleaner and they are available in a variety of formulas. "Some liquid cleaners may have bleach or other chemicals that help to break down stains and bacteria," he says, "while others may be more natural and use plant-based ingredients." $6 at Amazon

Scrubbing Bubbles Bathroom Grime Fighter Disinfectant Spray Amazon Foaming toilet cleaners like Scrubbing Bubbles dispense a foam that is designed to expand and cling to the inside of the toilet bowl, removing stains and bacteria. "Foams can be effective at removing stubborn stains and mineral buildup," Strang says. $5 $4 at Amazon

Bon Ami Powder Cleanser for Kitchens & Bathrooms Bon Ami Powder Cleanser for Kitchens & Bathrooms Amazon Powder cleaners are sprinkled into the bowl and scrubbed with a brush to remove stains, bacteria and other buildup. "No matter what type of toilet bowl cleaner you choose," Little advises, "remember to let the cleaner sit untouched in the toilet for several minutes so it can do its job. This is one of the most overlooked steps in how to clean a toilet bowl." $11 $10 at Amazon

HDX Pumice Stone The Home Depot If your toilet is in need of a heavy-duty cleaner, but you want to avoid using harsh chemicals, "a pumice stone on a stick can buff out tough stains," Little says. $10 at The Home Depot

Clorox Ultra Clean Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets The Home Depot Automatic toilet bowl cleaners are placed inside the toilet tank, releasing a cleaning solution when the toilet is flushed that keeps the bowl fresh between manual cleanings. However, there are hidden risks and experts say to skip them in favor of gentler options. "These high-concentrate tablet or liquid-based cleaners contain highly concentrated chlorine or chlorine-related products that can seriously damage the components inside the tank, causing leaks and serious property damage," Strang says. "Therefore, Toto strongly advises against their use." Little also cautions against the use of automatic toilet bowl cleaners, citing a different safety concern. "If you have pets, avoid toilet bowl cleaner tablets or disks," she says. "This keeps them safe in case they drink the water." $24 for a 6-pack at Amazon $8 at The Home Depot

Along with choosing the right cleaning agent, there are toilet cleaning tools that are essential for the task at hand.