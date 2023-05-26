Cleaning a toilet is typically not a household chore that makes it to the top of people’s list of favorite activities, but it’s an important job.
“Cleaning a toilet is one of the many ways you can make your home a healthier place,” says Kristen Little, a senior merchant, cleaning at The Home Depot. “I recommend cleaning your toilet with a disinfectant solution at least once a week to get rid of bacteria and viruses.”
Cleaning the toilet on a weekly basis is ideal, but with so many different products on the market, it can be hard to know what type of cleaning agent to choose — and which to avoid. With the help of experts, ahead we’ve broken down the types of toilet cleaning products there are to choose from, the pros and cons of each, and the tools you’ll want to get to be on your way to a clean bathroom.
Toilet cleaning agents
There are many different kinds of toilet cleaners on the market, and understanding the difference between formulas can be confusing. “The most common toilet cleaners come in liquid, gel or powder form,” says Bill Strang, the President of Corporate Strategy, eCommerce, and Customer Experience at Toto USA. “They are specifically designed to clean and disinfect the inside of the toilet bowl, removing stains, dirt and bacteria.”
With the help of Strang and Little, we’ve broken down the most common types of toilet cleaners to help you choose the right one for your household cleaning needs.
Toilet rim cleaners are applied to the rim of the toilet bowl, and are designed to cling to the bowl, dissolving stains, odor-causing bacteria and other buildup. They typically come in either a gel or liquid formula; according to Strang, liquid cleaners are the most common type of toilet cleaner and they are available in a variety of formulas. "Some liquid cleaners may have bleach or other chemicals that help to break down stains and bacteria," he says, "while others may be more natural and use plant-based ingredients."
Gel toilet rim cleaners are a more viscous formula than their liquid counterparts, allowing them to cling to the sides of the bowl. Strang says that gel toilet cleaners are "formulated to dissolve tough stains and mineral buildup."
Foaming toilet cleaners like Scrubbing Bubbles dispense a foam that is designed to expand and cling to the inside of the toilet bowl, removing stains and bacteria. "Foams can be effective at removing stubborn stains and mineral buildup," Strang says.
Powder cleaners are sprinkled into the bowl and scrubbed with a brush to remove stains, bacteria and other buildup. "No matter what type of toilet bowl cleaner you choose," Little advises, "remember to let the cleaner sit untouched in the toilet for several minutes so it can do its job. This is one of the most overlooked steps in how to clean a toilet bowl."
Toilet cleaners made with natural ingredients like baking soda, vinegar or essential oils are considered eco-friendly and safe for the environment.
Heavy-duty toilet cleaners are typically used in commercial or industrial settings. They contain stronger chemicals than toilet cleaners designed for household use, and require special handling and protective gear.
If your toilet is in need of a heavy-duty cleaner, but you want to avoid using harsh chemicals, "a pumice stone on a stick can buff out tough stains," Little says.
Automatic toilet bowl cleaners are placed inside the toilet tank, releasing a cleaning solution when the toilet is flushed that keeps the bowl fresh between manual cleanings. However, there are hidden risks and experts say to skip them in favor of gentler options. "These high-concentrate tablet or liquid-based cleaners contain highly concentrated chlorine or chlorine-related products that can seriously damage the components inside the tank, causing leaks and serious property damage," Strang says. "Therefore, Toto strongly advises against their use." Little also cautions against the use of automatic toilet bowl cleaners, citing a different safety concern. "If you have pets, avoid toilet bowl cleaner tablets or disks," she says. "This keeps them safe in case they drink the water."
Disinfectant spray or wipes can be used to clean the toilet’s exterior surfaces and the area around the toilet, such as the tank, seat, bowl’s exterior and floor. "One of the best ways to clean a toilet," Little says, "is to start by putting the cleaner in the bowl, then clean the rest of the toilet before returning to scrub the bowl."
Toilet cleaning tools
Along with choosing the right cleaning agent, there are toilet cleaning tools that are essential for the task at hand.
A toilet brush is essential for scrubbing the bowl and removing dirt and stains. "For a sparkling clean toilet," Little says, "I recommend the HDX Toilet Bowl Brush."
"Cleaning a toilet can be messy," Strang says, "and rubber gloves can protect your hands from germs and bacteria."
A microfiber cloth can be used to wipe down the outside of the toilet, the lid and the seat.
"Paper towels are handy to wipe any surface dirt and dust from the tank or floor," Little says.