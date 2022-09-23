Potentially the hardest working piece of furniture out there, the sleeper sofas of today are far and away better than the ones of yore — you know, like that pull-out couch in your childhood home’s basement with the sagging cushions and a paper-thin mattress? Yeah, we’ve moved way beyond those dated options, and now the market is filled with an abundance of high-quality pieces that are so chic, you’d never know they are dual functioning.

“I think a great sleeper sofa has the same qualities you love about a regular sofa, but with the surprise element of a sleeper inside,” says Thomas Trust, an interior design content creator based in Chicago.

For decades homeowners have been turning to sleeper sofas for a reason — constraints that require small space furniture and a revolving door of guests. Adds Interior Define creative director Benjamin Reynaert, “For me, a versatile piece like this allows me to host family and friends, which is so important to me, especially in a shoebox NYC apartment like mine. My tiny spare bedroom is a cozy den by day and the ultimate crash pad for out of town guests by night. Best of all, sleeper sofa accommodations say, ‘Stay the weekend, but not more than that!’”

West Elm

What to look for in a sleeper sofa

When shopping for a sleeper sofa, you want to keep a number of things in mind. First up: Mattress quality. “No one wants to sleep on a thin mattress feeling rods and springs all night,” says Annie Kersey, lead interior designer at Purple Cherry Architects. “We look for sleeper sofas with a thick, comfortable mattress that disappears into a beautiful sofa frame.” Adds Havenly design editor Heather Goerzen, “Read the reviews on the mattress itself. If you can test it out, even better.”

Next up: Style. In addition to boasting sleek designs, sleepers today are highly-customizable, with myriad choices for fabrics, feet, piping and beyond. “It’s not your grandma’s sleeper sofa anymore,” says Maggie Gienger, director of interior design at Arhaus. “Elevated designs, like turned legs, sleek arms and tufted seats, have helped to reinvent the sleeper sofa into a modern solution that can look great in any space.”

Lastly, you want to make sure the sofa is comfortable. While it’s a bed by night, sleepers are a couch by day and you’re going to want to — ya know — actually use them for seating. “The number one thing is that it has to be just as comfortable to sit on as it is to sleep on,” says Trust.

To help you pick the right one, we asked home and design experts to share their favorite sleeper sofas on the market right now, all of which you can shop below.

The best sleeper sofas

Edloe Finch Ashbury Sleeper Sofa $1380 $989 at Edloe Finch Edloe Finch Ashbury Sleeper Sofa Edloe Finch BIPOC-owned and female-founded, Edloe Finch is DTC furniture company churning out stylish, affordable and ultra-durable furnishings, which is exactly why we’re longtime fans. As is home designer and interior stylist Jessica Smith, who is smitten with the brand’s mid-century modern sleeper that folds flat, futon-style.





“The Ashbury is currently our main seating in our TV room, which makes it super easy to expand our guest room offerings when my out-of-town family comes to visit!,” she told CNN Underscored. “It’s so functional, and is a piece we use every single day. The green velvet is fashion-forward, and is a durable fabric that has held up to all three of our cats!” Available in olive velvet and gray linen fabric, the 86-inch wide sofa has high-density foam cushions that provide dreamy support for those in need of some sleep.

Interior Define Skylar Sleeper Sofa $2,545 at Interior Define Interior Define Skylar Sleeper Sofa Interior Define Customization is king at Interior Define, where you can not only choose from more than 100 fabrics, but also the type of cushion fill you want, between bench or seat cushions and a standard or memory foam mattress. “If you love a pillowy, casual look, the Skylar is what dreams are made of,” says Trust. “It's customizable in tons of colors and you can even use the removable cushions as pillows for the bed once it's pulled out, so it's easy styling!”





Adds Reynaert, “The Skylar Sleeper Sofa has a laid back vibe that’s perfect for lounging. I’d pair this with an extra-large coffee table so everyone has room for games, books, snacks and space to spread out.” At 78 inches wide and just 37.25 inches deep, this sofa is also a great pick for smallish spaces.

Arhaus Ashby Luxury Sleeper Sofa $9,999 $6,999 at Arhaus Arhaus Ashby Luxury Sleeper Sofa Arhaus If you have a bit of sticker shock with this one, we get — but when it comes to Arhaus, you pay for what you get. And with the Ashby, you get incredible craftsmanship paired with high-end design and tons of comfort. “The slope arm is so on trend, while also being timeless,” says Trust. “It's not only gorgeous, but also insanely comfortable. I love that it looks like a shelter bed when pulled out as a mattress, the perfect combination of form and function.”





Adds Gienger: “[The Ashby is simple to] open and close, thanks to an easy-to-use pull-out mechanism, with a patented sleep system that doesn’t include bars or springs for flexible comfort. [It’s] easily styled in any room with the look and feel of a high end sofa, plus the functionality of a comfortable bed.” Available in four widths (from 72 to 108 inches wide), the sofa comes in the creamy performance fabric that is stain-, odor- and moisture-resistant. Want to ditch those sloped arms? Check out Arhaus’ equally-luxurious Remington Sleeper Sofa.

Anthropologie Denver Trundle Sleeper Sofa From $2,698 at Anthropologie Anthropologie Denver Trundle Sleeper Sofa Anthropologie Pretty pink furnishings are trending of late (hello, Barbiecore!), which makes this trundle sleeper from Anthropologie the perfect pick for anyone looking for a standout piece. “Many popular home brands are now carrying sleeper sofas that are beautiful statement pieces that also allow you to also make the most of your space,” says Goerzen. “Relaxed yet refined, this trundle sofa bed features a single bench, sink-into-me cushions, and lounge-worthy depth. It feels a little boho, a little Cali cool, and a whole lot of effortless style.”





Available in a rainbow of additional colors and in linen and velvet fabrics, the 86-inch wide Denver sofa has a pull-out trundle that extends to 69 inches deep. One thing to note: The Denver is made to order and can take up to six month to arrive.

Lulu & Georgia Coniston Linen Sleeper Sofa $5,998 at Lulu & Georgia Lulu & Georgia Coniston Linen Sleeper Sofa Lulu & Georgia From the Ginny Macdonald collection for Lulu & Georgia comes this simple and chic sleeper that Havenly designer Goerzen can’t get enough of. “While I’m absolutely a fan of something pretty just because, great design often blends form and function,” she told us. “The Coniston is as classic chic as they come. I love the polished look of the sloped arms, rich, sultry green tone, and the wood detail at the base. ” Available in 73- (queen) and 89-inch widths, the sofa comes in three linen fabrics and blends Macdonald’s English heritage with her easy breezy California style.

Joybird Eliot Twin Sleeper $2,184 at Joybird Joybird Eliot Twin Sleeper Joybird Perfect for small spaces, this 51-inches-wide twin sleeper chair is a top seller for Joybird for a reason — it’s small enough to tuck into the corner of a room, but large enough to seat two. Oh, and we’re not mad at the versatile design and the sink-in, five-inches-thick memory foam mattress.





“I have two sleeper sofas from Joybird and I swear by them,” says Trixie Motel designer Dani Dazey. “As an interior designer, finding pieces that are as practical and comfortable as they are beautiful is key. We have one in our guest room and all our friends and family who stay rave about how nice it is to sleep in. We also have one in our Airbnb that’s seen hundreds of guests over four-and-a-half years and still looks/feels brand now. Plus you can choose the fabrics to match your space, a must for me.”

Ballard Baldwin Upholstered Queen Sleeper From $3,799 at Ballard Designs Ballard Baldwin Upholstered Queen Sleeper Ballard Designs Oozing with traditional charm, Ballard’s Baldwin Upholstered sofa is bestseller for the brand thanks to tailored details like a classic rolled arm and kick-pleat skirt. “Customizable in any of our 200 performance fabrics, our Baldwin Queen Sleeper has a bi-fold sleeper mechanism, features a double-locking, tilt-up TV headrest and an anti-tip safety feature,” explains Kelly Vettraino, merchandise buyer at Ballard Designs.





Ultra-roomy — the seat is 42 inches deep! — Baldwin's downy cushions are perfect for movie nights and entertaining alike, while the 5.5-inch-thick, queen-size innerspring mattress will keep overnight guests sleeping soundly. More to know: It also comes in a slipcovered version.

EQ3 Reva Sleeper Sofa From $3,499 at EQ3 EQ3 Reva Sleeper Sofa EQ3 If you’re looking for customization, EQ3’s Reva is a solid option. Choose between standard and narrow arm widths, a double or queen sized mattress, three leg stains and dozens of fabric options, and the 86-inch wide sofa will feel like it was made just for you. “I have this sofa in my office/guest room and it's super functional, really comfortable as a sofa and for sleep, and my overnight guests have loved it,” says Trust. “It's available in a ton of different fabrics for any design style.”

West Elm Shelter 85-Inch Sleeper Sofa From $2,499 at West Elm West Elm Shelter 85" Sleeper Sofa West Elm Need your sleeper ASAP? West Elm’s got your back — literally — with Shelter, which can arrive in just a couple of weeks if you choose the “quick ship” graphite yarn dyed linen weave fabric. One of Goerzen’s favorites, this sleeper sofa has a soft, ultra-fluffy seat, while the interior queen-sized mattress is gel- and memory foam-infused.





“This sleeper sofa is my recommendation for more luxe, dramatic spaces,” says Goerzen. “I absolutely love the contemporary lines and the stunning blue velvet fabric. I would pair it with chic pillows in black, white and camel prints (probably some shearling) for a modern moment.” If you don’t mind waiting a bit longer for the couch, you can choose from more than 75 fabrics, and FYI, the mattress runs a bit shorter than standard sizing.

Castlery Nathan Velvet Sofa $799 at Castlery Castlery Nathan Velvet Sofa Castlery Couch-in-a-box brand Castlery is the purveyor of many a gorgeous furnishing — from leather sectionals to sleek coffee tables — so it’s no surprise that they make a great sleeper, too. What is surprising, however, is that ultra-affordable price. Oh, and the fact that it will arrive in just a few weeks. Available in a teal or navy velvet, the 82-inches-wide sofa can be built in under 30 minutes, seats three, has ultra-firm foam cushions and folds out flat to 76 inches deep. Sleek and chic, the tufted sofa will make a statement wherever it lands.

Pottery Barn Celeste Upholstered Trundle Sleeper Sofa From $1,399 at Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Celeste Upholstered Trundle Sleeper Sofa Pottery Barn Streamlined and petite — trundle sleepers take up less space than the traditional mattress options — the 86-inch-wide Celeste comes in more than 30 fabric options. “This sleeper sofa embodies timeless sophistication,” says Goerzen. “With subtle sculptural arms and the single bench, it’s one of those worthy investments that always stays in style.” Keep in mind that each soft is custom-made, taking up to 17 weeks to arrive.

Pottery Barn Buchanan Square Arm Upholstered Sofa From $1,899 at Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Buchanan Square Arm Upholstered Sofa Pottery Barn Crisp, clean and fancy enough to be appropriate for cocktail party seating, the Buchannan is a keeper because, despite hosting a queen-sized, 5-inch-thick gel mattress, it clocks in at just 83 inches wide and 39 inches deep. Ideal for small spaces, it comes in dozens of fabrics, including the quick ship charcoal chenille that can be delivered in one to five weeks.

Arhaus Pavo Trundle Sleeper Sofa $6,499 $4,499 at Arhaus Arhaus Pavo Trundle Sleeper Sofa Arhaus If you ever had a doubt about trundle sleepers being chic, Pavo is here to prove you wrong. Chock full of angular curves and a stylish greige performance fabric, the 93-inches-wide sofa is a top pick for Trust. “Not only stylish but also functional, this one has a trundle-style pull out that is great at space saving if you don't have room to pull a mattress fully out (and it's a queen mattress, so it's still full size!)”





Adds Gienger, “The Pavo Trundle Sleeper Sofa is soft and luxurious, yet durable enough to withstand everyday use. The modern, casual design with plush, generously padded upholstery make this sleeper sofa a chic addition to any room, blending with a range of décor styles and ensuring an inviting and comfortable space with room for your entire family.”

Interior Define Sloan Sleeper Sofa $2,245 at Interior Define Interior Define Sloan Sleeper Sofa Interior Define Similar to its sister sofa Skylar, the Sloan can also be customized to the hilt, with 100+ fabric options, not to mention various options for leg stains, seat style, cushion fill and type of queen-sized mattress. Diminutive in size — Skylar is 86 inches wide and only 36 deep — the sofa is equal parts elegant and comfortable. “The Sloan Sleeper Sofa has a classic track arm that’s wide enough to perch on at a party or balance a bowl of popcorn for movie night,” says Reynaert. “I’d customize this piece in a deep marigold velvet, custom walnut legs and accessorize with bold patterned accent pillows.”