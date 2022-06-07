If turning your kitchen into a bakery sounds like more trouble than it’s worth due to the inevitable clean-up, there’s a tool worth adding to your arsenal to make baking day that much more seamless: a silicone baking mat, commonly known as a Silpat, which is designed to sit on top of your standard metal baking sheet. “Silicone baking mats are made of high-quality, food-grade silicone and fiberglass and are a wonderful addition to any kitchen, especially if you hate scrubbing burned food off your baking sheets,” says Kat Marris, recipe developer at Green Chef.

Beyond their stellar ability to distribute heat evenly, they make for an incredibly planet- and wallet-friendly alternative to aluminum foil or any other type of single-use baking sheet. “Silicone mats really outshine aluminum foil when it comes to baking super thin cookies with a wet dough as it keeps them from overly browning on the bottom,” says Marris. “They’re also incredible at even heat distribution, which is super handy if you’re using old sheet trays with dips and uneven spots.” She adds that a single mat can replace the countless rolls of aluminum foil or parchment paper you go through in a typical year, leading to some pretty serious savings. Sold on silicone baking mats? Here’s how to find the perfect option for you.

How to choose the right silicone baking mat

The best part about silicone baking mats is that you can’t really go wrong, because “truth be told, most silicone mats are the same,” says Michelle Olson, culinary development manager at HelloFresh. You do, however, want to identify a few key factors before making your selection.

When choosing a silicone baking mat, first determine what you’re going to use it for, says Marris. “Is it a cost-savings choice to eliminate the need for parchment paper, oil or aluminum foil? Then, you’ll want to look for a basic set with multiple sizes so you can use them across a wide variety of baking sheets.” But don’t stress if you can’t find the perfect fit, according to Olson: “If you find a large one on sale, you can cut it into custom sizes for your baking sheets. You want to make sure that the sheet goes all the way to the edge of your pan, especially if you’re making something sticky.”

Silpat Silicone Perfect Cookie Baking Mat Amazon

Marris adds that silicone baking mats are super versatile and can be used for a wide variety of applications, so even if you purchase one specifically for, say, baking cookies, you can still roast your vegetables using that same baking mat.

If you’re planning on baking individual treats like cookies, macarons or eclairs, Marris recommends looking for a silicone baking mat that features clear markings on its surface. If you plan to use your mat as a workspace to roll out and measure pizza pie or dough, Marris suggests opting for a silicone baking mat with built-in measurements and markings to guide you. And if the mat has visible frayed threads at the edges, it’s time to throw it out or not buy it in the first place, according to Olson.

How to clean silicone baking mats

Olson says cleaning your mat with a simple solution of soap and water should do the trick. “If something is particularly tough, a scrub brush can be used,” she says. While many mats claim to be dishwasher safe, Marris advises hand washing whenever possible to extend the life of your mat.

To further extend your glorious years together, avoid placing it on or under a heating element to prevent melting. While most mats can withstand temperatures between 450 and 480 degrees Fahrenheit, Marris says to always check each manufacturer’s specific heat limit recommendation.

Be sure to also keep your mat as far away as possible from any knives or blades. “Never ever cut on a silicone mat, [as] it’s the major weakness,” says Olson. “A little slice will expose the strands inside and ruin it. You can cut the edges off to resize it but a slice in the middle pretty much ruins it.”

