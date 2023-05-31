Shoes are a great equalizer: Some people are passionate about them, and others would prefer to be barefoot all the time, but at some point, regardless of our feelings, we must all wear shoes. And the wearing of shoes can create all sorts of problems.
Whether your footwear woes are of the odiferous variety or more esoteric, like how to store a pair of large rubber waders after they’ve been hosed clean of mud and muck, our cleaning expert has a solution for you. Ahead, she’s rounded up the shoe care products she swears by, from her favorite leather cleaner (Cadillac) to an unexpected secret weapon for removing stubborn scuffs from leather (a Magic Eraser!).
Protective treatments
Suede, in particular, is a temperamental hide. A protective spray is an essential for keeping suede shoes looking their best and to ensure it lasts a long time. If you're looking for a protective product to use on suede shoes, including Uggs, this is a great choice.
Scotchgard, which is a common product used to protect upholstered furniture from stains and the dinginess that comes with regular wear and tear, can be also used on certain types of shoes — especially on canvas footwear like Keds, Vans or espadrilles. It can cause slight discoloration, so test it on an inconspicuous part of the shoe to make sure it won't lead to damage.
If you’ll be attending an outdoor wedding or event this summer and you know a muddy walkway or soggy yard will be part of the festivities, a set of heel protectors can help you from sinking into the lawn — and from ruining the heels of your shoes.
Shoe brushes and cleaning tools
Suede care kits are a good buy for people looking for a full suite of shoe care products and tools that can also be used on everything from footwear to outerwear. When buying a suede care kit, look for one that includes a brush and a suede eraser in addition to protective and cleaning agents.
Leather and suede cleaners
After cleaning, apply conditioner using a soft cloth to help hydrate and protect the leather. However, the liquid should be used sparingly to avoid over moisturizing the leather, which can leave it feeling sticky.
Suede cleaner and conditioner removes stains from suede, and conditions the material, extending its life span. Use it with a suede brush to clean the material regularly.
White vinegar is especially good at removing stains from road salt from suede and leather. It can also be used as an all-purpose suede cleaner; dampen a light-colored cloth with vinegar and dab at stains.
Deep staining or scuffs on leather can be addressed by using a melamine foam sponge. Get the sponge wet, wring it out until it is just-barely damp, and gently rub it on the stained or scuffed area.
Sneaker cleaners
A sneaker cleaning kit that contains a brush, a buffing cloth and cleaning solution is a quick and easy way to assemble everything you need to keep your kicks looking like they just came out of the box.
Routine maintenance will help extend the life and good looks of your sneakers, but if the thought of regularly scrubbing your kicks sounds like more of a commitment than you’re willing to make, sneaker wipes are for you.
Bespoke sneaker cleaners are fun to have, but specialty products aren't absolutely necessary: You can achieve the same clean using a foaming hand soap. Foaming hand soap is recommended over liquid hand soap because it is less viscous and easier to remove, ensuring that soap residue doesn't cause darkening or staining.
When grass and/or mud stains a pair of fabric shoes like canvas sneakers, use an enzymatic product like Krud Kutter Sports Stain Remover to pretreat the stains before washing, either by hand or in the machine.
If, after cleaning, there are nicks or whisker lines marring the appearance of your white sneakers, a shoe whitener or white shoe polish will fill in those blemishes.
Shoe and foot odor eliminators
If shoe odor is a recurring problem, a set of shoe balls is what you need in your life. Simply drop a ball into each shoe before putting the pair away — just remember to take them out before donning the shoes to avoid a big ouch moment.
Odor-eliminating sprays designed for shoes are great because they work fast to nuke foot odor — they can also be used to eliminate odors from other leather goods, like handbags or jackets.
When it comes to shoe deodorizers, as with sneaker cleaners, it can be nice to have a bespoke product for the job, but one is not required. Common household products, like Lysol's disinfecting spray, can be used to take the stink out of shoes.
Shoe storage
When storing shoes that are prone to creasing, especially along the toe box, insert crease protectors to keep the shoes from looking worn out and old.
Taller boot styles have a tendency to slump or fall over while being stored, which is not only bad for the boot — it makes for a messy looking closet. Boot shapers maintain the shape of the boot, and keep them standing upright when not in use.
Get rain boots and waders up off the floor and onto their own hangers, which allows them to air out and retain their shape while not being used. The design of this hanger also allows you to easily hose down a pair of muddy boots without soaking the interiors.
Dressy or special occasion shoes that aren't worn very often should be stored in a way that protects them from gathering dust while not being used. These covered shoe boxes can hold two pairs each and have a clear window in the front that allows you to see the contents within.
For those who love a shoe box, a set of clear boxes is a great way to display your collection while also protecting your shoes while they're not in use.