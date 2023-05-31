shoe care lead image v1 cnnu.jpg
Shoes are a great equalizer: Some people are passionate about them, and others would prefer to be barefoot all the time, but at some point, regardless of our feelings, we must all wear shoes. And the wearing of shoes can create all sorts of problems.

Whether your footwear woes are of the odiferous variety or more esoteric, like how to store a pair of large rubber waders after they’ve been hosed clean of mud and muck, our cleaning expert has a solution for you. Ahead, she’s rounded up the shoe care products she swears by, from her favorite leather cleaner (Cadillac) to an unexpected secret weapon for removing stubborn scuffs from leather (a Magic Eraser!).

Protective treatments

Cadillac Select Premium Water Repellent & Stain Protector Waterproofing Spray
There are many good protective sprays on the market, and some are formulated to work on multiple types of shoes. If your shoe wardrobe includes leather, suede, sheepskin and/or nubuck, a product designed to work on all of them, like Cadillac’s waterproofing spray, is a smart buy.

$17 at Amazon
Angelus Boot Protector
Suede, in particular, is a temperamental hide. A protective spray is an essential for keeping suede shoes looking their best and to ensure it lasts a long time. If you're looking for a protective product to use on suede shoes, including Uggs, this is a great choice.

$14 $10 at Amazon
Scotchgard Fabric & Upholstery Protector
Scotchgard, which is a common product used to protect upholstered furniture from stains and the dinginess that comes with regular wear and tear, can be also used on certain types of shoes — especially on canvas footwear like Keds, Vans or espadrilles. It can cause slight discoloration, so test it on an inconspicuous part of the shoe to make sure it won't lead to damage.

$38 at Amazon
High Heel Protectors
If you’ll be attending an outdoor wedding or event this summer and you know a muddy walkway or soggy yard will be part of the festivities, a set of heel protectors can help you from sinking into the lawn — and from ruining the heels of your shoes.

$9 at Amazon

Shoe brushes and cleaning tools

Jason Markk Premium Shoe Brush
A shoe brush is an essential tool for keeping everything from dress shoes to sneakers looking their best. Before applying any cleaning products to the shoe, use the brush to dislodge dirt, mud, grass and other debris.

$10 at Amazon
Jason Markk Store Suede Cleaning Kit
Suede care kits are a good buy for people looking for a full suite of shoe care products and tools that can also be used on everything from footwear to outerwear. When buying a suede care kit, look for one that includes a brush and a suede eraser in addition to protective and cleaning agents.

$15 at Amazon
Premium Set Shoe Shining Cloths 3 Flannel & 2 Microfiber
Old t-shirts work well to shine and buff shoes, but a set of shoe shining cloths can also be nice to have. Either way, a soft cloth is essential to keeping shoes clean and buffed.

$16 at Amazon
Leather and suede cleaners

Cadillac Select Premium Leather Cleaner
Leather cleaner can be used on a wide variety of leather goods in addition to shoes. Use a soft cloth or soft bristle brush to apply leather cleaner to the shoe, working in a circular motion. Then, buff the cleaner off the leather using a clean, dry cloth.

$12 at Amazon
Cadillac Select Leather Lotion Cleaner and Conditioner
After cleaning, apply conditioner using a soft cloth to help hydrate and protect the leather. However, the liquid should be used sparingly to avoid over moisturizing the leather, which can leave it feeling sticky.

$19 $16 at Amazon
Otter Wax Suede and Nubuck Cleaner
Suede cleaner and conditioner removes stains from suede, and conditions the material, extending its life span. Use it with a suede brush to clean the material regularly.

$10 at Amazon
Heinz Distilled White Vinegar
White vinegar is especially good at removing stains from road salt from suede and leather. It can also be used as an all-purpose suede cleaner; dampen a light-colored cloth with vinegar and dab at stains.

$3 at Amazon
Mr Clean Erase and Renew Magic Eraser, Original, 2 Count
Deep staining or scuffs on leather can be addressed by using a melamine foam sponge. Get the sponge wet, wring it out until it is just-barely damp, and gently rub it on the stained or scuffed area.

$6 at Amazon

Sneaker cleaners

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Essentials for Shoe Cleaning
A sneaker cleaning kit that contains a brush, a buffing cloth and cleaning solution is a quick and easy way to assemble everything you need to keep your kicks looking like they just came out of the box.

$18 $16 at Amazon
Jason Markk Quick Wipes
Routine maintenance will help extend the life and good looks of your sneakers, but if the thought of regularly scrubbing your kicks sounds like more of a commitment than you’re willing to make, sneaker wipes are for you.

$30 at Amazon
Method Foaming Hand Soap (Pack of 3)
Bespoke sneaker cleaners are fun to have, but specialty products aren't absolutely necessary: You can achieve the same clean using a foaming hand soap. Foaming hand soap is recommended over liquid hand soap because it is less viscous and easier to remove, ensuring that soap residue doesn't cause darkening or staining.

$16 $12 at Amazon
Krud Kutter Sports Stain Remover Laundry Pre-Treat
When grass and/or mud stains a pair of fabric shoes like canvas sneakers, use an enzymatic product like Krud Kutter Sports Stain Remover to pretreat the stains before washing, either by hand or in the machine.

$12 at Amazon
Kiwi Shoe Whitener
If, after cleaning, there are nicks or whisker lines marring the appearance of your white sneakers, a shoe whitener or white shoe polish will fill in those blemishes.

$8 at Amazon

Shoe and foot odor eliminators

Odor Drops Shoe Deodorizer Balls 6 Pack
If shoe odor is a recurring problem, a set of shoe balls is what you need in your life. Simply drop a ball into each shoe before putting the pair away — just remember to take them out before donning the shoes to avoid a big ouch moment.

$14 $11 at Amazon
Kiwi Select Fresh Force, 2-Pack
Odor-eliminating sprays designed for shoes are great because they work fast to nuke foot odor — they can also be used to eliminate odors from other leather goods, like handbags or jackets.

$15 at Amazon
Lysol Disinfectant Spray
When it comes to shoe deodorizers, as with sneaker cleaners, it can be nice to have a bespoke product for the job, but one is not required. Common household products, like Lysol's disinfecting spray, can be used to take the stink out of shoes.

$7 $5 at Amazon

Shoe storage

Mudder 2 Pairs Anti-Wrinkle Shoes Crease Protector
When storing shoes that are prone to creasing, especially along the toe box, insert crease protectors to keep the shoes from looking worn out and old.

$10 at Amazon
My Boot Trees Boot Shaper Stands for Closet Organization
Taller boot styles have a tendency to slump or fall over while being stored, which is not only bad for the boot — it makes for a messy looking closet. Boot shapers maintain the shape of the boot, and keep them standing upright when not in use.

$25 at Amazon
Rack’Em Racks Snake Wader Hanger
Get rain boots and waders up off the floor and onto their own hangers, which allows them to air out and retain their shape while not being used. The design of this hanger also allows you to easily hose down a pair of muddy boots without soaking the interiors.

$15 at Amazon
mDesign Large Fabric Closet Shoe Storage Box w/Clear Window, 4 Pack
Dressy or special occasion shoes that aren't worn very often should be stored in a way that protects them from gathering dust while not being used. These covered shoe boxes can hold two pairs each and have a clear window in the front that allows you to see the contents within.

$40 at Amazon
Attelite Drop Front Shoe Box, Set of 6
For those who love a shoe box, a set of clear boxes is a great way to display your collection while also protecting your shoes while they're not in use.

$60 $50 at Amazon
