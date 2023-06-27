The best patio umbrellas in 2023, according to experts

It may not be the star of a party, cookout or sunny day hangout, but if you’re lucky enough to have al fresco space, the patio umbrella can play an important part in all your outdoor activities. Not only will the right patio umbrella keep you cooler on a hot summer day, but you can slather on a little less SPF if you’re parking yourself in the shade. Allison Messner, CEO of Yardzen, an online company providing customized and personalized outdoor design and styling, sees the humble patio umbrella as an important decision for any outdoor home design. “You will only use your outdoor space if you can be comfortable in it,” Messner says. “And while dappled shade from a tree or vine-covered pergola may be the ideal scenario for many, a patio umbrella can do wonders on a sweltering summer day.” What to know before you buy a patio umbrella Market or cantilever umbrella? There are two types of patio umbrellas to consider before you buy. A traditional umbrella, also known as a market umbrella, can be placed into a hole on an outdoor table or stand straight with a weighted base. These umbrellas can be easily moved around your deck or yard, placed between two patio chairs or dipped inside an outdoor table that has a hole in the center. They are often purchased in two parts: the umbrella itself and a base (sometimes these can include a base, but it’s important to note if you have to buy one separately). Market umbrellas are usually smaller, more low-maintenance and easier to put away and store. Some also provide a “tilt” option which adds flexibility. For optimal flexibility, however, you’ll want to consider a cantilever umbrella. “Cantilevers do more than one job. They’re great for shading different spaces all at once,” says Cate Singleton, Director of Design for Tilly, which provides landscape design for outdoor spaces. “For instance, shading a large dining table during lunch, but then wanting to rotate the umbrella to shade the sandbox on the other side.” Still not sure what these cantilevers might look like in your space? “You know those beautiful large umbrellas you’ll see tilting over a gorgeous lounge set next to a pool, or over a big, fancy outdoor farm table? Those are all cantilevers,” Singleton adds. A cantilever will provide greater shade over larger spaces, in whichever direction you need protection. They are luxurious, yes, but generally, they tend to be much heavier and more expensive. Size does matter Whether you have an expansive backyard or need to outfit the balcony off a studio apartment, figuring out the right size patio umbrella is crucial. Traditional and cantilever umbrellas run from 4 inches to 12 inches in diameter, so how do you choose what’s best for your space? “One of the biggest issues we run into is when a client gets the wrong size umbrella, resulting in an oversized item that is often hard or cumbersome to return,” says Brad Ford, the New York-based interior designer and founder of Field + Supply, a massive, outdoor shopping extravaganza in Upstate New York. To avoid these pitfalls, he suggests sticking to these measurements. “Those with smaller spaces, like a city patio or a little deck or outdoor area that’s less than 10 ft sq, should probably stick to 7-foot umbrellas. It’s a safe bet. If you’re working with a space that’s bigger, a 9-foot umbrella will usually be large enough to cover a few friends and not so big that it will hit the walls of your house, or brush up against trees or landscaping.” Ford knows first-hand that bigger is not always better. “I’ve definitely seen clients who orders a 12-foot umbrella so it sticks out on the side of the deck, making an otherwise well-appointed deck look sloppy.” On the other hand, Messner thinks it’s important not to go too small either. “I’ve seen homeowners who order an umbrella that is too small, making outdoor parties quite awkward as everyone is huddled under one small area.” The lesson here is to take a beat to measure out the circumference of your outdoor space while factoring in a few other “lifestyle” variables. “The general rule of thumb is to have 3 feet to circulate around an umbrella, so consider this when deciding on the size and style of umbrella for your space,” says Singleton. “You don’t want people to have to duck, or for the umbrella to feel like an obstacle in your space.” Messner also thinks it’s important to imagine who will be using the space, where they’ll be naturally perched, and to measure out how many feet will need to be shaded. “If you’re looking to cover an outdoor sectional, an umbrella should be large enough to shade everyone sitting on the couch. In fact, the umbrella’s diameter should exceed the lounging area by a few feet.” Lastly, if you’re only considering using your umbrella for your outdoor dining table, Lindsay Schleis, VP of Business Development at POLYWOOD, suggests looking at a 9-foot market umbrella. “This is the most common size for this use, but if your table is over 72” in length, I suggest looking for a 10 or 11’ umbrella. You will also want to ensure that your table has a 1.625” center hole.” Shape Though it may be the first shape we think of, not all patio umbrellas need to be circular. There are square and rectangular options as well. “A rectangle umbrella works best with a larger rectangle dining table and a square umbrella works best with a square table — which might seem obvious, but sometimes clients naturally go with a round umbrella instead. And that’s usually a mistake,” says Erin Gates, Founder and Principal of Erin Gates Design. Color and fabric Remember, patio umbrellas are there for one purpose: to get blasted by the sun so we don’t have to. Therefore, Singleton says to pick a UV-resistant fabric that can endure sun exposure without fading. “Sunbrella is one of the best fabrics on the market to combat fading. You’ll see that most ‘good’ patio umbrellas are made with this. It’s the gold standard.” Furthermore, when choosing the fabric and other materials in your umbrellas (the pole, the pulls, the base) you’ll want to consider all the elements unique to your location: specifically rain and gusty wind. Is the umbrella heavy enough that it won’t blow away? Will it clean easily if it’s an area that gathers sand, dirt, bird poop, etc.? “Read the customer reviews carefully,” suggests Ford. “You’ll learn if the umbrella withstands the test of time, if it falls apart after one season and if it has any quirks, such as staining easily.” Sturdy patio umbrellas with good reviews have a wide range in prices, from a few hundred dollars to 20K or more. Again, cantilevers will almost always be on the pricer side, but you can still find highly recommended brands for under $300. “Be careful going too inexpensive,” warns Singleton. “Choosing high quality, durable materials is the most important. Remember that you should be able to use an umbrella for years — so it is worth investing in a quality umbrella so you don’t have to buy one twice.” For clients who don’t know which way to turn, or need to make a decision on the fly, Singleton suggests going with a market umbrella that tilts. “The tilt will give you so much versatility and make it a key part of making yourself comfortable when using your yard. And if you have a table with a hole for an umbrella, purchasing an umbrella that goes through a dining table is also a no brainer. Because the stand is under the umbrella, and under the table, it doesn’t take up usable space and it will make your dining experience that much more enjoyable.” Ready to start your journey to the perfect patio umbrella? Here are 8 design experts to help you choose what you need for your individual space. Best market patio umbrellas Best cantilever patio umbrellas