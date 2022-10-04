From building up generous hotel loyalty programs to offering a consistent experience for guests around the world, major hotel brands do a lot of things right. And, in some cases, that also includes the bedding. Think of arriving at a new hotel and diving into a perfectly plush bed with the plumpest, softest pillow for resting your head.

We all know that sleep is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves. And while there are plenty of terrific non-hotel-branded pillows out there (we love the Coop Home Goods The Eden Pillow, in particular), if you’re interested in replicating your best-ever night’s sleep from your favorite hotel at home, it is possible.

But, which hotel pillows can you get to furnish your own home? And where can you buy them? From the fluffy hotel pillows found at Westin to Aria’s famous feather pillows, here are some of the most amazing options you can purchase for your own home.

Fairmont Hotels Luxury Feather & Down Pillow $129 at Amazon Fairmont Hotels Luxury Feather & Down Pillow Amazon Fairmont fans can duplicate their favorite hotel bedding at home with the chain's collection of pillows. The Fairmont Luxury Feather & Down pillow is composed of 80% down material and 20% feather, enclosed by a 240 thread count soft cotton cover. This pillow is best suited for king beds and is on the firmer side, which matches the standard offering in Fairmont hotel rooms. Fairmont also offers synthetic gel fiber pillows in king or queen sizes. With the synthetic gel, you can decide whether you want your pillow to have a medium or firm fill.

The Ritz-Carlton Pillow From $89 at Ritz-Carlton Shops The Ritz-Carlton Pillow Ritz-Carlton Shops The famous Ritz-Carlton Pillow is a classic for a reason. The pillow is composed of an allergen-free blend of down, feathers and Lyocell fibers. The end result? A perfectly plush pillow that offers support for all types of sleepers. Because the Ritz-Carlton chain is part of the Marriott Bonvoy program, you can instead use your points to cover the cost of a pillow. Instead of spending your cash, redeem your Bonvoy points — from just 23,000 points for a pillow. While you won't be getting the best value from your points, it's a nice option to have.

Edition Feather & Down Pillow From $105 at Shop Edition Edition Feather & Down Pillow Shop Edition The Edition brand, which is also part of Marriott, is known for offering modern luxury in individualized hotels — it currently has 15 properties in New York, West Hollywood, Dubai, Barcelona, London and beyond. The brand sells its own feather and down pillow so you can recreate your favorite hotel stay at home. The pillow is known for its perfect combination of softness and support, offering a medium level of firmness. The down outer chamber and feather core inner chamber, combined with the 100% cotton cover ensure that you'll sleep comfortably at home — and during your next Edition hotel stay.

W Hotels Feather & Down Pillow From $79 at W Hotels The Store W Hotels Feather & Down Pillow W Hotels The Store Geared toward a younger, hip clientele, W Hotels are chic. And, if you've had a great stay — whether at the W New York – Union Square, W Koh Samui or the W Costa Rica — you'll know that the bedding is luxurious. Through the W Hotels Store, you can select from several pillow options, including the brand’s famous feather and down pillow. The pillow is fluffy and plush, offering both firm support and cushiony softness for supreme comfort. Available in king, queen and standard sizes, this pillow could make a great addition to any bed in your house.

Hilton Feather & Down Pillow From $89 $71.20 at Hilton to Home Hilton Feather & Down Pillow Hilton to Home If you've stayed at a Hilton-branded hotel and wished you could bring its feather and down pillow home with you, you're in luck. An inner chamber of feathers and an outer layer of down provide sleepers with a great combination of support and fluffiness. We like this option because it comes in two varieties: firm and soft. Select which fill best suits your sleeping position — loftier is generally best for back sleepers and less loft is best for stomach sleepers — and bring the comfort from Hilton hotels home. Also available for an extra cost are pillow protectors, which can help keep your luxuriously comfortable pillow clean and dry.

Marriott Feather & Down Pillow From $85 at Shop Marriott Marriott Feather & Down Pillow Shop Marriott Marriott properties have long been celebrated for their comfortable bedding options, and you can have it all at home, too. While the Shop Marriott store offers options from decor pillows to body pillows, for those who want the all-purpose Marriott staple, the feather and down pillow is the best option. The filling means that your head and neck will be supported, and it's also allergen-free. You can add an optional protector for an additional $14 to elongate the life of your pillow.

Sonesta Feather & Down Pillow From $84 at Shop Sonesta Sonesta Feather & Down Pillow Shop Sonesta Sonesta Hotels also offers its feather and down pillow for sale through its Shop Sonesta online store. This pillow is made of half feathers and half down, and its cover is made of 100% cotton. This is a great option for the average sleeper who is looking for support and cushion with a soft exterior cover. Size options include king, queen and standard, and pillow protectors and classic pillowcases are offered for an additional charge.

Waldorf Astoria Feather & Down Pillow From $89 at Waldorf Astoria Boutique Waldorf Astoria Feather & Down Pillow Waldorf Astoria Boutique Waldorf Astoria also makes it easy to outfit your home with one of its pillows — and if you've ever stayed at a Waldorf Astoria property, you know that's a great thing. While you can choose from down pillows and down alternative options, we like the brand's classic feather and down pillow. King and queen sizes are available, as are pillow protectors for added peace of mind. Plus, we like this option because you can choose firm support or a softer option to best suit your sleeping style.

Four Seasons Down Alternative Pillow From $119 at Shop Four Seasons Four Seasons Down Alternative Pillow Shop Four Seasons The Four Seasons brand exudes luxury. If you've stayed at a Four Seasons property, you'll know just how that translates to the bedding, too. The duvets are soft and airy while the pillows offer supreme comfort and plushness — complete with the iconic Four Seasons logo subtly stitched on the exterior. The down alternative pillow is crafted from 100% hypoallergenic polyester fiber and is anti-bacterial and anti-microbial. You can choose from a king, queen or standard size to ensure you sleep like you're on vacation every night.

Aria Feather & Down Pillow From $85 at Shop Aria Aria Feather & Down Pillow Shop Aria If you're a Las Vegas fanatic and love staying at the Aria Resort & Casino, look no further than bringing a piece of your favorite Sin City resort to your home. The Aria feather and down pillows available online are the same that are used in the resort and are available in three sizes: king, queen and standard. Topped with a 100% cotton cover for next-level softness and a pillow protector available as an added purchase, these pillows filled with duck feathers and down will give you a great night's sleep.

St. Regis Feather & Down Pillow From $105 $89.25 at St. Regis Boutique St. Regis Feather & Down Pillow St. Regis Boutique Bring the luxury of your favorite St. Regis hotel home through the brand's own boutique. While you can choose from a wide selection of St. Regis mattresses and box springs, linens, bath and body products, slippers, pajamas and more, the pillows are a great option. A softer composition of 75% white feathers and 25% down, your head and neck will feel supported while your face will stay cool and comfortable. The St. Regis feather and down pillows are available in king or queen sizes with a pillow protector available for an extra cost.

Sheraton Feather & Down Pillow From $85 at Sheraton Store Sheraton Feather & Down Pillow Sheraton Store The plush Sheraton feather and down pillow is composed of a 50/50 blend of feathers and down. So, you'll get a medium combination of both firm support and plush cushion. Available in two sizes — king and queen — the pillows are machine washable. Pillow protectors are available to elongate the life of your new pillow for an extra $14.

