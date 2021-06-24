CNN —

It really doesn’t get more relaxing than a hammock. We’ve rounded up some top-rated hammock styles — from super lightweight and perfect for backpackers and campers to hammock chairs ideal for patio lounging to versions that come with their own steel stands. Grab your sunscreen, favorite sunglasses, that book you’ve been dying to read and a tall, cold drink (preferably accented with a tiny umbrella). It’s hammock time.

Hammocks with stands

From $158.99 at Wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Cambria Spreader Bar Hammock with Stand Wayfair

With rave reviews, this cheery striped hammock brings resort life to your patio or backyard. Complete with a freestanding steel frame, a woven rope hammock that can hold up to 275 pounds, hardwood spreaders to offer support and a striped cover with a built-in pillow, it practically screams “hey, it’s vacation time!”

$200 at Target

Tropic Island Hammock/Stand Combo Target

Whether you’re taking some much-earned PTO, unwinding on the weekend or just looking for a place to chill after the workday is over, this pretty blue and white, fade-resistant hammock is just the spot to do it. Including a galvanized steel stand, hammock and hanging hardware, it also comes with a one-year warranty.

From $188 at Wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Hammons Quilted Double Hammock with Stand Wayfair

Up your hammock game with this comfy quilted version that comes with a matching pillow for even better relaxation. You’ll get a steel stand, making it easy to set up in the yard and a UV- and weather-resistant hammock and pillow, along with hanging chains and S-hooks. It comes in brown, green and red.

$79.99 at Amazon

Lazy Daze Hammocks Brazilian-Style Double Hammock with Stand Lazy Daze Hammocks

At less than $100, this highly rated hammock scores rave reviews for its easy assembly, comfiness, large size and value. Able to hold up to 450 pounds, it easily holds two and includes a canvas hammock, steel stand, detachable stuffed pillow and portable carrying case.

$185.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Sunnydaze Striped Rope Hammock with Stand Bed Bath and Beyond

Cuddle up with your sweetie in this roomy hammock built to seat two. Handsome in green and white stripes, it comes with a rope hammock, pillow and stand and holds up to 275 pounds. Reviewers praise it for its comfort, easy assembly and good quality.

From $114.99 at Wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Zadie Portable Folding Steel-Frame Camping Hammock with Stand Wayfair

For a durable option, consider this cotton-polyester hammock, which also comes with its own steel base. Great for camping but also for just plopping in your backyard or patio, it comes in either black or red and can hold up to 264 pounds.

$109.99 at Target

Best Choice Products Hammock Bed with Stand Target

Even an inflatable kiddie pool deserves some lounge furniture, and we can’t think of a better option than this water-resistant polyester hammock that comes with not only a steel frame and anti-skid feet but a padded detachable pillow and storage pouch to hold your poolside essentials.

From $93.62 at Amazon

Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock Amazon

If lazing in the sun is your idea of paradise, you’ll want to consider bringing this double hammock along for the ride. Big enough for you and a pal, it comes with a heavy-duty steel stand; Sunbrella fabric made to resist stains, fading and mildew; adjustable hammock hooks; and a carry bag so you can bring it with you wherever you go. All together now: aaaaahhh.

From $97.99 at Wayfair

Govan Portable Camping Hammock with Stand Wayfair

Whether you’re an avid camper or just tight on space, this hammock will ensure chillaxing time is close at hand no matter where life takes you. Including a steel stand that folds down for carrying or easy storage, plenty of color choices, and a tote carrying bag, it’s the perfect splurge for a post-hike nap, don’t you think?

From $79.99 at Amazon

Best Choice Products 2-Person Hammock Bed with Stand Best Choice Products

Highly rated with more than 8,000 reviews on Amazon, this Brazilian-style hammock features gathered ends (made to distribute weight in the middle) that leave you swathed in a gentle cocoon. Designed to fit two (it holds up to 450 pounds), it comes with a tempered steel frame that can be folded down to fit into the included carrying case. Picnics in the park, camping trips and visits to the lake just got a whole lot cozier.

$149.97 at Amazon

Vivere Mesh Double Hammock and Stand Amazon

Just the thing for relaxation on the go, this super-lightweight hammock and stand combo features a mesh hammock big enough to hold two, a 9-foot stand, adjustable hammock hooks and a carry bag. In other words, everything you need to usher in those good vacation vibes.

Hammock chairs

From $55.99 at Wayfair

Bay Isle Home Plummer Chair Hammock

You can already imagine this on your patio, can’t you? Available in lots of lovely colors (we love the light brown and sky blue), this crocheted polyester hammock can hold up to 300 pounds.

$232.99 at The Home Depot

Costway Free-Standing Hanging Swing Chair Hammock with Stand Home Depot

One look at this poppy orange hammock chair and it’s easy to see why it’s a bestseller. Complete with a stainless steel frame, anti-slip feet, sun-shade canopy and armrests, plus a soft cushion and pillow, we can’t imagine a much more comfy spot than this.

From $39.99 at Amazon

Y-Stop Hammock Chair Y-Stop

Curl up with the latest beach read in this soft, oversized hammock swing chair that comes with a side pocket to hold your book, magazine, phone and more. Built to hold up to 330 pounds, it comes with two cushions, a hardwood spreader, hanging rope, hook and carry bag.

From $64.98 at Wayfair

HearthSong Chair Hammock Wayfair

Don’t leave the kiddos out of the hammock fun. This sweet pod-style canvas hammock chair is perfect for encouraging reading in the playroom or outdoors, and gets great reviews for its comfy inflatable cushion, industrial-strength carbine and easy installation. Just don’t be surprised if your little one curls up in there for hours. You’re welcome.

From $179.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond

Sunnydaze Beach Oasis Hammock Chair Swing and Stand Bed Bath and Beyond

Love the idea of a hammock but not sure you’ve got the room? This space-saving chair version comes with its own double A-frame stand and colorful striped hammock that holds up to 330 pounds. It may earn a permanent spot on your patio — except, of course, for the weekends you take it camping.

$399.95 $144.99 at Wayfair

Mistana Failand Chair Hammock Wayfair

Looking for a more structured kind of hanging chair? Try this boho macrame swing that comes with a pillow and cushion for even more plush comfort.

Tree hammocks

$30.49 at Target

Sierra Designs Double Lightweight Hammock

Heading to a park for some outdoor relaxation? This lightweight nylon number packs down into a small stuff sack so it’s easy to toss in your bicycle basket or backpack. It gets a 5-star rating for its ease of setup and holds up to 400 pounds, so feel free to bring your significant other or kid along for the ride. Tree saver straps and carabiners included.

$84.95 at Kammok

Kammock Roo Double Hammock

It doesn’t matter if you’re chilling in your backyard or heading to a nearby park, hiking trail or other outdoor location. This highly rated hammock gets rave reviews for its durable silky and fade-resistant nylon, fast-drying fabric and easy-to-attach carabiners.

It also holds two people (up to 500 pounds), comes in nine colors, has a UV inhibitor treatment and a lifetime warranty. Oh, and it stuffs down into a carrying sack that weighs just 18 ounces. A single version is also available.

$199 at Amazon

Yellow Leaf Signature Hammock Amazon

Made from ultra-soft yarn, this hammock promises to be super comfortable for all users. Hang it inside your home, on your porch, from a tree or on a stand, and if you happen to doze off while you’re lounging, don’t worry, this hammock won’t leave you with those criss-crossed, waffle-like imprints.

$59.95 at REI

Eno SingleNest Hammock REI

If you’re looking for a lightweight hammock that packs down for easy storage and portability, try this high-rated comfy nylon hammock that weighs just over 1 pound but can hold up to 400 pounds. It comes with an attached stuff sack and carabiners, but the straps are sold separately.

$249.95 $200 at Kammok

Kammock Mantis All-in-One Hammock Tent

Ready to up your camping game? Pick up this hammock tent that packs down smaller than a sleeping bag at less than 3 pounds, sleeps one off the ground and includes a mesh canopy to keep bugs out. In addition to its silky fabric, it has pockets to store your essentials, a rainfly that can be rolled back to reveal a “stargazer” panel and a lifetime warranty. Perfect for your next trip, but why wait? You’ll find us hanging out in this dream tent in the backyard now.

$169.95 at REI

Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock

Backpackers will love this comfy, asymmetric hammock for its small size (it packs down to a mere 7 inches by 10 inches), mesh protection, a waterproof rainfly that can be tilted, rolled or removed, gear pockets and more. Oh, it also folds into a chair and can be transformed into a ground tent with your hiking poles. Not quite ready to tackle the trails? Set it up in the yard for an urban getaway at home.

$49.98 $39.98 at Amazon

OneTigris Hideout Hammock Underquilt Amazon

With an added underquilt, this hammock will help keep you warm through the night even when the temperatures drop. Plus, its great for hikers and campers since you easily pack it down in your sack and tote it around without adding extra weight.

From $19.99 at Amazon

Anyoo Garden Hammock with Tree Straps anyoo

If there’s a perfect spot in your yard for hanging a hammock, this affordable number will do very nicely. With nearly 9,000 positive reviews on Amazon, it’s noted for being compact, soft, sturdy and easy to hang. Made of durable cotton, it can hold up to 450 pounds and it comes with two carabiners and two nylon straps for hanging. You also get a carry bag, making it easy to take hiking, camping, picnicking and more. And did we mention the price?