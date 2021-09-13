Fall is the perfect season to nest at home and create a cozy refuge, and what better way to set the mood than with a deliciously scented candle? Whether you love pumpkin spice or think something woodsy is nice, there’s a candle for you.

“If you are a big fan of fall, it’s fun to find a candle that represents the moods, foods and celebrations that make you love the season,” Snif co-founder Phil Riportella says. “We’ve noticed people gravitate towards pumpkin, cinnamon, cedar, maple and apple scents because they remind us of our favorite autumn memories, like baking your ‘secret’ family recipe, or taking a weekend trip to your favorite hiking spots.”

We’ve come to associate most woody, spicy and sweet notes with that cozy essence of fall, but Julien Provost — creative director of Trudon, the oldest candlemaker in the world, and its sister brand Carrière Frères — says that there are plenty of options for those who don’t like the gourmand and sugary notes of pumpkin spice, apple pie and the like. “Scents like leather, cashmere wood, incense, musk, cedarwood and, of course, fir tree can be beautiful alternatives to the usual scents of the holiday season,” he says.

Whatever you decide to burn, it’ll set the mood, spark memories and create an inviting atmosphere. With that in mind, peruse our 18 favorite fall candles that will transport you to your ideal autumnal oasis.

Trudon Spella Classic Candle $145 at Ssense Ssense Spella is one of Provost’s personal favorites these days, and one he says is a great substitute for the saccharine and cinnamon-filled scents commonly found in the fall. The woody oriental candle melts through rich and inviting notes of cedarwood, patchouli, musk, amber and vanilla.

Anecdote Candles Basic Glass Jar Candle $26 at Amazon and Anecdote Candles Anecdote Candles ‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes and cable-knit sweaters. Anecdote’s Basic candle exudes the coziness of these autumn staples with fragrant pumpkin, cardamom and clove.

Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Candle $58 at Nordstrom and Amazon Nordstrom Malin + Goetz’s blend of soy, vegetable and beeswax is made to burn cleanly and slowly, allowing you to savor the candle’s aroma. Spicy and sweet, the Dark Rum scent is such a fan favorite that the brand brought back its supersized three-wick version ($150) for a limited time. It would make a stunning housewarming or holiday gift.

Urban Outfitters Mushroom Glass Candle $28 at Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters An adorable piece of fall decor, these mushroom candles are currently available in two colorways and scents — woody Lucid Dreams and earthy Nomad — that will immediately add cottagecore vibes to your space.

Threshold Pumpkin Spice Woodwick Candle $15 at Target Target Target has a vast assortment of fall-themed candles, and we especially love this soy candle housed in a cute pumpkin-shaped jar to match its pumpkin spice fragrance. The delicate crackling of the wood wick adds an extra level of autumnal ambiance.

Carrière Frères Cedrus Atlantica Candle $65 at Dermstore Dermstore Trudon’s sister brand, Carrière Frères, has an equally esteemed history dating back to 1884. Since then, it has celebrated botanical ingredients with each candle dedicated to the purest aromas. Provost loves the dry and comforting notes of cedarwood for the colder months, as it infuses the purifying scent of a forest into the air. If you’re looking for something a bit spicier, he also loves the Siberian Pine and Candied Ginger candle from the winter collection.

Homesick Autumn Hayride Candle $38 at Homesick Homesick Bring back memories of hayrides and crisp leaves with this evocative candle. Notes of hay, warm amber, nutmeg, birch and maple blend to create a candle that one reviewer says “really is like a hayride, only better!”

Boy Smells Cashmere Kush Candle $36 at Nordstrom, Amazon and Sephora Nordstrom Provost says that cashmere wood and musk are great notes to look for in a fall candle for those who don’t like sweet fragrances. They pair together in this botanical woodsy candle, joined by the heart notes of hemp flower.

Opalhouse Fall Day Candle $10 at Target Target Target has some amazing candles for $10 or less, including this fruity and warm option from Opalhouse. If you love apple-picking, it’ll have you embracing that fall feeling with juicy notes of pear, apple and bergamot.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Candle $65 $55 at Nordstrom and $65 Sephora Nordstrom Maison Margiela’s Replica line of perfumes and candles evokes memories and settings that are familiar and indulgent. Perfect for setting the mood for a cozy evening in, this fragrant candle mimics the smoky warmth of a roaring fireplace with notes of clove, chestnut and vanilla.

Elemis Regency Library Candle $60 at Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue Dermstore This elegant candle puts a refreshing twist on traditionally warm notes of musky cedarwood, spicy clove and warming whiskey. You’ll get the leather and wood vibes of a well-worn library but with a crispness too — perhaps the pages turning of a new book.

Birthdate Candles $60 $50 at Birthdate Co. and Amazon Birthdate A special candle for any time of the year, grab yourself a Birthdate Candle to see what fragrance and characteristics the stars have in store for you. The hand-poured candles take into account astrology, numerology and tarot, so you can review your readings on the label and return to them whenever you ignite the flame.

Artisan Acorn Candle $38 From $27 at Anthropologie Anthropologie Bring fall harvest vibes into your home with these beautiful acorn candles. Boasting scents like Leather and Leaves and Spiced Acorn Leaf, these will surely bring the autumnal spirit into your space.

Molton Brown Merry Berries and Mimosa Signature Candle $50 at Dermstore and Saks Fifth Avenue Dermstore Make a beautiful transition from fall into winter with this festive candle scented of red berries, winter citrus and musky woods.

Dossier Ambery Vanilla Candle $49 at Dossier Dossier Dossier’s spin on designer fragrances smell just as amazing in candle form. The generously sized Ambery Vanilla candle — inspired by YSL’s Black Opium perfume — fills the room with the beautifully warm, sweet notes of mandarin, pear, orange blossom, cedarwood and vanilla.

Brooklyn Candle Studio Limited-Edition Charred Cedar Candle $28 at Brooklyn Candle Studio This limited-edition 100% soy wax candle can turn any space into a cozy fireside nook. Saffron, birch and frankincense create a woody, smoky fragrance to match the mood of staying warm while the air is crisp.