As your bedroom gets hotter and the temperature keeps rising, upgrading to cooling sheets can help you get some quality shut-eye. To help you swap out your sheets for something less sweat-inducing, we reached out to experts for some advice.

The most important thing to look for and consider is the breathability of the fabric, say nurse Angela Ballard and Lisa J. Pieretti, executive director and co-founder of the International Hyperhidrosis Society. “In terms of bedding and fabrics — look for moisture-wicking textiles. These materials are designed to draw water away from the skin, helping your body to regulate its own temperature,” they explain.

One thing to remember: If you’re always hot at night and it’s impacting your sleep, you may want to check in with your doctor, say Pieretti and Ballard. “Many different medical conditions can cause night sweats. To figure out what’s going on, visit your doctor for a complete physical.”

“When shopping for cooling sheets, breathable fabrics made of natural materials do a great job of creating a cooler sleeping environment,” says Liz Boscacci, Casper’s director of product development. “Cotton percale and Tencel are two examples of such materials.”

So if you’re ready to stop sweating through your sheets, we found 14 stylish sheet sets made from cooling materials such as cotton, bamboo and more.

Bamboo cooling sheets

From $139 at My Sheets Rock

My Sheets Rock The Regulator My Sheets Rock

“Bamboo rayon has many benefits for hot sleepers, as bamboo fabric wicks moisture, reduces humidity and stretches, all while staying extremely soft,” says Christopher Sun, founder of My Sheets Rock. These fun sheets, available in 10 bright and bold colors, fit the bill. Plus, they’re available in sizes up to split king.

From $225.20 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth

Another bamboo option, these sheets (which Oprah is a fan of) have made several Underscored editors fall head over heels. Made specifically with viscose from bamboo, these sheets are cool to the touch and even moisture-wicking. Luckily, the brand just branched out to supply more colors other than white too, so we’ll definitely be buying another set.

Cotton cooling sheets

From $120 at Riley Home

Riley Percale Sheet Set Riley

We tested and loved this set, another percale favorite, which is made from 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton for soft breathability.

From $188 at Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set Boll & Branch

Known for its organic cotton, Boll & Branch has percale cotton sheets that are great for hot sleepers. We love this subtle stripe pattern, and how crisp the sheets feel. If you want to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel room, this is where you start.

From $285 at Peacock Alley

Boutique Embroidered Percale Sheet Set Peacock Alley

A true luxury pick, this percale sheet set stays crisp, with a 200 thread count, and comes with a lovely embroidered edge.

From $32.99 at Target

Smart Cool Microfiber Sheet Set Target

Want something a little more affordable? Ultra breathable, this solid sheet set features the Cool Max proprietary blend fabric that wicks away moisture, and it’s available in four soft colorways. Target shoppers note not just how much these sheets keep them cool but also how soft they are even before washing them.

$58.99 From $29.99 at Wayfair

Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set Wayfair

Made from soft, breathable cotton, these high-thread-count sheets will keep you cool and comfortable for a nice price.

Lyocell cooling sheets

$109 From $54.50 at Casper

Casper's new Hyperlite Sheet Set Casper

The “proprietary design of these sheets provides superior breathability and airflow,” says Boscacci, “and they are made of 100% Tencel, which also makes them absorbent.” These 200-thread-count sheets are available in five neutral colorways sure to match the look of almost any bedroom.

From $145 at Sijo

Sijo Eucalyptus Sheet Set Sijo

Underscored editors can also vouch for the quality and beauty of these sheets from Sijo, which are made with Tencel lyocell and eucalyptus. Particularly thick, high quality and with a nice sheen, without trapping in heat, one editor has bought herself three sets alone. But really, the sheets offer that cool-to-the-touch feeling that’s so lovely in winter, and all the colors are so rich.

From $169 at Buffy

Buffy Eucalyptus Sheet Set Buffy

An Underscored-editor favorite, one staffer who’s a particularly hot sleeper says that since she first tried these sheets three years ago, she hasn’t slept on another set since. Made with Tencel and a satin weave, they’re cool to the touch too.

Linen cooling sheets

From $164 at Parachute

Parachute Linen Sheet Set Parachute

“Linen is an option too; it’s a more breathable cotton, making it cooler and lighter,” say Pieretti and Ballard. Of our top tested pick for linen sheets, our tester wrote, “On the summer night we first tested these, the sheets were soft but also firm. If this sounds uncomfortable, it was the converse: cool, light and luxurious. Our first mental note was that we felt like we were sleeping on a cloud.” The set is crafted from flax in Portugal, and is available in seven lush colorways.

From $230 at Citizenry

Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set Citizenry

Another gorgeous linen option, Citizenry’s linen sheets are French flax, woven in a family-run mill in Portugal and produced in a fair-trade environment. This set is so luxurious that it won our runner-up spot when we tested the best linen sheets on the market.

$199 From $179.10 at Brooklinen

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen

Our top pick for softest linen sheets, this set isn’t stiff or starchy like many of the others tested, but arrived already feeling worn in, even brand new.

From $114.99 at Amazon

Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set Amazon

These 100% linen sheets, which we named the best affordable linen sheets on the market, give you the luxury and breathability of a much pricier set for just over $100. Plus, they’re available in 10 colors from a basic white to a showstopping purple.