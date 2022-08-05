We wait all year to enjoy beautiful summer weather, but rarely do we enjoy the hot, sticky and sweaty feeling that comes with it. And once you’re feeling the heat, it can be hard to escape it: bedding becomes suffocating, rooms feel like saunas and your face looks forever flushed.

Whether you’re hoping to fend off an oncoming heatwave or just find yourself uncomfortably hot all the time, we’ve gathered up products sure to help you beat the heat from dusk till dawn.