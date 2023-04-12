Cookbooks make great gifts — after all, there’s a cookbook to fit just about every interest and skill level out there. But also: There’s a cookbook to fit just about every interest and skill level out there, making it hard to sort through which ones are worth the paper they’re printed on!

To bring you this guide to the most giftable cookbooks, we surveyed cookbook authors, reviewers and chefs. Whether you want to give the recent college graduate in your life one perfect cookbook that will teach them steaming, pan-roasting, sautéing and everything in between, or you’re looking for an offbeat choice for the quirkiest home cooks in your life, there’s something for everyone.

Best cookbooks for beginners

'How To Cook Everything: Simple Recipes for Great Food' by Mark Bittman Amazon An absolutely essential cookbook for the novice, Mark Bittman's 'How to Cook Everything' truly will teach you how to cook everything. Don't miss his yogurt biscuit recipe, which I started making in the previous century and which is still one of my go-tos. $21 at Amazon

Best cookbooks for bakers

'Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings' by Yossy Arefi Amazon "Yossy Arefi reminds us how glorious stripped-down, simple cakes can be," Mandelker says. "I have never plunged so hard into a cookbook the way I did for 'Snacking Cakes,' and I have yet to resurface. I like to say 'Snacking Cakes' is a lifestyle, not a cookbook." $18 at Amazon

'Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking' by Cheryl Day Amazon "Savannah-based baker Cheryl Day takes readers on an extensive tour of Southern baking, offering richly detailed and clear instructions for her heritage recipes," Mandelker says. "The prose is warm and inviting, and her "Chocolate Church Cake" is quite simply the best chocolate cake I've ever tasted." $21 at Amazon

'Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries' by Kristina Cho Amazon "It's pretty standard in the U.S. for home bakers to master British, French and German techniques," Spiers says. "So if someone wants to step it up and truly be the best baker on the block, they need to add some of Cho's Chinese recipes to their repertoire." $18 at Amazon

Best cookbooks for vegetarians

'Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables' by Joshua McFadden & Martha Holmberg Amazon For vegetarians and lovers of vegetables, Mandelker chose 'Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables' by Joshua McFadden and Martha Holmberg. "While not strictly a vegetarian cookbook, 'Six Seasons' puts vegetables front and center for a seemingly endless parade of beautiful and inspirational recipes. Literally every dish — and I've made many — has been a knockout." $25 at Amazon

'Cooking with Mushrooms: A Fungi Lover's Guide to the World's Most Versatile, Flavorful, Health-Boosting Ingredients' by Andrea Gentl Amazon "I love gifting Andrea Gentl's 'Cooking with Mushrooms: A Fungi Lover's Guide to the World's Most Versatile, Flavorful, Health-Boosting Ingredients' to all the vegetarians in my life," Sismondo says, "because it's absolutely gorgeous, super-informative and an invaluable way to up your mushroom game. Since mushrooms are having a moment but few of us know how to make them the focus of the meal, it's timely and would be good for anyone looking to up their plant game. $22 at Amazon

Best cookbooks for meat lovers

'Meat: Everything You Need to Know' Pat LaFrieda Amazon Pat LaFrieda is a master butcher, and in 'Meat: Everything You Need to Know,' he shares his knowledge of the best and most flavorful cuts of meat, meticulous techniques and 75 recipes, including some from New York City's most well-known restaurants. $39 at Amazon

'The Bacon Bible' by Peter Sherman Amazon The bacon lover in your life will treasure this collection of more than 200 bacon recipes from steakhouse classics like the BLT and the wedge salad to an entire chapter on bacon-inspired cocktails. $29 at Amazon

Best regional cookbooks

'Pati Jinich Treasures Of The Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets' by Pati Jinich Amazon "'Treasures of the Mexican Table' is perfect for anyone looking to explore beyond Mexico's greatest hits (although, the book has those too)," Mandelker says. Standout recipes include "a sensational adobo-roasted pork butt and a wide variety of punchy, flavor-bomb salsas are among the recipes that populate television host Pati Jinich's tome of Mexican cookery." $24 at Amazon

'Cook Real Hawai'i: A Cookbook' by Sheldon Simeon Amazon "Top Chef finalist and Maui-based chef Sheldon Simeon gives his take on local Hawaiian cooking," Mandelker says, "the kind he grew up on and continues to feed his family. Full of Filipino and Japanese influences, Simeon's recipes are thankfully straightforward and un-cheffy, yielding dishes that explode with flavor. Don't skip his excellent Pan Sushi Dynamite or Fried Garlic Noodles." $29 at Amazon

'L.A. Son: My Life, My City, My Food' by Roy Choi Amazon Spiers calls this cookbook, "A perfect celebration of Southern California culture and the food that is created there. This book is equally edifying for people who want to understand what makes Los Angeles tick (maybe someone moving there!) and for those interested in fusion food — real fusion food." $14 at Amazon

'Ottolenghi Simple: A Cookbook' by Yotam Ottolenghi Amazon "If you long for truly delicious and unusual flavors," Zakarian says, "Yotam Ottelenghi will fill your every food desire. His unique take on family style mixes Mediterranean and Middle East in the most delightful way." $20 at Amazon

Best lifestyle cookbooks

'Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession' by Jess Damuck Amazon "Who says you can't win friends with salad?" Sismondo says. "Certainly not Jess Damuck, author of 'Salad Freak: Recipes to Feed a Healthy Obsession,' who has written an entire book about how you can make tasty salads for any time of day — even breakfast. We love the section about Setting Yourself Up For Salad Success, which makes it a perfect (and beautiful) gift for that person in your life who wants to eat more greens but never has enough time." $25 at Amazon

Best holiday cookbooks

'Cocktails, A Still Life: 60 Spirited Paintings & Recipes' by Christine Sismondo & James Waller Amazon "It's hard to recommend your own book on a list," Sismondo admits (even though we told her to go for it!), "but I'm going to go ahead and do it anyway, since the real star of the show in 'Cocktails: A Still Life' are Todd M. Casey's stunning drinks paintings. One of the five sections is drinks for "Special Occasions," which makes this smart book with smart cocktails an ideal book to gift at any holiday — Fourth of July, Halloween, New Year's, you name it." $19 at Amazon

'Betty Crocker's Picture Cook Book' by Betty Crocker Amazon "It's easy to find reproductions of the original 1950 edition of this classic," Spiers says, "and with its emphasis on cookies, cakes and bountiful dinners, it ends up being a perfect guide to the holidays. It's also an occasionally astonishing look at mid-century mainstream." $18 at Amazon

Best offbeat cookbooks

'Beachbum Berry's Potions of the Caribbean' by Jeff Berry Amazon "OK, this isn't a cookbook really, it's a recipe book," Spiers says, "but given how complicated tiki drinks can get, I think it counts. The drinks are delicious and the book includes a pretty comprehensive history of tiki's cultural importance. Cocktail party inspiration and conversation inspiration in one!" $40 at Amazon

'The Sopranos Family Cookbook' by Artie Bucco, Allen Rucker & Michele Scicolone Amazon Some might argue The Sopranos is one of the best shows of all time, so could this be one of the best cookbooks of all time? Anyone who loves The Sopranos will cherish this show-inspired cookbook, but don't feel limited to giving it to fans of the show: It's a surprisingly great cookbook for Italian-American cuisine! $16 at Amazon