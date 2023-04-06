An oft-forgotten footnote in my career as a cleaning expert is that, for a time, I wrote a version of my cleaning advice column for a car enthusiasts website. It was grand fun! In addition to having a wonderful audience of readers who had, in equal measure, fantastic questions and incredibly helpful tips to share with me, my colleagues — car experts, the lot of them — were generous in imparting their wisdom to me.

Which is to say this: I love the subject of car cleaning. But even more so, I love the act of cleaning the car. So I’m very excited about this guide to the car cleaning products I swear by. Whether you’re looking for help with spills big or small, dust and crumbs, pet hair, odors, trash accumulation or you just want to know the difference between paste and liquid car wax, I’ve got something for everyone.

Car odor eliminators

For spills and accidents in cars

Car exterior cleaning