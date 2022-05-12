With spring in full swing and Memorial Day on the near horizon, May is just the time to stock up on new book releases in time for vacation season. Whether you’re shopping for graduation gifts or to fill up your pool bag, the month’s most anticipated titles include memoirs, biographies, thrillers and, of course, plenty of romantic beach reads. Ready to fill out your reading list? We rounded up 19 new May books to help you escape into the unofficial start of summer — all available to purchase or preorder on Amazon or, if you want to help support and buy from independent bookstores, Bookshop, now.

‘Out of the Corner’ by Jennifer Grey From $14.99 at Amazon or from $27.60 at Bookshop ‘Out of the Corner’ by Jennifer Grey Amazon If "Dirty Dancing," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off'' and "Red Dawn" are in regular rotation on your movie viewing cycle, you'll want to snatch up this new memoir. The actress gives an inside view of growing up the daughter of a Broadway legend, working with Patrick Swayze, the backlash following her plastic surgery and how she made a career comeback. The short answer is, nobody puts Baby — or Jennifer Grey — in a corner.

‘The Hacienda’ by Isabel Cañas From $14.99 at Amazon or from $24.84 at Bookshop ‘The Hacienda’ by Isabel Cañas Amazon Gothic horror meets romance meets historical fiction meets the supernatural in Cañas' new novel set in the 1820s, following the Mexican War of Independence. When Beatriz marries a handsome man whose first wife's death is not without suspicion, she moves to the remote Hacienda San Isidro. But things get scary from there, and it seems a young priest is the only one who can help her.

‘The Homewreckers’ by Mary Kay Andrews From $14.99 at Amazon or from $26.67 at Bookshop ‘The Homewreckers’ by Mary Kay Andrews Amazon When young widow Hattie, who works for her in-law's home restoration business, falls in love with a money pit house, she quickly runs out of money. For cash, she takes the opportunity to star to be part of "The Homewreckers," a beach house home reno reality TV show — along with a handsome male lead. And with the home's demolition comes signs of a murder. Oh, just bring us the beach chair and fancy umbrella drink now. We’re in.

‘Book Lovers’ by Emily Henry From $14.99 at Amazon or from $15.64 at Bookshop ‘Book Lovers’ by Emily Henry Amazon If you ate up "Beach Read" and "People We Meet on Vacation," you'll want to add Henry's latest to your pool tote this summer. Book fiend and literary agent Nora heads off on a month-long trip with her younger sister, Libby, to small-town North Carolina, hoping for an August full of romance with charming locals. Instead, it's an editor she already knows from the city who keeps cropping up.

‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz From $14.99 at Amazon or from $25.76 at Bookshop ‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz Amazon This highly anticipated novel by Diaz ("In the Distance" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist) takes readers to 1920s New York, where Benjamin and Helen Rask rule the social scene. But to what lengths did they go to amass their fortune? Told in a unique stories-within-the-story format, and spanning a century, it's being heaped with praise as a must-read literary puzzle.

‘Hometown Victory’ by Keanon Lowe with Justin Spizman From $14.99 at Amazon or from $26.67 at Bookshop ‘Hometown Victory’ by Keanon Lowe with Justin Spizman Amazon If "Friday Night Lights" or "The Blind Side" are staples on your bookshelf, you'll be interested in this book from football coach Lowe who left his NFL job with the San Francisco 49ers to coach an underdog high school team in his hometown in Oregon. His story includes facing racism, becoming a mentor, valuing service and even disarming a would-be school shooter. Consider this your next inspirational read.

‘The Summer Place’ by Jennifer Weiner From $14.99 at Amazon or from $26.67 at Bookshop ‘The Summer Place’ by Jennifer Weiner Amazon Kick off summer season right with bestselling author's latest beach novel. With her daughter's Cape Cod beach wedding just months away, Sarah must navigate all sorts of family drama, pandemic fallout, secrets and miscommunications. If you loved "Big Summer" and "That Summer," this one should get top poolside billing this year.

‘Hidden Pictures’ by Jason Rekulak From $14.99 at Amazon or from $25.75 at Bookshop ‘Hidden Pictures’ by Jason Rekulak Amazon Love a good thriller? The new supernatural horror story from Rekulak will have you sleeping with the lights on. In it, live-in nanny Mallory notices her 5-year-old charge suddenly switching from sketching stick figures to a realistic murder scene. In other words: It’s just the kind of creepy you’ve been waiting for.

‘We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story’ by Simu Liu From $14.99 at Amazon or from $25.75 at Bookshop, available May 17 ‘We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story’ by Simu Liu Amazon You may know him as Shang-Chi, the first Asian Marvel superhero, but Liu, a Chinese immigrant, has his own origin story to tell. Arriving in Canada at the age of 4, he shares his coming-of-age tale, including overcoming cultural differences with his family, his choice to move to Hollywood and the rewards that can come when you follow your dreams.

‘His Name Is George Floyd’ by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa From $15.99 at Amazon or from $27.60 at Bookshop, available May 17 ‘His Name Is George Floyd’ by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa Amazon In their biography of Floyd, who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, Washington Post reporters Samuels and Olorunnipa chronicle Floyd's life and his death that spurred nation-wide protests. Henry Louis Gates Jr. calls it "an essential work of history I hope everyone will read."

‘This Time Tomorrow’ by Emma Straub From $14.99 at Amazon or from $25.76 at Bookshop, available May 17 ‘This Time Tomorrow’ by Emma Straub Amazon It's just not summer without a new read from Staub ("All Adults Here," "The Vacationers") on your nightstand. In this touching time travel novel, Alice, about to turn 40 and worried about her ailing father, wakes to find herself back in 1996 on her 16th birthday — and has the chance to learn more about her dad.

‘The Cherry Robbers’ by Sarai Walker From $15.99 at Amazon or from $25.75 at Bookshop, available May 17 ‘The Cherry Robbers’ by Sarai Walker Amazon The second novel from Walker ("Dietland") puts a feminist spin on the Gothic ghost story centered on the wealthy gun company heiresses the Chapel sisters, who discover they are part of a family curse that causes women to die if they choose marriage over art.

‘Alabama V. King’ by Dan Abrams and Fred Gray with David Fisher From $14.99 at Amazon or from $26.67 at Bookshop, available May 24 ‘Alabama V. King’ by Dan Abrams and Fred Gray with David Fisher Amazon Subtitled "Martin Luther King Jr. and the Criminal Trial That Launched the Civil Rights Movement," ABC News legal affairs anchor Abrams joins civil rights attorney Gray and bestselling author Fisher to recount the pivotal Alabama v. King case. Gray, who served as King's defense lawyer during the trial, recalls racist testimony, a conspiracy to draft him into the Vietnam War, the response to the Supreme Court ruling and more. History buffs, take note.

‘Nightwork’ by Nora Roberts From $14.99 at Amazon or from $38.99 at Bookshop, available May 24 ‘Nightwork’ by Nora Roberts Amazon The long-time bestselling author returns with a thriller focused on Harry, whose thievery (aka "nightwork") has been going on since he was a young boy. But when a new boss begins to force Harry into taking more dangerous jobs, he must decide: Disappear and leave his life, and love, behind or face his aggressor head on.

‘This Body I Wore’ by Diana Goetsch From $14.99 at Amazon or from $25.76 at Bookshop, available May 24 ‘This Body I Wore’ by Diana Goetsch Amazon In her striking memoir, poet and essayist Goetsch shares her life story — from childhood to a high school teaching career to being part of the New York crossdressing scene to coming out and transitioning later in life.

‘You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty’ by Akwaeke Emezi From $12.99 at Amazon or from $24.84 at Bookshop, available May 24 ‘You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty’ by Akwaeke Emezi Amazon Emezi ("The Death of Vivek Oji") delivers one of the year's most anticipated books with a love story that follows an artist, healing from the death of her partner five years prior, as she begins to date again. Little does she know she’s in store for one wildly unexpected ride.

‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ by David Sedaris From $14.99 at Amazon or from $26.68 at Bookshop, available May 31 ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ by David Sedaris Amazon Sedaris followers hungry for new musings from the beloved writer won't be disappointed with his latest collection of personal essays on everything from living through the pandemic to dealing with the death of his father to shopping for culottes in Japan.