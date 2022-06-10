It’s no surprise one of the world’s master storytellers would have his own riveting life story to tell. The Alex Cross creator delivers a memoir you won’t want to put down: from being the son of a man who grew up in the poorhouse to writing the ad jingle “I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us Kid” to falling in love to becoming a bestselling author. If you’ve loved Patterson’s books over the years, this is yet another one to add to your collection.