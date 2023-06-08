Bearaby’s weighted blankets come in all sorts of materials these days, whether you’re going for an eco-velvet napper made from ocean-bound plastic or the famous Tree Napper made from eucalyptus fiber. One thing’s for sure, though: The chunky-knit blankets are perfect for helping ease away stress and anxiety, thanks to their weighted construction.

The brand’s newest launch is the Ocean Napper, which is a limited-edition version in a watery blue. All proceeds (yes, you read that right) from its sale benefit rePurpose Global, which is removing plastic directly from the coastline in Goa, India.

Ocean Napper Bearaby This limited-edition weighted blanket was created in celebration of World Ocean Day, with a hue that's inspired by clear blue ocean waters. Proceeds from the Ocean Napper will help support Bearaby's partnership with rePurpose Global in removing plastic directly from the coastline in Goa, India. $179 at Bearaby

Knit from upcycled fabric, the Ocean Napper is made from what equates to 300 plastic bottles otherwise destined for the ocean, and its 10 pounds of evenly distributed weight help keep you resting easy and relaxing.

ICYMI, Bearaby is Plastic Negative Certified, per rePurpose Global and the dual partnership. Through it, Bearaby helps remove 4,400 pounds of plastic waste each year that would otherwise wind up in oceans. If the blanket ends up not being for you, just send it back within 30 days, no questions asked.