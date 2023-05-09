We all need something to cuddle with once in a while. Now Bearaby has just dropped the smaller sibling to its Cuddler, the full-body pillow that’s basically made for solo spooning. This scaled-down edition (14 inches by 7.5 inches) is called The Cuddling — and it’s still made with the same details and construction you know and love.

The Cuddling Bearaby This little pillow provides great support for your shoulders, knees, neck and back after the stress of a long day, and it’s designed to melt right into the shape of your body so you’re propped up without tension. $89 at Bearaby

Inside is the same Melofoam that you know from The Cuddler — it’s plant-based (no weird synthetic inserts here).

The Cuddling offers the option of purchasing a linen cover to go atop the included 100% organic cotton one that comes with it. You can buy the insert and the cover separately, which is nice if you happen to move or want to redecorate a bit. The available linen cover colors come in a half dozen shades, including Asteroid Gray, Moonstone Gray, Glass Blue, Magnolia, Evening Rose and Rosemary.

Ready to shop the new drop? Head to Bearaby before the pillow or the cover colors sell out.