Summer is in full swing and whether you’re going camping, hiking or any other sort of outdoor adventure, you’ve probably made a trip to REI to stock up for the season. But the outdoor retailer doesn’t only sell technical gear to help you survive in the middle of the woods, there’s also tons of great products to help make your backyard feel like a little slice of nature.

Backyard chairs and furniture

$65 at REI

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair REI

Whether you’re popping it on the patio or around the fire pit, this camp chair from GCI is the perfect way to relax this summer. It features a rocking mechanism that really helps you take a load off at the end of a long day.

$249.95 at REI

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair REI

For ultimate luxury in a camp chair, look no further than the Stargaze Recliner from Nemo. Its hammock-like build lets you lay back and gaze at the stars, plus it comes with a cup holder and side pocket to stash all your essentials.

$149 $74.49 at REI

REI Co-op + West Elm Outward Dining Table REI

Start enjoying your meals in the backyard with this gorgeous dining table from REI’s collaboration with West Elm. Its heat-resistant top rolls up for easy storage and transport, and its large surface area is perfect for a meal for two.

$99.95 $48.89 at REI

REI Co-op Outward Padded Bench REI

If you want seating that’s more elevated than camp chairs, check out this padded bench that folds up for efficient storage.

$149.95 $104.89 at REI

Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen REI

This roll-top kitchen is the ultimate way to prep meals, snacks and drinks right in your backyard. It’s got plenty of storage for all your ingredients and gear, adjustable legs so it can stay stable on uneven ground and even packs down in an easy-to-carry bag.

$174.95 at REI

Mountain Summit Gear Aluminum Folding Picnic Table REI

This compact, folding picnic table is an easy way to seat the whole family for a quick meal in the backyard. With four seats, this gadget is the perfect “kids table” for your next backyard party.

$74.95 at REI

Eno DoubleNest Hammock REI

There’s nothing more relaxing than hanging around in a hammock. This option from Eno is large enough to fit two people, and has a weight limit of 400 pounds. Just be sure to get a pair of straps to hang it between the trees in your backyard.

$84.95 $63.69 at REI

Kammok Roo Double Recycled Hammock REI

This hammock from Kammok is super lightweight and made out of a thinner material than the ones from Eno, but it’s got an even higher weight limit at 500 pounds. This hammock is made from 100% recycled fabric, and a portable hammock stand is also available so you can always have a stable spot to relax.

$299.95 at REI

Eno SuperNest SL Hammock REI

For ultimate lounging comfort, check out the SuperNest SL Hammock from Eno, which features built-in pillows and a breathable, mesh material.

Backyard fire pits and grills

$350 $262.49 at REI

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit and Stand REI

Nothing beats a roaring fire in your backyard on cool summer nights. Solo Stove makes some of our favorite ones, thanks to its smokeless build and sleek design.

$199.95 $99.89 at REI

Ignik FireCan Portable Fire Pit REI

This small, portable fire pit runs off propane so you don’t have to worry about chopping wood and building a fire from scratch. Just plop it in your yard or on your patio for a cozy night of s’mores.

$299.95 at REI

Snow Peak Pack & Carry Fireplace XL REI

This packable fire pit from Snow Peak has a simple, foldable design perfect for swapping stories around a roaring fire.

$64.95 at REI

Snow Peak GigaPower Torch REI

If you’re not the best at starting a fire from scratch, check out this torch from Snow Peak that makes lighting fires or charcoal a breeze. Just attach it to a can of fuel and you’ll be able to start your fire in seconds.

$399 at REI

Ooni Pizza Oven Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven REI

Eat pizza under the stars with this outdoor pizza oven from Ooni. It’s our favorite multi-fuel pizza oven, thanks to its simplicity and ability to seamlessly switch from wood to gas.

$67 at REI

Weber Smokey Joe Premium 14” Charcoal Grill REI

If pizza isn’t your thing and you’d rather roast some weenies and burgers, check out this mini charcoal grill from Weber. Its 14-inch grill surface can fit five 4-inch patties, and its porcelain-enameled lid helps retain heat for an even cook.

$19 at REI

Weber RapidFire Compact Chimney Starter REI

The worst part about grilling is getting the charcoal going. If you’ve ever spent hours trying to light charcoal, you need to try this compact chimney starter from Weber. Simply load your charcoal in, light some tinder underneath the chimney and in 10-15 minutes, you’ll have red-hot coals ready for grilling.

$134.95 at REI

Eureka SPRK Camp Grill REI

This small, gas-powered grill is the perfect way to roast a few kebabs on a summer afternoon. It’s super compact so you can rest it on any small table and its adjustable feet keep it steady. Plus, it’s got an auto-ignition so there’s no need to fuss around with matches or lighters.

Backyard shelters

$79.95 at REI

REI Co-op Trailbreak Tarp REI

This 12-foot-by-12-foot tarp is a great way to stay sheltered from the intense sun and rain in your backyard. It’s extremely light and easy to put up, just ensure you grab a couple tarp poles to complete setup.

$249.95 at REI

Caddis Rapid Shelter REI

If you don’t want to mess with poles and knots, check out this 10–foot-by10-foot rapid shelter from Caddis. You can set it up in about a minute, meaning you’ll get safety from those rain storms that roll in out of nowhere.

$349.95 at REI

Gazelle G6 6-Sided Screen Gazebo REI

This pop-up gazebo can fit up to eight people and a table, meaning the whole family can enjoy a meal without fretting about pesky bugs.

$299 at REI

REI Co-op Screen House Shelter REI

This simple screen house shelter is a great way to enjoy the backyard without getting eaten alive by mosquitoes. The 360-degree mesh means that you can still take in all of your surroundings and two massive zippers make it easy to quickly get in and out.

$299.95 $224.89 at REI

Neso Party Tent REI

Covering over 450 square feet, this party tent is the perfect way to keep a large number of guests shielded from the sun. It’s easy to set up, packs down into a convenient carrying case and even has sand bag anchors so you can take it to the beach.

Backyard lighting

$49.95 at REI

MPowered Luci Solar String Lights + Charger REI

Illuminate your backyard with this cute set of string lights that run off solar. With 10 lights covering 18-feet of distance, they add a cute charm to any space. Plus, if you want to take them on your next camping trip, they roll up into a compact case for easy packing.

$24.95 at REI

Revel Gear Trail Hound 30 ft. Camping Light REI

This 30-foot set of string lights is a great way to light up large areas of your backyard. They’re also dimmable so you can tailor their brightness to the mood throughout the evening. The lights even have pre-programmed modes including a fade in/out, strobe and a crackling meant to mimic a campfire.

$69.95 at REI

Goal Zero Lighthouse 600 Lantern & USB Power Hub REI

This lantern can easily light up the outdoor dinner table if the sun starts to set and you want to play cards late into the night. The bright, 600 lumen beam can also be adjusted to illuminate half the lantern to save energy.

$109.95 at REI

Coleman Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern REI

No backyard is complete without a classic Coleman lantern. This lantern has a max of 800 lumens meaning it can light up a big portion of your yard, and it can run off Coleman Liquid Fuel or unleaded gasoline so you can keep it running no matter what you have on hand.

Backyard coolers

$275 at REI

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler REI

Keep all your food and drinks ice cold with this ultra-insulated and durable cooler from Yeti. With a freezer-quality gasket around the edge of the lid and thick insulation, it can keep ice all day long even in the hottest temperatures. The Tundra 35 can hold 20 cans with enough ice to keep them cold and it’s even designed to accommodate long-neck bottles too. If you need more space, check out the Tundra 45, 65 or the wheeled Tundra for more mobility.

$119.95 $89.89 at REI

Igloo EcoCool Roller Cooler REI

If you want a cooler that can easily go from the patio to the yard to the beach and wherever else you want to take it, check out this wheeled cooler from Igloo. With five days of ice retention and 85 liters of space, you’ll be able to keep food and drinks cold for a whole party.

$89.95 at REI

Hydro Flask 20L Carry Out Soft Cooler REI

If you want a smaller soft cooler that you can carry over to the fire pit, this option from Hydro Flask is not only cute, it can keep all your goodies chilled for 24 hours. Plus, a cross-body strap makes it the perfect way to bring snacks and drinks to the park or beach.

$54.95 $41.19 at REI

Igloo x Parks Project Playmate Cooler REI

Support our National Parks with this Igloo and Parks Project collaboration cooler. Its retro design and graphics make your backyard feel a bit more like the woods.

Backyard games and accessories

$14.95 at REI

Mountaineers Books Campfire Stories Deck: Prompts for Igniting Stories by the Fire REI

This deck of cards has 50 different storytelling prompts to spur conversations around the campfire. Learn about your friends and family with prompts that help you connect.

$32.95 at REI

Outside Inside Backpack Cornhole Game REI

Cornhole is a classic summer backyard game that’s sure to please everyone. This portable kit includes two boards with foldable legs and eight bags.

$35 at REI

Nite Ize Flashflight Rechargeable Light-Up Flying Disc REI

The games don’t have to stop when the sun goes down. Try out this frisbee that lights up with LEDs so you can still play catch in the dark.

$39.95 at REI

Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller REI

Keep the bugs at bay with this mosquito repeller, which creates a 20-foot zone of bug-free space.

$12.95 at REI

Thinksport Clear Zinc SPF 50 Sunscreen REI

Don’t let sunburns ruin a day relaxing in your backyard. This mineral sunscreen is nontoxic and will keep you safe from the sun’s harmful rays. If you want more sunscreen recommendations, check out our favorites here.

$9.50 at REI

Sawyer Picaridin Insect Repellent Lotion REI

This insect repellent is a lotion, not a spray, so you can apply it directly to your skin and ensure you have an even coating. If you want a more traditional spray, check out our full guide on insect repellents here.